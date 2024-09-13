Key Takeaways Tua Tagovailoa suffered the third concussion of his career in a loss to the Bills.

Trey Lance and Zach Wilson could revive their careers in a trade to the Dolphins.

Keep an eye on a potential reunion with Ryan Tannehill in Miami.

Unfortunately, the entire NFL is sitting and waiting to see what's next for Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered his third career concussion in a loss to the Buffalo Bills . There was already concern about the long-term effects of Tua's previous two concussions, where it took him over a month to clear concussion protocol (via Draft Sharks). Now that Tua has suffered another concussion, and he was ruled OUT immediately, the Miami Dolphins and Tua need to consider what their futures look like.

While Mike McDaniel is non-committal about Tua's future, the Dolphins are expected to add another quarterback.

While everyone will want to know the future of the Dolphins franchise quarterback, it's a major decision for a 26-year-old. Right now, the main focus has to be for Tua to get the medical support he needs and the time to think about his next steps. As for the Dolphins, they should be considering other quarterback options after Skylar Thompson struggles against Buffalo.

Skylar Thompson Stats vs. Bills Completion Percentage 8/14 (57.1%) Passing Yards 80 Rushing Yards 4

Miami has the pieces to win now, but there's some uncertainty now at the quarterback position with Tua's injury. Whether it be a week, a month, or the rest of the season, here are some quarterback options that the Dolphins need to consider:

1 Ryan Tannehill, Free Agent

Tannehill could return to where his NFL career started, providing the Dolphins with a capable starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins. Now, he has an opportunity to return to where his career began.

There's no connection with the coaching staff to Tannehill, but there is familiarity with the ownership group. As the front office and owners look for their next steps at the quarterback position, it's a no-brainer to at least consider bringing back Tannehill. He's a capable starting quarterback with plenty of experience. Tannehill's most likely the best option the Dolphins have at this moment, considering he's got the most experience of any free agent quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ryan Tannehill has the third most passing yards in Miami Dolphins history, with 20,434.

Tannehill's been waiting for the best opportunity to arrive, and there might not be a better situation than to return to his former team to start for an extended period of time potentially. Tua needs to take all the time he needs to recover from his recent concussion, and Tannehill's proven that he can lead an NFL team to the playoffs. The current makeup of the Dolphins roster would likely be the most talented team Tannehill's ever played on, which could be good enough to keep Miami in the playoff hunt.

If Tannehill wants to play football in 2024, this is the best situation for him.

2 Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

If Pittsburgh feels good enough to move forward with Justin Fields as their starting quarterback, it could be enough for them to trade Wilson.

Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

From the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Justin Fields, there was always the chance that Russell Wilson would lose the starting job. Unfortunately, that might happen before Wilson takes a single snap.

Wilson has missed time due to calf tightness, which could allow Fields the opportunity to take over the starting quarterback job permanently. While Wilson isn't the same quarterback he once was, he's too talented to be a backup quarterback. Pittsburgh only paid the bare minimum to acquire Wilson, as he was still being paid by the Denver Broncos from his last contract extension. In fact, the Steelers wouldn't suffer any dead cap due to the veteran minimum contract he signed.

Pittsburgh probably wouldn't net any more than a day three pick, but they would earn a draft pick for a backup quarterback, while the Dolphins would receive a serviceable quarterback who played relatively well last season.

As long as Wilson is healthy, this is a low-risk, high-reward trade for the Dolphins. The Pittsburgh Steelers could add some draft capital in the future too.

3 Trey Lance, Dallas Cowboys

Mike McDaniel was the 49ers offensive coordinator when they drafted Lance, which could lead to Miami's interest in the Cowboys' QB3.

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Lance is a fascinating trade candidate for the Dolphins, because of how he could help now, and in the future. After the Dallas Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a contract extension, it's fair to say Lance doesn't have much of a future within the organization. But, he could have a role with the Dolphins organization.

If Tua's injury was career-ending, the Dolphins wouldn't have had a future plan at the quarterback position. While Lance isn't the ideal future plan, he has a lot of traits that an organization could desire at the quarterback position.

Clearly, Mike McDaniel saw something in Lance, as he was part of the San Francisco 49ers brass when they drafted him in 2021. If Miami wants a quarterback option for 2024 and beyond, Lance might be their best bet. He's only 24 years old.

Of the quarterback options that the Dolphins could show interest in, there's definitely the most risk associated with acquiring Lance. However, it provides Miami with some opportunities at the quarterback position beyond just this season. Dallas would be more than happy to receive some compensation for Lance, who's in the final year of his rookie contract.

If McDaniel feels confident in Lance's ability, this could be an opportunity that Miami looks into.

4 Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns

Winston is easily one of the most talented of the backup quarterbacks currently in the NFL.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Deshaun Watson 's struggles so far, the Cleveland Browns have the most flexibility at the quarterback position with two talented backup quarterbacks. If Cleveland wants to acquire some future draft capital, they could be willing to part ways with either Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson is less likely to be traded as a younger player with immense potential, while Winston is a veteran quarterback who's only on a one-year deal.

Winston has only started 10 games with the New Orleans Saints in the last four years. It doesn't seem like the Browns view him as a starting quarterback either, which could motivate them to trade him if they feel confident in Watson and Thompson-Robinson.

However, Winston would be an immediate upgrade for the Dolphins. The problem with starting someone like Skylar Thompson is his lack of experience and willingness to throw the ball downfield. Miami won't run into those issues with Winston, who's got nine years of experience.

Winston doesn't give the Dolphins much of a ceiling, but he would provide them with a capable passer who players can rally around. At the very least, the Dolphins could stay afloat with him.

5 Zach Wilson, Denver Broncos

Now that Bo Nix is the Broncos starting quarterback, Wilson doesn't serve much of a purpose in Denver.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The day before the 2024 NFL Draft , the Denver Broncos acquired Zach Wilson if they were unable to draft a quarterback. Well, the very next day, they drafted Bo Nix , who's now the starting quarterback for the Broncos. Wilson is currently listed as the QB3 on the Broncos' depth chart, which might make it easier to facilitate a trade for the former first round draft pick.

Wilson was a disappointment in New York, but he was never surrounded with much talent. The same could be said about his time with the Broncos. If Denver had no use for him, they would surely answer calls for his services.

When Wilson was going through the draft process, many draft analysts felt that Wilson would thrive in a Kyle Shanahan-style offense. Well, an opportunity could become available, as McDaniel falls right from that tree.

Similar to Lance, Wilson could provide some upside in 2024 and beyond. Unfortunately, there's as much risk in acquiring Wilson if he's immediately asked to become the Dolphins starting quarterback. If Miami is willing to take the risk on Wilson, it could be worthwhile in finding a replacement for Tua.

All stats are courtesy of Spotrac and Pro Football Reference.