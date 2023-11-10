Highlights Backups can become stars. Jeff Hostetler and Nick Foles went from backup quarterbacks to successful starters, leading their teams to Super Bowls and earning Super Bowl MVP awards.

Sometimes it takes perseverance. Steve Young and Kurt Warner faced multiple obstacles before getting their chance to start and excel in the NFL.

Sitting and learning can pay off. Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins both spent time as backups before becoming successful starters, proving that sometimes it's best for quarterbacks to soak in the game before taking the field.

If an NFL team doesn't have a "franchise" quarterback, they tend to devote much of their time and assets to finding one. For some lucky teams, the answer is already sitting there on the bench. The history of the game is littered with QBs who went from backups to stars. Here are some of the most notable examples.

10 Doug Flutie (1986-2005)

Things are different today for sub-six-foot signal callers. Despite their short stature, quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Bryce Young have still been drafted 1st overall. But Flutie, who starred at Boston College, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1984, wasn't selected until the 11th round of the 1985 draft.

The quarterback originally played for the USFL's New Jersey Generals, then the NFL's Chicago Bears and New England Patriots as a backup. After struggling to find a role in the NFL, he became a legend in the Canadian Football League, winning three Grey Cups and six Most Outstanding Player awards, which are the equivalent to the Super Bowl and NFL MVP. In 1998, he returned to the NFL, serving as a backup for the Buffalo Bills.

Due to injuries, Flutie eventually got the chance to play extensively in Buffalo. He starred for the team and became renowned for his comeback ability, earning Pro Bowl and Comeback Player of the Year honors in 1998. However, despite going 21-9 as the starter from 1998-2000, the team never fully backed him, and after a 10-5 season in 1999, he was benched on the orders of owner Ralph Wilson for their playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, which they lost on a play that has gone down in NFL history as the "Music City Miracle." Karma, anyone?

He outplayed starter Rob Johnson on a regular basis again in 2000, but the Bills still cut him at the end of the campaign. The next year, he got the starting job with the San Diego Chargers, but was relegated to backup duties by the next year.

9 Tony Romo (2003-2016)

It is not easy to be an undrafted free agent who makes the NFL, but that is just what Tony Romo did. He wasn't heavily scouted in college. While Romo put up big numbers, he did so against Division I-AA talent at Eastern Illinois. So, when the 2003 NFL Draft came around, the quarterback was not selected.

The Dallas Cowboys signed Romo as an undrafted free agent, and he quickly developed a rapport with offensive coordinator Sean Payton. Romo would promptly move from number three on the depth chart to number two. In 2006, after a few years of holding the clipboard, he got his chance to work as a starter.

Romo took the opportunity and ran with it, becoming one of the most prominent quarterbacks in the league. Over the course of his time with the Cowboys, Romo made the Pro Bowl four times and earned one Second-Team All-Pro nod in 2014 before retiring early due to injury. He has stayed near the game and now serves as CBS' lead color commentator alongside the legend that is Jim Nantz.

8 Kirk Cousins (2012-present)

Holding the second pick overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders targeted Robert Griffin III, surprising no one. Griffin had starred at Baylor and was an outstanding prospect. Washington did raise some eyebrows, though, when they selected Michigan State's Kirk Cousins 102nd overall.

After an incredible rookie season, Griffin struggled with injuries, opening the door for Cousins to play—and he turned out to be quite good, himself. Cousins made the Pro Bowl for Washington during the 2016 season and in 2018, the quarterback signed to play with the Minnesota Vikings.

Cousins' fine play continued in the Twin Cities as he again made the Pro Bowl in 2019, 2021, and 2022. The quarterback is likely to be a free agent following the 2023 season, and while he will be recovering from a ruptured Achilles, there should still be a big market for Cousins' services in 2024.

7 Jeff Hostetler (1984-1998)

Photo by USA TODAY Sports

Raised in Pennsylvania, Jeff Hostetler first played for Penn State before transferring to West Virginia University. He would have a fine career with the Mountaineers, climbing up the team's single-season record boards. He was selected by the New York Giants in the third round (59th overall) of the 1984 Draft.

The Giants didn't take Hostetler thinking he'd be their quarterback of the future. New York already had a star quarterback in Phil Simms. Hoss was just meant to be a high-level backup. And that was the role he filled for the first six seasons of his career.

Then, Simms went down in the early part of the 1991 season. Hostetler took over, starting 12 games and leading the Giants to the Super Bowl, which they won. After another year with the Giants, the quarterback signed with the Raiders. Oakland was a playoff contender during Hostetler's four years as a starter, and he made the Pro Bowl in 1994. Hostetler would retire from the NFL following the 1997 season.

6 Nick Foles (2012-present)

When quarterbacks are selected in the third round, it means that teams believe that if everything breaks right, they may become a starter one day. The Philadelphia Eagles selected Nick Foles from the University of Arizona in 2012 to be Michael Vick's backup.

Foles was often pressed into service in Philadelphia, but despite throwing seven TDs in a single game (NFL record) and leading the league in passer rating en route to a Pro Bowl nod in 2013, the team never seemed ready to commit to him as a long-term starter. He moved to the Rams and the Chiefs before returning to Philadelphia to back up Carson Wentz in 2017.

At the end of the 2017 season, Wentz was injured and Foles took over. He would go on one of the great playoff runs of all-time, culminating in the most epic of Super Bowl upset victories over the top dog on this list. Despite winning Super Bowl MVP, he continued to bounce around the league, going from the Jaguars to the Bears then to the Colts, due in large part to injuries. Foles hasn't retired, but he couldn't find a team to play for in 2023, so the announcement could be coming soon.

5 Earl Morrall (1956-1976)

Today, there are 32 starting quarterback jobs available in the NFL. Earl Morrall wasn't so lucky. The talented signal caller was drafted second overall in 1956 when there were only 12 teams, and he spent the first decade of his career as a journeyman with San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and New York.

In 1968, Morrall joined the Baltimore Colts as the backup to star quarterback Johnny Unitas. Unitas was hurt early on in the campaign and the backup led the team to 13 wins, capturing the league MVP Award. Unitas replaced him during Super Bowl III, which is notorious for Broadway Joe's guarantee and his New York Jets' upset victory. But in 1970, Morrall got his chance to play in the big game after another injury to Johnny U, leading the Colts to victory in Super Bowl V.

Morrall would then sign with the Dolphins to back up Bob Greise, but after Greise got hurt early on in 1972, Morrall led Miami to nine straight victories. He was replaced by Greise in the playoffs, but Morrall was an important part of that legendary undefeated team.

4 Kurt Warner (1998-2009)

Many football players get to have nice college careers, then go on and do something else with their lives. After a successful college career at Northern Iowa, Kurt Warner tried out for the Green Bay Packers, but was cut. Rather than giving up on his dream, the quarterback played first in the Arena League, before going across the pond to compete in NFL Europe.

After years of toiling in secondary leagues and even working jobs bagging groceries to make ends meet, Warner was signed by the St. Louis Rams in 1998. When starter Trent Green went down with a knee injury, Warner got the opportunity to be the team's starter. He took the opportunity and ran with it.

Warner would lead the Rams' famous Greatest Show On Turf offense, which featured fellow Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk and Isaac Bruce as well as HOF finalist Torry Holt. They captured the Super Bowl in 1999 as Warner picked up both NFL and Super Bowl MVPs. The next year, he was second in MVP voting behind Faulk. The year after that, Warner won it again with Faulk in second, though this time they lost in the Super Bowl to the guy sitting at No. 1 on this list.

While he didn't become a full-time starter until he was 27 years old, Warner would go on to a Hall of Fame career. After a few down years following that insane three-year stretch from 1999-2001, Warner had another resurgence, this time as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. He earned another Pro Bowl nod as he led them to the Super Bowl in 2008, but fell just short after Santonio Holmes' iconic game-winning touchdown catch for the Steelers.

3 Steve Young (1985-1999)

Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports-USA TODAY Sports



Steve Young's story is one of perseverance. He was a standout quarterback at BYU, and after his career, he was given an unprecedented contract to play for the USFL's Los Angeles Express. Following his time in that fledgling league, he was selected in a supplemental draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs of the 1980s were an absolute mess, though. Young became the starter, but the team was terrible and after two years, they selected Vinny Testaverde with the number one overall pick in 1987 to be their quarterback of the future. Young was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. He wasn't expected to be the starter there, as the team already employed that era's GOAT, Joe Montana.

Young would back up Montana for four years, finally pushing the aging Montana out the door in 1991. Young would become a superstar in San Francisco, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 1994 while also winning two NFL MVPs on top of six All-Pro selections. Young was best known for two things: he was a rare breed as a successful lefty QB, and he was the second coming of Fran Tarkenton when it came to scrambling.

2 Aaron Rodgers (2005-present)

There are two schools of thought about whether quarterbacks should start right away. One argument says players will adapt faster if they are thrown right into the fire. The other says that signal callers are best off sitting for a few years and soaking in the game. Aaron Rodgers is the prime example of the second option working out spectacularly.

Rodgers was, of course, sitting behind a legend and future Hall of Famer in Brett Favre. When the Packers saw the opportunity to draft Rodgers at No. 24 in 2005, they felt it was a move they had to make. So Rodgers ended up sitting for three full seasons, only starting after Favre announced his first retirement after the 2007 campaign.

Rodgers has certainly made the most of the opportunity, bringing another Lombardi to Titletown in 2010 and going on to win four MVP awards as he became one of the faces of the NFL. Despite all the success he had in Green Bay, the California kid and the club eventually fell out, and he was traded to the New York Jets during the 2023 offseason. Unfortunately, his first campaign in New York was thwarted by an Achilles injury in his debut.

1 Tom Brady (2000-2022)

Yes, he is the greatest quarterback of all time. Still, there was once a time when Tom Brady was a sixth round draft pick holding the clipboard behind established veteran Drew Bledsoe.

Brady would only throw three passes during his 2000 rookie season. Early on in the 2001 season, however, Bledsoe was injured, and the backup became the full-time starter. The year ended with the Patriots winning the Super Bowl and Brady taking home the game's MVP award.

Over the course of his career, Brady won the league MVP award three times and the Super Bowl an NFL-record seven times. Considering he has broken every meaningful passing record and is now universally regarded as the GOAT, he is certainly the greatest backup-to-starter success story in league history.

Rank Player NFL years W-L Record Comp Pct. Passing Yards TD INTs 10 Doug Flutie 1986-2005 38-28 54.7 14,715 86 68 9 Tony Romo 2003-2016 78-49 65.3 34,183 248 117 8 Kirk Cousins 2012-present 76-67-2 66.9 39,471 270 110 7 Jeff Hostetler 1985-1997 51-32 58.0 16,430 94 71 6 Nick Foles 2012-present 29-29 62.4 14,227 82 47 5 Earl Morrall 1956-1976 63-36-3 51.3 20,809 161 148 4 Kurt Warner 1998-2009 67-49 65.5 32,344 208 128 3 Steve Young 1985-1999 94-49 64.3 33,124 232 107 2 Aaron Rodgers 2005-present 148-75-1 65.3 59,055 475 105 1 Tom Brady 2000-2022 251-82 64.3 89,214 649 212

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

