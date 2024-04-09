Highlights J.J. McCarthy's draft stock is rising, with teams ranking him higher than previously thought possible in 2023.

This is the time of year when teams begin to really talk themselves into draftable quarterbacks, but it is also a time when there is a deep focus on the flaws of top prospects going into the NFL Draft.

J.J. McCarthy, fresh off a National Championship at Michigan, is considered a strong prospect, though there are concerns about his perceived lack of touch, with some scouts knocking him for a lack of variance in how he throws the football. An anonymous QB coach told The Athletic's Ted Nguyen:

He seems to throw the ball at one speed: very hard. Although he has a playmaking style when presented, he needs to have a little more variation in his base throws in terms of pace and velocity.

When the draft process began, McCarthy was considered to be a level behind the top three passers available: Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye. Many even put him at the lower end of the next tier, behind Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix. However, the former Wolverine is rapidly moving up draft boards in a manner rarely seen, and some teams reportedly rank him as their third or even second-best quarterback prospect.

McCarthy Had an Outstanding Completion % at Michigan

Scouts feel that his issue going left can be fixed

While some may feel McCarthy has some bad habits, he still had a sparkling completion percentage in 2023. The Michigan quarterback completed 72.3% of his 332 throws, which ranked him sixth in the country among qualified quarterbacks, behind another top draft prospect in Bo Nix and right ahead of LSU star Jayden Daniels.

Accuracy Numbers For 2024 Draft's Top QBs Player Attempts Completions Completion Percentage Bo Nix 470 364 77.4 J.J. McCarthy 332 240 72.3 Jayden Daniels 327 236 72.2 Caleb Williams 388 266 68.6 Michael Penix Jr. 555 363 65.4 Drake Maye 425 269 63.3

The pool of NFL QB coaches and private QB coaches interviewed by Nguyen also zeroed in on McCarthy's struggles when having to throw across his body to the left of the field. When looking to the left, McCarthy doesn't align his upper and lower body, which leads him to overextend and try to "rip passes" in there.

One coach said that one of the first things he works on with new right-handed QB students is throwing left off of five-step drops, so this is viewed as a correctable problem:

I just don’t think he’s fully aware where his lower body’s supposed to go and get to, to set up the type of misses that he was having. Typically, the hardest area for guys to get right early. Once you get it and you know how to hack it, it’s easy.

There is no such thing as a perfect quarterback prospect. Even the once-every-handful-of-year types like Andrew Luck or Trevor Lawrence often have to clean up some part of their mechanics. McCarthy is considered to have a good but not great arm, and it will be incumbent upon his next coaching staff to make sure he is maxing out that arm strength while working on his touch passing and ability to go left.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite his team's 31-13 victory, McCarthy only completed 10 passes for 140 yards in Michigan's National Championship victory over Washington.

What McCarthy does have is a record of strong play against the best programs college football had to offer. His ability to stay cool under intense pressure from the defense will be valuable to him as he works out the kinks in his delivery.

That mental aspect of his game is a big reason why he's been rising up boards, and why GMS' latest mock draft has the Minnesota Vikings trading up to No. 5 to snag the former Wolverine.

