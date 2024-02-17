Highlights Drake Maye excels in size, athleticism, arm talent, and plays well under pressure.

Drake Maye was destined to be a North Carolina legend. After his brothers Luke and Beau played basketball for the Tar Heels, Maye followed in their footsteps, only instead of hitting the hardwood, he opted for the gridiron.

There, Maye made a name for himself, putting together two impressive seasons as the starting quarterback. He now enters the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the top QB prospects and a lock to be taken early in the first round. Here's the North Carolina native's pre-combine scouting report.

Strengths of Maye's game

Maye's game checks almost all of the boxes

Maye fits the NFL prototype to a tee. He has the desired size, standing 6’4" and weighing 230 pounds. He has shown no problem absorbing contact and is even willing to lower his shoulder as a runner. This size, however, doesn’t come at the expense of mobility or general athleticism, as Maye has legitimate upside as a runner, winning with both speed and power.

Drake Maye Career stats Year Yards TDs INTs Completion % 2021 89 1 0 70 2022 4,321 38 7 66.2 2023 3,608 24 9 63.3

As a passer, Maye can change his velocity on demand, which is rare for a college quarterback. He has flashes of touch but can also drive the ball into tight windows when needed. Scouts have lauded Maye for his comfort while playing in rhythm. He has no issue working with timing concepts and gets rid of the ball quickly and accurately.

Maye’s arm is one of the strongest in the class. He generates enough power with his base that he can uncork a 50-yard bomb with just a flick of the wrist. While he’s a smooth operator inside the pocket, Maye possesses the highly-coveted playmaking gene. He can play under pressure and make throws on the run.

Accuracy stats don’t tell the entire story of Maye’s ball placement. North Carolina’s offense was very demanding of its quarterback, and Maye wasn’t given as many easy throws. Still, he’s functionally accurate and is arguably the best in this class at attacking the middle of the field. Everything about Maye’s game screams “NFL quarterback.” He has the size, athleticism, arm talent, and experience with pro-style concepts.

Maye's areas for improvement

Maye needs to make some minor adjustments to thrive at the next level

There isn’t a fatal flaw to Maye’s game. Instead, there are a handful of little things that, on their own, are minuscule but, together, could be a cause of concern. For starters, he is too willing to resort to hero ball. Maye can make every throw in the book, and he knows it. But just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should. Maye needs to get better at picking his spots and not forcing as many throws into tight windows.

Maye can subconsciously drift while scanning the field, taking on unnecessary pressure in the pocket. There are also instances of messy footwork. Although Maye usually embraces contact from defenders, he occasionally falls backward as he completes his motion instead of stepping into his throw.

Finally, Maye’s post-snap processing needs some work. Too many times, he was fooled by the defense’s alignment and couldn’t adjust in a timely fashion. With the lengths modern NFL defenses will go to confuse quarterbacks—not to mention the overall increase in the speed of defensive players at the pro level—Maye has to pick up on things quicker.

Final pre-combine thoughts

Maye exudes a lot of promise

Maye offers a bevy of NFL traits. He has the basic attributes, such as size and arm talent, but he also has some flash to his game with his rushing and off-platform throwing. There is a lot to like about Maye, and it’s easy to see why he is so high on so many draft boards.

Like the rest of the class, Maye won’t enjoy the same margin for error he had in college. Many of his mistakes went unpunished at North Carolina, but he won’t be so lucky in the pros. The foundation of a franchise quarterback is there; it’s now a matter of ironing things out.

Maye has the skill set to work in most NFL offenses, making scheme fit less important. Caleb Williams is a sizable favorite for the No. 1 overall pick, but Maye going first overall isn’t inconceivable. For that reason, the Chicago Bears are in play. Chicago is looking to move on from Justin Fields, and Maye’s game will likely translate much better to the next level than Fields'.

The Washington Commanders have been linked to Williams due to the fact that he's a DMV native. However, there is nothing they can do to stop the Bears from taking him. Sam Howell was far too inconsistent to build around, so if Williams is gone at No. 2, Maye would be the center of the Commanders' rebuild.

The New England Patriots remain a wild card as well. They have a new head coach and are looking to move off of Mac Jones. Maye would be more enticing than a bridge guy and could be at the forefront of the next chapter of Patriots football.

Pro comparisons: Carson Palmer, Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen-lite

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference.