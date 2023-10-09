Highlights Drivers faced extreme conditions at the Qatar Grand Prix, with several experiencing dehydration and exhaustion, some even passing out during the race.

Max Verstappen emerged as the winner, but the race was overshadowed by the challenging conditions that affected the drivers' performance.

Lewis Hamilton apologised to teammate George Russell for their crash, while Russell managed to secure fourth place despite the setback.

Several Formula One drivers had to take themselves to the medical centre following the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon due to dehydration, with plenty of drivers struggling to drive in the conditions. Some were collapsing, some were throwing up, some were struggling to get out their cars, while some were even PASSING OUT during the race!

Max Verstappen eased his way to victory once again in Qatar, while Lewis Hamilton had to retire from the race after a crash with Mercedes teammate George Russell. However, the race was overshadowed by the horrible conditions that the drivers found themselves in during the race.

F1 drivers struggled in Qatar

On X, formerly known as Twitter, F1newsletter.com wrote: “Wow, Lance Stroll walked straight away to ambulance in pit lane, probably disorientated. Alex Albon was taken to the medical centre of #QatarGP because of exhaustion and heat exposure. Lando Norris said several drivers have passed out there. Ocon said he was throwing up for two laps. Stroll said everything was blurry for last 25-30 laps, and he was passing out in high speed corners. Sargeant had to retire during the race. #F1”

Fastest Pitstop also reacted to the conditions that the drivers were in. On X, they wrote: “Lando Norris has just told media that several drivers have FAINTED in the medical centre after the Qatar Grand Prix. Sky Sports are reporting at least two or three drivers took themselves to medical centre likely due to dehydration. #F1 #QatarGP”

Also on X, Aston Martin F1 Updates and RedFlagFone also posted photos of Stroll and Logan Sargeant struggling following the conclusion of the race. You can see some of the post-race footage below, which shows just how bad shape the drivers were in following the conclusion of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Videos: F1 drivers struggling after Qatar GP

What else happened during the Qatar GP?

Lewis Hamilton has apologised to teammate Russell following their crash during the race. On X, Hamilton said: “I’ve watched the replay, and it was 100% my fault and I take full responsibility. Apologies to my team and to George.”

Hamilton and Russell collided on the first corner of the race, leaving both Mercedes drivers trailing behind. Despite the crash, Russell managed to take fourth place in the race ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, was unable to start the race due to a fuel system issue.

2023 Drivers' Championship Standings Points Max Verstappen 433 Sergio Perez 224 Lewis Hamilton 194 Fernando Alonso 183 Carlos Sainz 153 Charles Leclerc 145 Lando Norris 136 George Russell 132 Oscar Piastri 83 Lance Stroll 47 Pierre Gasly 46 Esteban Ocon 44 Alexander Albon 23 Valtteri Bottas 10 Nico Hulkenberg 9 Zhou Guanyu 6 Yuki Tsunoda 3 Kevin Magnussen 3 Liam Lawson 2 Logan Sargeant 0

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez had another disappointing race as he finished in 10th position, meanwhile, Alfa Romeo had their best race of the season so far as Valtteri Bottas finished in eighth position, just ahead of teammate Zhou Guanyu.

Verstappen is now 209 points clear at the top and is only one victory away from last year’s record of 15 wins with five races still to go. The 26-year-old will look to equal this record in just under two weeks’ time at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Norris finished behind Verstappen in second and third place respectively, meanwhile, Leclerc finished in fifth ahead of Fernando Alonso. Ocon, who was being sick during the race, finished in seventh place.