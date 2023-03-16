Following a video of the Queens Park Rangers squad learning about Maori culture and the Haka in a team-building exercise, another video has gone viral which mocks Gareth Ainsworth’s boys after their defeat against Blackpool.

The Hoops have struggled for form in the new year, with just one win from 13 matches since the start of 2023.

Former Wycombe Wanderers boss Ainsworth was appointed at the end of February and was tasked with turning his team’s fortunes around as they look to avoid a relegation battle.

And he looked to boost team morale through unorthodox methods, enlisting the help of an authentic Maori to help them learn about the culture and the Haka. But that has come back to bite him.

QPR squad learn about Maori culture and the Haka

For those who have not seen it, the original footage was posted on QPR’s social accounts and begins with Ainsworth addressing the QPR squad, explaining that he has brought someone in to help with team building and that he wants the team to buy into it.

As his assistant opens the door, a small hum begins to ring out before an authentic Maori to walk in.

Bruce Simpson, who describes himself as “a Maori performing artist” who teaches “Haka teambuilding” all over the world, then gives a brief demonstration, with the QPR squad looking shocked about what they are in for.

An applause from the whole team follows, and Simpson then explains Maori culture to them and teaches the squad the Haka.

“I think a large amount of people see the Haka as an All Blacks and rugby thing. It’s my job to make sure that people know it’s not about rugby, it’s more about our culture surviving in todays world,” Simpson says in the video.

“Standing strong against the things that we have today, coming together as a people and enjoying their culture, and strength and dignity and more importantly unity."

Ainsworth was just as positive about the session, hoping that it would bring his boys together and bring out leadership qualities in games.

“It was a powerful moment in there when they were all doing the Haka together in the gym, I got a huge amount of buy-in which was brilliant,” he said. “We want to try and get these boys together.

“Bruce talks about chiefs a lot, bringing out chiefs in everybody and I want that in the players. I want them all to lead. I want them all to be out there and all feel like a chief on that pitch.”

Watch: QPR squad learn the Haka in team building exercise

New viral video mocks session after Blackpool 6-1 QPR

But a new video has now emerged following QPR’s 6-1 defeat to Blackpool, which mocks the QPR squad’s team-building exercise.

The clip has been viewed more than one million times since it was published and has added a clip from Ainsworth’s interview following the heavy loss.

Hardly what he would have been hoping for after the session.

It was the third defeat in four games for the former Wycombe man, with his side also losing 3-1 to Blackburn Rovers and 3-1 to Rotherham United since he took over at Loftus Road.

His side are currently 19th in the table, just seven points above the relegation places, and host Birmingham City on Saturday where Ainsworth will be hoping for some of that team-building to come in handy.