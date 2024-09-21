Sky Sports pundit Sue Smith slammed Leicester City’s defending of Everton’s opening goal at the King Power, while praising the brilliance of striker Iliman Ndiaye.

After a disappointing result midweek in the Carabao Cup, in which the Toffees were knocked out at the third round stage on penalties, it was the dream start on Saturday afternoon. Summer signing Iliman Ndiaye fired them in front after 12 minutes with a right-footed strike.

Newly-promoted Leicester have also had a difficult start to the 2024/25 season, with two defeats and two draws from their first four games heading into Saturday’s fixture, but it was the Toffees who were left disappointed after conceding a late equaliser through Stephy Mavididi to share the points.

Leicester City defending slammed

Ndiaye opened the scoring for Everton at the King Power

Everton signed Senegal forward Ndiaye from Marseille on a five-year contract for around £15million back in July, and the 24-year-old is already repaying that fee. He scored in their second round Carabao Cup tie against Doncaster at the end of last month, and he has now opened his account in the league.

Smith highlighted Ndiaye’s involvement in both starting and finishing the move that led to the goal, but noted Leicester’s haphazard defending made things easier. Wout Faes and Caleb Okoli made up the starting centre-back pairing for the Foxes on Saturday.

The pundit said on Soccer Saturday:

“It’s really good play and Everton have started the better of the two sides. They had a brilliant opportunity just before this, but this is all about [Iliman] Ndiaye and the quality he has shown on the left-hand side. “Ashley Young picks the ball up and plays it into Ndiaye. There’s players in and around him and he actually starts the move off, plays the ball to Young and continues his run central. It’s poor defending from Leicester, but he just cuts inside on his right foot and then back across goal. Brilliant finish from him.”

Ndiaye making his mark at Everton

He has opened his Premier League goalscoring account

If Everton are to have any hope of steering clear of another relegation battle this season, manager Sean Dyche will need his attacking players fit and firing for the remainder of the campaign. Star man Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a positive start to the season, despite the team’s wider struggle for form.

Ndiaye, on the other hand, has been in and out of the starting line-up in the opening few games of the season. He started their second round Carabao Cup tie against Doncaster in August and scored, but in the league he has struggled to get up and running.

That changed just minutes into Everton’s clash with Leicester on Saturday. It was a fantastic finish, and arguably the perfect way to open his league goalscoring account.

Iliman Ndiaye's first half stats against Leicester City Stat: Goals 1 Expected goals 0.08 Touches 25 Accurate passes 17/20 (85%) Key passes 2 Ground duels (won) 5 (1)

As Everton need to be less reliant on Calvert-Lewin, not least because of his struggles with injuries, Ndiaye hitting form and contributing both goals and assists will go a long way in ensuring the team turn around this dull start to the campaign. He has certainly gone some way to convincing the manager he deserves more regular starts.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.