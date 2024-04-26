Highlights QPR handed Leeds a humbling 4-0 defeat to shatter their automatic promotion dreams.

Ilias Chair shone with an impressive 8/10 performance, leading QPR to victory and Championship safety.

Leeds struggled to make an impact with goalkeeper Ilian Meslier unable to stop the barrage of goals.

Relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers dealt a major blow to Leeds United's automatic promotion hopes after recording a stunning 4-0 victory over the Yorkshire outfit at Loftus Road. Leeds came into the game needing a victory with Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town hot on their heels but failed to capitalise.

Ilias Chair had given the West London club the lead early in the first half, but Leeds failed to hit back and were duly punished after what was a poor start. Midfielder Lucas Andersen doubled their lead midway through the first half and Daniel Farke's side failed to respond and looked to be carrying a few players during the game.

The game was made safe with 20 minutes to go when Lyndon Dykes flicked in an Ilias Chair corner to make it 3-0 to the home side. The victory sends QPR to 17th in the Championship, securing safety.

Things went from bad to worse for the Yorkshire side late on as Sam Field rose highest from a Chair free-kick to make it 4-0 with minutes to play. With 53 points to their name, QPR will remain in the second tier of English football and results like this will certainly give them confidence ahead of next season.

Match Highlights

QPR Player Ratings

GK - Asmir Begovic - 8/10

Made a string of fine saves to deny Leeds a route back into the game in the first half when it was looking ominous for the West London club.

RB - Jimmy Dunne - 6/10

Impressive throughout the game for QPR. He dealt well with the threat of Summerville and Gnonto.

CB - Steve Cook - 7/10

Similar to his central defensive partner partner Clarke Salter, Cook was very solid in and out of possession.

CB - Jake Clarke Salter - 7/10

The centre-back competed well against a strong Leeds United attack. He won everything in the air and didn't allow Leeds to create anything.

LB - Kenneth Paal - 7/10

Defended very well during the Leeds onslaught early in the second half. Was very good in and out of possession.

CM - Jack Colback - 6/10

Colback was solid overall on the ball with an 88% pass accuracy and also won the majority of his duels as Leeds put the pressure on in the second half.

CM - Sam Field - 7/10

Field was very good in the air for QPR and didn't allow Leeds to build the play out from the back. Took his goal to make it 4-0 very well with his header, leaving Meslier with no chance.

RW - Chris Willock - 6/10

Willock was busy throughout for the London side and looked to cause the Leeds United defence problem after problem, particularly in the opening 45 minutes.

CAM - Lucas Andersen - 7/10

Took his goal very nicely for the London club and pressed from the front very well before being replaced.

LW - Ilias Chair - 8/10

Did extremely well to take the opening goal and was a consistent threat on the wing that Leeds United struggled to deal with.

ST - Lyndon Dykes - 7/10

Held the ball up very well for QPR and was a menace for the Leeds United defence. Took his goal brilliantly with a clever little flick from a corner to make the game safe.

Sub - Paul Smyth - 6/10

Replaced Andersen with an hour to go, and looked very solid throughout his brief half-an-hour cameo.

Sub - Morgan Fox - 6/10

Kept the ball well in his brief cameo for QPR.

Sub - Isaac Hayden - 6/10

Was very solid defensively for QPR and prevented Leeds from getting any foothold in the game.

Sub - Albert Adomah - 6/10

Was not on long enough to make an impact.

Sub - Sinclair Armstrong - 6/10

Was not on long enough to make an impact.

Leeds United Player Ratings

GK - Ilian Meslier - 6/10

Couldn't have done much about the four goals that he conceded.

RB - Sam Byram - 6/10

Won the majority of his duels for Leeds and looked steady throughout.

CB - Joe Rodon - 6/10

Looked very solid in defence for Leeds and was one of the rare bright sparks for the Yorkshire outfit.

CB - Ethan Ampadu - 5/10

After a poor first half, the Welshman did try and make things happen but struggled to create for his teammates.

LB - Junior Firpo - 5/10

Was attempting to push forward and create in the second half, but it didn't work out for the Spaniard.

CM - Archie Gray - 5/10

Like Gruev, the talented midfielder really struggled to get into the game, despite showing composure on the ball throughout.

CM - Llia Gruev - 4/10

Was rather non-existent in the midfield for Leeds and seemed overwhelmed by the pressure put on him by the London club.

RW - Wilfred Gnonto - 5/10

Struggled massively at Loftus Road and received a yellow card for a rash lunge at the end of the first half.

CAM - Georginio Rutter - 4/10

Rutter was very poor throughout. Didn't particularly look keen on challenging and running around. It was a poor performance from the big-money signing. He had chances to score but blew them.

LW - Crysencio Summerville - 5/10

Looked lively when he got on the ball for Leeds but wasn't on it long enough to cause QPR problems.

ST - Joel Piroe - 4/10

Was a passenger throughout the game and was the brunt of ire from the travelling faithful who were losing patience with their team.

Sub - Mateo Joseph - 5/10

Replaced Sam Byram with 27 minutes to play but failed to make much of an impact.

Sub - Jaidon Anthony - 6/10

Was not on long enough to make an impact for the Yorkshire side.

Sub - Joe Gelhardt - 6/10

Similar to Anthony, Gelhardt was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Sub - Jamie Shackleton - 6/10

Was not on long enough to make an impact.

Sub - Glen Kamara - 6/10

Was not on long enough to make an impact.

Man Of The Match - Asmir Begovic

After QPR went into a two-goal lead, the away side were naturally set to try and increase the pressure on their West London opponents. The visitors did have a flurry of chances in the first half and early in the second period. However, former Chelsea and Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was more than up for the task in the Championship.

He pulled off a string of brilliant saves in the first half and was very solid in the second 45 minutes of play. The London club are near the relegation zone but if the Bosnian goalkeeper continues to perform this well, the Hoops will be staying up.