When discussing a player’s greatness or legacy, it’s easy to fixate on their professional accomplishments. The NFL is the most popular league in American sports and has a habit of making superstars and household names out of talented players. This especially applies to quarterback, which has become the most coveted position in the sport.

As these players become more established at the professional level, their collegiate careers become less celebrated and, in some cases, forgotten. However, it’s these years as student-athletes that allow players to begin their transformation from mere amateurs to professionals.

While it can be argued that any college experience is beneficial to their development, the data suggests that not all schools are created equally.

Based on players who are in the NFL today, it can be concluded that certain institutions excel at developing signal-callers. One of the major challenges of assembling such a list these days is the transfer portal. When players spend time at multiple schools, the program that is most deserving of credit for that player's success is very debatable.

For this list, multiple schools can earn points from the same player, but that player’s accomplishments at each school will be the primary factor. Without further ado, these are the five best schools when it comes to producing quarterback talent today, which shouldn't be confused with the all-time greatest QBUs. Trust us, that list doesn't look the same as this one..

1 Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma is responsible for the development of several starting quarterbacks

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Over a three-year stretch from 2018 to 2020, the University of Oklahoma saw three high-profile QBs taken in the NFL draft, those being Baker Mayfield , who went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns and is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Kyler Murray , who went No. 1 overall to the Arizona Cardinals , and Jalen Hurts , who went in the second round to the Philadelphia Eagles .

All three have gone on to make at least one Pro Bowl and playoff appearance. Additionally, recent No. 1 overall pick and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams began his career at Oklahoma before following head coach Lincoln Riley to USC.

The Sooners' claim to being the current QBU is three-fold. First, they have the numbers to rival any other program, as four current starters either began or finished their careers with the program. Next, three of these four went first overall, showing Oklahoma is developing these players into premier prospects.

Finally, Murray, Hurts, and Mayfield have all proven to be formidable NFL starters, making them not just impressive college players. Some programs may meet one of these criteria, but only the Sooners have all three.

2 California Golden Bears

The Bears currently have two Pro Bowl quarterbacks in the NFL

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The University of California, Berkeley isn’t known for churning out quarterbacks on a yearly basis. It has, however, produced multiple starters, including one of the greatest of all time.

Before joining the New York Jets , Aaron Rodgers won four NFL MVPs and a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers , putting him in rarefied air.

He’s joined by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff , who’s revived his career under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson after being shown the door by the Los Angeles Rams , even after taking the team to a Super Bowl.

If this list were only factoring in current performance, Cal would be lower, but when accounting for the overall body of work, Rodgers takes the Golden Bears to another level. A first-ballot Hall of Famer and a three-time Pro Bowler coming out of the same program makes Cal a top-heavy yet deserving entry.

3 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama has recently turned into a quarterback factory

David Eulitt/Getty Images

For years, the one position Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide struggled to develop was quarterback. The brand of football the Tide employed wasn’t considered conducive to passers with skill sets suited for the next level. However, not even the legendary Saban could resist the urge to adapt to the times and center his offenses around elite quarterbacks.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the first Alabama alum to gain serious NFL hype. His accuracy and quick release allowed the Crimson Tide’s passing attack to reach new heights. After a tumultuous start, Tagovailoa has settled in and led Miami to consecutive playoff appearances.

2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young went first overall to the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 draft, so it’s too early in his career to make any definitive statements. If Young ends up being the player many scouts believed he would be when he declared for the draft, he will improve Alabama’s standing. For now, though, he’s just an NFL starter.

Jalen Hurts has been the most successful quarterback, but he finished his college career at Oklahoma and showed flashes as a passer that eluded him while in Tuscaloosa.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Mac Jones this offseason to back up Trevor Lawrence , showing just how far the former New England Patriots ' 2021 first-round pick has fallen from grace. Although Jones may not be the franchise quarterback that many had hoped, he should be a quality backup and may be a bridge starter in the future.

Overall, Alabama has a claim to four NFL quarterbacks and three starters. Young will ultimately determine the school’s standing in the coming years, as Hurts will always be viewed predominantly as an Oklahoma product, and Tagovailoa may have already reached his ceiling.

4 Clemson Tigers

Clemson's quarterbacks have the talent to improve their recent performance

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers' rise to dominance in the 2010s led to a proliferation of NFL talent coming from the school at all positions, including quarterback.

Current Cleveland Browns signal-caller Deshaun Watson is credited with taking the program to new heights. He led Clemson to back-to-back National Championship Game appearances and capped off his collegiate career with a national title in the 2016 season.

As a professional, Watson made three Pro Bowls with the Houston Texans but hasn’t been invited since 2020 and has only played 12 games in the last three seasons.

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars is the other Clemson alum starting in the NFL. Once deemed a generational talent, Lawrence has provided Jacksonville with solid quarterback play and showed glimpses of the quarterback he could be during the end of the 2022 season.

While he still needs to improve in certain areas, the $275 million contract he was given is a testament to Jacksonville’s belief in his abilities. Watson and Lawrence are both perplexing players in the sense that their on-field performance hasn’t quite matched their talent. They’ve combined for four Pro Bowls and $505 million in their latest extensions, but they still aren’t on par with the best in today’s game.

5 LSU Tigers

Joe Burrow carries the Tigers into the top five

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

There are only so many schools with multiple starting-caliber quarterbacks in the NFL right now, making for a limited selection. Had Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gotten serious playing time in Columbus, that may have been enough to give the Ohio State Buckeyes the upper hand here, as they've also sent Justin Fields of the Pittsburgh Steelers and C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans to the league in recent years.

Instead, the LSU Tigers get the nod. Both Burrow and Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels were early first-round selections and Heisman Trophy winners. In his four seasons, Burrow has taken the Bengals to two AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl.

Daniels’ rookie seasons will be telling, as few quarterbacks have found success with his playing style. Nevertheless, he doesn’t need to be a superstar to keep LSU in the top five. Simply being a serviceable starter will be enough, assuming Burrow stays healthy.

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.