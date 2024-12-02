Liverpool moved nine points clear in the Premier League title race on Sunday after they easily dismantled Manchester City 2-0 at Anfield - and one notable substitution was forgotten man Jarell Quansah, with the Englishman having come on for a late appearance against the current champions on Merseyside.

Quansah, described as 'outstanding' by Micah Richards, is evidently a top young talent, having made 29 appearances for England's youth sides, coupled with his 38 club appearances - but he is currently a victim of Liverpool's success and that could see him opt for a loan move to continue playing regular Premier League football.

Quansah's Lack of Minutes Could See Him Move On

The defender has not played anywhere near as much as he did last season

The young Englishman, who found his way into Gareth Southgate's preliminary squad for EURO 2024, endured a breakthrough season last time out with 32 appearances under Jurgen Klopp - but those minutes have dried up under the Dutchman this season.

Just two minutes of appearances in the Champions League as he came on in a 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen meant that Quansah has barely featured on the continental stage, whilst his appearance against City on Sunday was his first since a first-half cameo over Ipswich Town on the opening day - being limited to bench appearances and League Cup run-outs only.

With Gomez clearly now ahead of him in the pecking order, it means that Quansah is behind his compatriot, Virgil Van Dijk and Konate in the pecking order in defence, and as a fourth-choice defender that could really stunt his development.

Jarell Quansah's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 18th Goals 2 =11th Clearances Per Game 2.3 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.5 =7th Interceptions Per Game 1 4th Match rating 6.76 15th

The call-up into the England team means that there would be Premier League teams queueing up to sign him on a loan deal. Whilst Liverpool won't want to sell the 21-year-old permanently, a lack of game time means that if he doesn't head out on loan, he could seek that in the future and so a loan move would keep all parties happy.

Quansah stands as 6ft 3in, and helped Liverpool into the Champions League last season, alongside scoring in the Europa League and twice in the top-flight - alongside a new deal in early October which summarised the club's feelings over his development.

But with Liverpool flying in the league, it's unlikely that he will come into their ranks barring suspension and injuries - so a loan deal may be the best course of action if the club can include a recall clause, should he head out in the winter window.

Premier League Clubs Could Be Interested

The top-flight has many teams in need of tightening their defence

Adept at playing out from the back and blessed with pace and physicality, there aren't many Premier League clubs who wouldn't take the defender into their ranks - notably those who are struggling to keep teams out but want to play an attacking style of football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarell Quansah won his first trophy when Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 in the League Cup final last season.

Notable clubs looking for a defender in the short-term could be Newcastle United and Aston Villa. Quansah would be likely to achieve European football with the Villans given their Champions League status, whilst he would also feature for Newcastle, who want to sign a new centre-back having seen Sven Botman out with injury and Lloyd Kelly struggle to perform well so far in his tenure at the club.

