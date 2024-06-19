Highlights The quarterback position dominates NFL salary caps, and teams have discussed measures to limit the growth of their contracts.

One suggested idea was to put a position-specific salary cap on quarterbacks, though that was shot down due to recent QB extensions.

The NFL will likely continue to try and find ways to artificially deflate rising salary cap figures.

Quarterback contracts are getting expensive, to put it mildly.

Earlier this offseason, the Detroit Lions signed Jared Goff to an extension worth $53 million per year. Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his current contract extension, and he is seeking to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks. The deal the Jacksonville Jaguars struck with Trevor Lawrence could push Prescott’s asking price to over $60 million per year.

Suddenly, there are six signal callers making more than $50 million per year, a once fabled mark that many thought was decades off in the distance.

As the position continues to garner mind-numbing contracts - and, in turn, eats a larger and larger share of the salary cap - NFL owners have reportedly discussed measures to limit the growth that quarterbacks have been experiencing.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was on The Rich Eisen Show this week to discuss the increase in QB contracts, when he dropped a bombshell report on one idea that team owners had floated to keep prices down:

"There has certainly been discussion within the league among certain owners about even the idea of a quarterback cap, that at some point you don't want quarterback numbers to go over a certain percentage of your salary cap. To my knowledge, that hasn't really gained traction, in part because so many teams have paid their quarterbacks."

The NFL has never implemented an individual salary cap on a position before. The closest analog to the idea dates back to 2011, when the league instituted a rookie wage scale in order to control the ballooning size of contracts for first-round picks.

Quarterbacks Are Dominating Cap Sheets

The highest paid non-QB ranks 17th in average annual salary among NFL players

Quarterback doesn't really have a comparable position in the other major sports.

Pitchers tend to get the biggest contracts by average annual salary in baseball, but the top eight deals in terms of total value are exclusively hitters. Basketball tends to just hand out max contracts to the best players regardless of position, while hockey doles out exceptionally long deals to a variety of players at relatively small AAVs.

Football, on the other hand, is uniquely dominated by quarterbacks at the top of every financial metric.

10 Highest Paid Players in the NFL Rank Player Age At Signing Average Annual Value T-1 Joe Burrow 26 $55 million T-1 Trevor Lawrence 24 $55 million 3 Jared Goff 29 $53 million 4 Justin Herbert 25 $52.5 million 5 Lamar Jackson 26 $52 million 6 Jalen Hurts 24 $51 million 7 Kyler Murray 24 $46.1 million 8 Deshaun Watson 26 $46 million T-9 Patrick Mahomes 24 $45 million T-9 Kirk Cousins 35 $45 million

The proposed salary cap on the position would probably function similar to the NBA's max contract designation, wherein players at the position could only earn a certain percentage of the salary cap every year.

It's a fascinating proposal, though one that would likely divide the players. Quarterbacks would certainly not be fans of such a rule, while other positions that have been devalued in the modern era - running back and inside linebacker come to mind - would probably be happy to see a large chunk of cap space freed up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In terms of total money, the top 11 contracts in the NFL belong to quarterbacks. The top 16 NFL contracts in average annual salary are all quarterbacks as well. The top 12 contracts in terms of practical guaranteed money are also a list of exclusively signal callers.

Of course, that assumes such a rule would keep the salary cap figure the same, just with the intention of more evenly spreading out the funds across the roster. However, fans who can read between the lines can probably see that this is just a ploy by owners to artificially deflate the money they have to spend on their rosters.

In any case, Pelissero noted that the proposal was shot down for now, since many owners have already had to pay up to keep their franchise quarterbacks. Looking forward, it's worth keeping an eye on any potential signs of collusion by teams to keep quarterbacks from getting every last dollar they can.

