The football world was largely perplexed when Roger Goodell took to the stage at the 2024 NFL Draft and announced that the Atlanta Falcons had selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth-overall pick in the first round. The team had just agreed to a four-year deal with established veteran Kirk Cousins earlier this offseason and seemed to be all in on trying to contend in 2024.

While general manager Terry Fontenot could have handled the situation better, and there are some valid questions about making a signing of that level just to draft his replacement a couple of months later, the fact remains that if Penix Jr. is a good starting quarterback for the Falcons in the near future, then it was a good pick.

When looking around the league at teams like the New England Patriots, who parted ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick due to offensive struggles since Tom Brady's departure. Or the Pittsburgh Steelers' failed attempt to replace Ben Roethlisberger with Kenny Pickett.

There are countless other moments of franchises falling apart at the loss of their quarterback, and the conclusion seems simple: The successor plan should be the new norm in the NFL.

Competition Breeds Success

Being around star players can have a positive effect on young talent

Many rookies enter the league with the selling point of potential, and that rings especially true at the quarterback position. The way to make the most of a quarterback prospect's upside is to find ways that help them further their development.

A large part of that will come down to the environment in which they land. The coaching staff and system in place for them, the surrounding talent, and the overall fit they have with the organization.

But by being drafted into a place where they're sitting and waiting for a season, these young passers are typically working to match the play of an established starter every single day at practice with the mindset that they must outperform them in order to take over the team's offense.

Obviously, this won't generate 100% success, but being put into that situation will often keep these players in a mindset where each day they must bring their 'A-Game' or else they lose ground in their uphill battle.

Players like Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Jordan Love all entered the league as first-round draft picks but spent time sitting behind successful NFL starters and knew that in order to get their chance, they had to prove they were the better option moving forward.

NFL QB Successor's First-Year Starting Stats Stat Rodgers (2008) Mahomes (2018) Love (2023) Passing Yards 4,038 5,097 4,159 Completion % 63.6% 66.0% 64.2% Passing TDs 28 50 32 INTs 13 12 11 Passer Rating 93.8 113.8 96.1

The process isn't as perfect as it sounds; players like Rex Grossman of the Chicago Bears and, most recently, Trey Lance during his time with the San Francisco 49ers sat and waited for a year only to fail at establishing themselves as the franchise quarterback of their respective franchises. However, Lance was the only one sitting behind an established successful starter, and even then, there were many who were vocal in their displeasure with Jimmy Garoppolo for the team.

Teams that do have the luxury of having a high-end quarterback under center for their team, though, need to properly prepare for the succession plan once that player starts to show signs of regression.

Could More Teams Follow Suit?

The NFL is a copycat league, expect this to trend

While teams may not go about spending early first-round picks on finding their successors under center, there is still plenty of value for teams who are willing to bite the bullet on a first-round pick if they have a quarterback graded high enough who is still available when their team is on the clock. For some teams, the move is also a great opportunity to add a roster that is ready to compete, should their starter go down with an injury.

For example, the 2022 Los Angeles Rams fell apart following their victory in Super Bowl 56 due to Matthew Stafford getting hurt and missing eight games on the season. Or in 2023, the New York Jets had brought in Rodgers for a chance to contend, and just four snaps into the season, the 40-year-old had torn his Achilles tendon and would miss the rest of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New York Jets' passing offense had the lowest QB rating in the NFL in 2023, posting a 70.5.The San Francisco 49ers, who had the highest, posted a 110.2.

Finding someone to put under center and learn for a year or more behind a trusted veteran option is something that teams should see value in. And with there being such a drastic difference in value at the quarterback position compared to everywhere else, waiting a couple of seasons for the payoff is worth the cost.

When eyeballing the rest of the NFL, there are some clear candidates for teams that could look into acquiring their own long-term quarterback prospect in the next year or so. Even some who reportedly have already made an attempt to do so in the 2024 NFL Draft, like the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints, who reportedly made calls about trading up for Penix Jr.

Some of the other aforementioned teams, such as the Rams and Jets, could also benefit from having a quarterback waiting in the wings. Some may have hope for their current young options, Stetson Bennett and Jordan Travis. But ultimately, both are better served as backups than potential starters in the league.

Ultimately, teams will go about their plans of acquiring their next quarterback in whichever way they deem to be most beneficial. But having someone who is learning and growing under a trusted veteran option and competing to play at their level every day, is being given a better chance to succeed in the NFL. And teams should start to take notice of that.

