The importance of the quarterback position is universal. No matter the level of competition, having a quality signal-caller under center can be the difference between victory and defeat. This is something that college football and NFL teams alike have learned firsthand.

The game’s gradual shift from physical running through condensed formations to spread-out, three-receiver sets has forced teams to adapt or risk being left behind.

For college programs, curating a quarterback-friendly offense not only provides teams with an advantage on the field but on the recruiting trail as well. And schools that continually churn out NFL quarterbacks become desirable destinations for four- and five-star recruits.

While some schools have burst onto the scene as quarterback powerhouses in the last 10 or 15 years, others’ pedigrees go back generations. With that in mind, here's a look at the five best all-time QBUs.

1 Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue has consistently put quarterbacks in the NFL

Although Aidan O’Connell of the Las Vegas Raiders may be the only notable QB these days from Purdue, make no mistake about it, the Boilermakers have a penchant for developing quarterbacks that few schools can rival.

The most notable alumnus, of course, is New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees, who ranks second all-time in NFL history in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, trailing only Tom Brady in each category.

Brees is also one of the three Purdue quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl, the other two being Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs and Bob Griese, who led the Miami Dolphins to back-to-back titles.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Purdue’s quarterback development is the lack of overall prestige associated with the program. The Boilermakers haven’t won a single national championship and have recorded just one conference title since 1967, winning the Big Ten in 2000.

Furthermore, the program has produced zero Heisman Trophy winners. This might seem like a critique of the program at large, but in reality, it’s a testament to Purdue’s quarterback coaching in particular.

Even without the best teams or recruits, the Boilermakers have produced plenty of high-profile NFL quarterbacks, including two Hall of Famers, which will become three once Brees is eligible. In addition, Purdue QBs have started more games and thrown for more yards in the NFL than those from any other program in history.

2 Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tide have developed some of the NFL's most iconic quarterbacks

It’s rather ironic that a high-profile quarterback was the one thing that eluded Nick Saban for many years, considering it was a staple of the program's previous success. Now, the Alabama Crimson Tide have four quarterbacks in the NFL, but that plays an insignificant role in the team's all-time ranking.

Instead, it’s the likes of Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr, longtime New York Jets signal-caller Joe Namath, and Ken Stabler of the Oakland Raiders, all three of whom won at least one Super Bowl and are now in the Hall of Fame. There is, however, a noticeable absence of Crimson Tide quarterbacks in the NFL during the late 1900s and early 2000s.

For what it’s worth, the Tide have been among the best at putting starting quarterbacks in the league of late, which could further the program's standing in the coming years. Alabama currently lacks the depth of Purdue, but if it can continue its success, even with Saban gone, that narrative could change very quickly.

3 Stanford Cardinal

Stanford has produced quarterbacks who excel athletically and intellectually

Stanford is one of the few institutions that has managed to balance rigorous academics with exceptional athletic performance. So, it only makes sense that one of the most cerebral positions in sports has been one of its strengths over the years. The Cardinal have cranked out over 20 NFL draft picks at the quarterback position, ranging from superstars to modest backups.

John Elway, of course, became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history with the Denver Broncos , and Jim Plunkett won a pair of Super Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP with the Raiders.

A more recent entry is Andrew Luck, who was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft. Sure, he was forced to retire at 29 after suffering a plethora of injuries, but he still made four Pro Bowls.

Admittedly, the current batch of Stanford quarterbacks isn’t great, with Tanner McKee and Davis Mills currently serving as backups for the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans , respectively. But the program's all-time status as a strong QBU is undeniable.

4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Multiple Irish quarterbacks have gone on to win NFL MVP

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mark another blue-blood program in the QBU conversation.

Joe Montana’s 4-0 Super Bowl record with the San Francisco 49ers makes him not only the greatest quarterback to ever come out of Notre Dame, but one of the best ever. Montana also made eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams and twice won NFL MVP during his 15-year NFL career.

Before Montana arrived in South Bend, Joe Theismann was an All-American for the Fighting Irish before embarking on a successful professional career that included an MVP and Super Bowl victory with the team now known as the Washington Commanders . Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers technically played quarterback but truly excelled as a runner, leading to him changing his position in the NFL.

Although Hornung did win an MVP and wound up in the Hall of Fame, it’s unclear whether that success should be factored into Notre Dame’s QBU case, considering that wasn’t his primary position professionally. Additionally, two-way player Johnny Lujack made two Pro Bowls with the Chicago Bears in the 1950s and led the league in passing yards and touchdowns in 1949.

Montana’s legacy does the heavy lifting here, but he’s far from the only noteworthy quarterback to come from Notre Dame.

5 BYU Cougars

The Cougars will look to continue developing quarterbacks in their new conference

Until recently, the BYU Cougars were among the few remaining independent Division I football programs. Now part of the Big 12, the school’s reputation for developing NFL quarterbacks remains a selling point for many recruits.

Longtime 49ers quarterback and Super Bowl champion Steve Young headlines the surprisingly long list of BYU signal-callers who have played in the NFL.

Jim McMahon was the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears during the franchise's Super Bowl run in 1985 and made the Pro Bowl that season. Today’s Cougars in the NFL feature Minnesota Vikings third-stringer Jaren Hall, projected Broncos backup Zach Wilson, and Saints gadget player Taysom Hill.

None of these three have experienced success at quarterback in the NFL, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that plenty of former Cougars have taken snaps at quarterback at the professional level.

