Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves had their 2nd best season in history with a memorable playoff run

Anthony Edwards shined in playoffs, showing potential as a top NBA player

Edwards' defense, growth potential, and two-way impact make him a key part of Minnesota's future squad

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ success this season led to a bittersweet playoff exit. On one hand, they fell short of their ultimate goal of a championship with their Western Conference Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Still, they had their winningest season in two decades, winning 56 games in the regular season and earning the third-best seed in the West. In the postseason, they kept this winning up for quite a bit with a first-round sweep of the Phoenix Suns before taking down the defending champion Denver Nuggets in a grueling seven-game series.

This year, Minnesota had their best season since the great Kevin Garnett's MVP season back in 2003-04.

Most Regular Season Wins in Minnesota Timberwolves History Season Wins 2003-04 58 2023-24 56 2002-03 51 2001-02 50 1999-00 50

Leading the way for the Timberwolves through all of this success, was 22-year-old Anthony Edwards. As the star of the team, he couldn’t quite take them to the NBA Finals or bring Minnesota their first banner. But as a whole, his postseason deserves high praise and garners optimism surrounding his future as well as the Timberwolves.

Edwards’ Playoff Run was Unprecedented for a 22-Year-Old

Rarely does a player of his age accomplish such great postseason feats

During his playoff run, Edwards encountered some bumps in the road and, in the end, fell short of his goal, but when put in perspective, it was unprecedented and an overwhelming success. With a gargantuan creation load, Edwards’ scoring and playmaking carried Minnesota’s offense while he simultaneously carried a heavy defensive load.

He was tasked with breaking down the defense to create advantages for an offense devoid of quality creators while also needing to be the primary bucket-getter and a featured defender on all-star guards through every round.

This type of responsibility was unprecedented for someone his age, and that shows itself through Edwards’ standing in the record books. Edwards is already closing in on the Timberwolves franchise record for most postseason points scored.

Most Postseason Points in Minnesota Timberwolves History Player Points Games Played Points Per Game Kevin Garnett 1049 47 22.3 Anthony Edwards 750 27 27.8 Karl-Anthony Towns 603 32 18.8 Wally Scerbiak 369 29 12.7 Latrell Sprewell 357 18 19.8

His success also shows itself in the numbers. Edwards stepped up in the postseason, elevating his play past the level of his Second Team All-NBA campaign in the regular season. He experienced increases in each of the five major statistical categories while also being more efficient in the playoffs.

Edwards Regular Season vs. Postseason Averages Stat Regular Season Postseason PTS 25.9 27.6 REB 5.4 7.0 AST 5.1 6.5 STL 1.3 1.5 BLK 0.5 0.6 TS% 57.5% 59.8%

Edwards is the Path to Contention for the Next Decade and Beyond

He will keep Minnesota in the title picture for the foreseeable future

This postseason, Edwards established himself as one of the top players in the league. Already, he deserves strong consideration as one of the league’s ten best players, and that’s a significant fact for Minnesota’s outlook moving forward.

More often than not, the best teams are the groups led by the best individual players in the NBA. It’s far easier to build a contender around a top player than without them. They’re the biggest advantage in the NBA because there will always only be a limited amount of tier-one players.

In Edwards's case, he’s flying towards status as one of the league’s very best; he’s knocking on the door already at 22 years of age. Across the next decade, as Edwards continues to develop, he will star as the foundation for Minnesota to build different iterations of title contenders as long as he suits up for them.

Edwards is a Great Defender

His two-way impact brings a great deal of value

Unlike most of the NBA’s top players, especially among guards, Edwards is a great defender. In fact, he’s one of the very best guard defenders in the league in large part due to his unparalleled physical traits. The athletic traits that allow him to sky-high for some of the most ferocious dunks the sport has ever seen also manifest themselves on the defensive end.

The six-foot-four guard’s quickness and speed showcase themselves when he slides laterally and his power is on full display when he bludgeons through ball-screens. Edwards is a forceful on-ball defender who can pester a wide range of matchups. He has both the size and the speed to guard players that are both bigger and smaller.

His two-way impact is not only impactful on the court but also instrumental from a team-building standpoint. When a squad’s superstar brings intensity and impact on the defensive side of the ball, that sets the standard for everyone else on the roster, raising the level of the team's defense as a whole.

Edwards Still Has Ample Room to Grow

He has another level he could get to in the near future

Despite how good he’s become already, it’s evident that Edwards still has a lot of untapped potential, which is scary for the other 29 teams in the association. In particular, Edwards still has so much room to grow as a passer. This is an area in which he’s improved a great deal since entering the league. His understanding of where and how to pass after drawing help defenders has gotten pretty good, but he still can sharpen his reads a good amount.

Given how rapidly he’s developed in this facet, there’s reason to believe he won’t stop any time soon. These improvements could take Edwards’ game to the next level.

Given the reactionary state of a lot of NBA discourse, it's easy to get lost in the hot takes and constant comparisons between players. However, pushing this aside, there are a lot of positives to take away from Edwards' postseason campaign this year when put into perspective.