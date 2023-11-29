QT Marshall announced that he's leaving AEW at the end of this year, despite being an important figure for the promotion behind the scenes, and it's now being claimed that he wants to join WWE.

When Cody Rhodes became the first defection from AEW to WWE, it sent shockwaves through the world of wrestling. He stood as the only one to make the switch for some time, but, in recent months, the rate at which WWE are picking up talent from their competition has picked up.

Brian Pillman Jr. has been renamed ‘Lexis King’ and been placed on NXT, and Jade Cargill’s arrival was heavily hyped up by the company due to her potential to be a star, despite not making her in-ring debut as of yet. Now, with another AEW wrestler confirmed to be leaving in the coming months, WWE may have their eye on securing another defecting wrestler.

QT Marshall is leaving AEW

QT Marshall can be considered an All Elite Wrestling original. Signing with AEW in 2019 as both a wrestler and an associate producer, he has been a reliable hand for the company both on and off-screen since its inception. Most recently, Marshall has been seen leading the group known as QTV, which featured Aaron Solo, Harley Cameron and former WWE Superstar Johnny TV (FKA John Morrison). However, it appears as if his time with AEW will soon be coming to an end.

On November 27, the 38-year-old took to social media to officially announce that he will cease working for Tony Khan at the end of the year. Over the four years he had spent working with AEW, QT had only gained more responsibilities, working as the company’s Manager of Talent Relations and one of their Vice-Presidents, so he may prove to be a big loss for the promotion.

QT Marshall wants to join WWE

In his statement, Marshall stated that he felt as if Tony Khan’s company had been moving in a ‘different direction’ to what it had initially set out to be. To expand on this, a report from Haus of Wrestling has stated that QT’s stance comes from how he feels as if AEW was moving more towards matches rather than stories, similar to the approach taken by NJPW.

QT has always been close with Cody, and this has seemingly had an effect on his position within AEW over time. An interesting note from the Haus of Wrestling report suggests that Marshall, who once could be safely considered as Khan’s right-hand man, started to lose his influence once Rhodes left for WWE, saying that his power in the company ‘began to deteriorate quickly’.

Plus, Dave Meltzer has revealed that the star was desperate to remain an active wrestler, rather than be transitioned into a coaching position in AEW, and, given the obvious desire to remain in the ring, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see him leave, and people close to Marshall say that he is ‘primarily interested’ in wrestling for WWE.

RELATED: Randy Orton forced WWE into changing its plans for CM Punk's promo on RawThe report also explains that Cody could probably get QT a job working as a coach at the WWE Performance Center, considering he worked as a trainer at the Raw star's Nightmare Factory school, but Marshall will want to prioritise being an active wrestler for now.

Another interesting wrinkle to the story is QT's relationship with CM Punk, the latest former AEW wrestler to move to WWE. Punk returned at the end of Survivor Series 2023 after weeks of speculating, appearing on a WWE show for the first time since January 2014.

Anyway, back to Punk and QT and WrestlePurists is reporting that WWE's newest star didn't like the QTV segments that Marshall introduced earlier this year, and told Tony Khan he didn't want them to be on Collison.

In a sentiment that was shared by many fans at the time, Punk felt as if Powerhouse Hobbs, who had just won the TNT Championship, didn't need the QTV segments, with the former WWE Champion feeling as if Hobbs, who is someone he was fond of and wanted to see pushed, didn't gain anything from them.

It remains to be seen whether or not Punk had a personal issue with Marshall beyond not being a fan of his gimmick, and it's unclear whether or not his return to WWE could impact Triple H's potential interest in bringing the AEW star into the company over the next few weeks.