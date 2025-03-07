Summary The Puskas award celebrates the best goals over the last 12 months.

Alejandro Garnacho is the defending champion thanks to his overhead kick against Everton.

The 10 frontrunners for the 2025 edition have been ranked.

There are many top individual awards that are handed out every season. Naturally, the most talked about are the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA Best awards, symbolising the greatest player on the planet. However, there are other incredibly important honours to receive too, such as the Yashin and the Kopa Trophy for the best goalkeeper and young player.

The most eye-catching, though, has to be the Puskas Award, given to the player who has scored the best goal over the previous 12 months. After all, goals are the reason why we watch football in the first place. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Alejandro Garnacho have all won the award in the past, and these are the current frontrunners to become the 2025 recipient.

Ranking Factors

Technique and skill involved in the goal.

How different they are to other candidates.

Accuracy of the attempt (did it go in the middle of the goal or in the top corner?)

Importance in the game.

Puskas Award Power Rankings 1. Ezequiel Cerutti Central Cordoba 0-1 San Lorenzo 2. Irakli Yegoian De Graafschap 3-1 Vitesse 3. Erik Lamela PAOK Thessaloniki 1-2 AEK Athens 4. Alerrandro Vitoria 2-2 Cruzeiro 5. Elicley Soares Portuguesa-RJ 2-1Madureira 6. Angel Di Maria Benfica 7-0 Estrela Amadora 7. Toral Bayramov Bodo/Glimt 1-2 Qarabag 8. Josh Windass Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 Derby County 9. Harry Wilson Fulham 2-1 Brentford 10. Lyndon Dykes Birmingham City 2-1 Lincoln City

10 Lyndon Dykes

Birmingham City 2-1 Lincoln City

Kicking things off with Scotland international, Lyndon Dykes, who scored what was voted as the goal of the FA Cup third round with this cracking effort. The Birmingham City man showed incredible skill to bring a long ball down on his chest, before flicking it over the oncoming defender. Then, from 20 yards out, the striker produced a delicate volley that looped over the goalkeeper to send his side through to the next round.

While it is a wonderful piece of magic from Dykes, he finds himself at the bottom of the power rankings purely because his effort didn't nestle in the corner like some others did. No taking away from the unbelievable technique, though.

9 Harry Wilson

Fulham 2-1 Brentford

Keeping things in English football with our only entry from the Premier League, courtesy of Fulham's Harry Wilson. There have been previous winners of this award who managed to score a backheel volley, so that may give the Welshman more confidence that he could come out on top.

His delicious flick over Mark Flekken was not only a beautiful finish but was incredibly important in the context of the game, as it was a 92nd-minute equaliser. The former Liverpool youngster would then go on to score the winner five minutes later to give his side all three points against London rivals Brentford.

8 Josh Windass

Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 Derby County

Great goals just run in the Windass family. After all, Josh's dad, Dean, produced one of the best finishes in play-off final history. Not to be undermined, the junior made sure to prove he was just as capable with this unbelievable effort.

There have been a plethora of stunning goals from the halfway line, with David Beckham's and Wayne Rooney's immediately springing to mind. Windass gives them both a run for their money, though, as he looks up, spots the goalkeeper off his line, and drills an audacious attempt into the back of the net from beyond the centre circle as he helped Sheffield Wednesday to a 4-2 victory over Derby County.

7 Toral Bayramov

Bodo/Glimt 1-2 Qarabag

What a way to open your European account for the season. Toral Bayramov is not someone who scores too many goals. In fact, the Qarabag man has scored just one other in his Europa League history. He certainly made sure that this strike lives long in the memory, though.

A loose pass from the Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper allows the 24-year-old to run up to the ball and control it on his chest. With his second touch, he unleashes an outrageous volley that flies into the back of the net in what is the definition of a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, caught with such venom.

6 Angel Di Maria

Benfica 7-0 Estrela Amadora

One of the greatest wingers of the modern era, Angel Di Maria is still proving he has the goods even in the twilight of his career. Back at Benfica, where his journey into European football started, the Argentine rolled back the years with a wonderful bicycle kick in a 7-0 thrashing of Estrela Amadora.

As you can imagine, there were several acrobatic efforts in contention that missed out on this list, and those who have managed to jump above the former Champions League winner are either slightly more spectacular for one reason or another, or have more importance in the context of the game.