Highlights Qatar retains AFC Asian Cup title with a 3-1 victory over Jordan, securing their second trophy.

Akram Afif scored a hat-trick of penalties to win his country the match and the tournament, and produced a magic trick when celebrating his first goal of the game.

Qatar became just the fifth side to win two or more Asian Cup trophies, going level with South Korea for overall tournament wins.

Qatar retained their crown as the AFC Asian Cup champions as they beat Jordan 3-1 in the final of the competition on Saturday. Akram Afif scored three penalties during the match, ensuring that they made it back-to-back tournament wins.

Jordan had been one of the surprises of the tournament, having finished third in Group E behind Bahrain and South Korea. They only advanced to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams, but they came alive in the latter stages of the tournament.

Impressive victories against Iraq and then Tajikistan earned them a place in the last four, before they beat one of the competition's heavyweights, South Korea, 2-0 to book their spot in the final. They faced a Qatar side who had not lost a game all tournament.

Related Son Heung-min's incredible gesture after South Korea beat Saudi Arabia at Asia Cup Fan footage captured Son Heung-min's actions immediately after South Korea overcame Saudi Arabia in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Afif goes viral for celebration

Goalscorer showed off with a magic trick

And it was the favourites who took an early lead, with the referee awarding a spot kick after Afif was brought down by Abdullah Nasib. After a brief VAR check, the penalty was awarded, with Afif making no mistake in front of goal.

What followed was one of the most incredible celebrations ever in football, with Afif reaching down and pulling out a playing card from his sock. Showing it to the camera, he then performed a magic trick for those watching at home, with a brief flourish resulting in the card changing.

While Afif's goal was the big moment, it was his celebration that became a viral clip on social media. It certainly provided fans with a never-before-seen moment.

Qatar survive late scare to win second Asian Cup

Afif completed his hat-trick with two more penalties

In the second half, Jordan fought their way back into the game and levelled the tie thanks to a goal from Yazan Al-Naimat in the 67th minute. He found the top left corner after an excellent touch, with Qatar supporters perhaps fretting that they might then concede another goal.

However, Afif proved to be the man of the hour, scoring yet another penalty just six minutes after Jordan's equaliser. There was no magic trick after his second goal in the final, with Qatar regrouping to try and hold onto their precious lead.

Another penalty was then awarded four minutes into added time at the end of the second half, with Afif completing his hat-trick to secure the trophy. Three goals, all from the penalty spot - it was a day to remember for the 27-year-old.

Victory for Qatar means that they become just the fifth side to lift two Asian Cups, an achievement made even more impressive when you consider that they accomplished this at two consecutive tournaments. They move level with South Korea for overall tournament wins, while they trail Iran (3), Saudi Arabia (3) and Japan (4).