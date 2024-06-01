Highlights Josh Allen has been consistent as a top fantasy QB in the last three years with 24.2-24.6 fantasy points each season.

Rookie QBs like CJ Stroud and Sam Howell made an impact in last season's fantasy rankings.

Extensive analysis on young quarterbacks like Anthony Richardson, Jalen Hurts, and Caleb Williams for fantasy success.

It's almost automatic who you are going to choose as your top fantasy quarterback if you have one of the first three picks. The usual suspects are Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes, in no particular order. If you have the fourth pick, then one gets left out for a quality wide receiver, redraft is fickle.

However, did you know that, in the last three seasons, only one of the top four has been in the top three in fantasy points? Josh Allen has been QB1, QB2 and QB1 in the last three years per Fantasy Pros, and the interesting thing is he has 24.2, 24.2 and 24.6 fantasy points in those three years. That remarkable consistency coincides with Stefon Diggs on the field. Will it all change now?

Last season, no rookie quarterback broke into the top-10. CJ Stroud finished 11th with an average of 18.7 fantasy points a game and 280 total fantasy points. But Stroud missed Weeks 15 and 16.

The surprise entry in the top-15 was the Washington Commanders' Sam Howell, who finished as QB12 with 16.3 average fantasy points. The fantasy gut punch came from two injured quarterbacks, Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow, both whose draft capital was higher than the QB24 and QB25 finishes they had.

We can't account for injuries, but we can find the 10 quarterbacks who will win you your fantasy league (if they can stay healthy).

Top 10 Quarterbacks and Their 2023 Stats Rank Player PassingYards YPA Completion % Pass TD:INT 1 Anthony Richardson 577 6.9 59.5 3:1 2 Jalen Hurts 3,858 7.2 65.4 23:15 3 Caleb Williams (Rookie) 3,633 9.4 68.6 30:5 4 Jayden Daniels (Rookie) 3,812 11.7 72.2 40:4 5 Kirk Cousins 2,331 7.5 69.5 18:5 6 Dak Prescott 4,516 7.7 69.5 36:9 7 Jordan Love 4,159 7.2 64.2 32:11 8 Baker Mayfield, 4,044 7.1 64.3 28:10 9 Derek Carr 3,878 7.1 68.4 25:8 10 Gardner Minshew 3,305 6.7 62.2 15:9

Let's take a closer look at the top 10 QBs who can bring you a fantasy football championship this season.

Related 5 Bold Fantasy Football Predictions for the 2024 Season Fantasy owners aren't going to win their league championships by doing the same old, same old in 2024. It's time to think outside the box.

1 Anthony Richardson - Indianapolis Colts

Richardson and Jonathan Taylor only played two snaps together in 2023

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Richardson played in Weeks 1-5 last season before being sidelined with a shoulder A/C joint sprain that required surgery in late October. In those games, Richardson averaged 22.8 fantasy points per game.

The Colts are built for Richardson's skill set. According to FTN Data, the Colts led the league in RPOs with 18.1% with 55 pass attempts off the play. They led the league in average seconds per snap (24.0) and had a 16.6% no huddle rate. Their 45.2% neutral run rate was ninth in the league.

In the games that Richardson played, he had 18% of the designed runs and three carries from inside the five-yard line. In his 98 dropbacks from last year, he averaged 0.73 fantasy points per game.

Anthony Richardson's Best of 2023 Most Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns Rushing Touchdowns vs. Jacksonville, 223 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 2:0 @ Houston, 2

We're working on a small sample size with Richardson, but we know the Colts' strength of schedule is tied for 21st with opponents' win percentage at .491 for last season. Pro Football Focus has given the offensive line a 74.1 pass block grade, a 71.1 run block grade, and they only allowed 17 sacks last season (with a less mobile quarterback for most of the year).

Add in the fact that running back Jonathan Taylor is healthy, wide receiver Michael Pittman received a new contract, and they drafted elite athlete and speedster wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. This seems like a Colts offense primed to break out, with Richardson leading the way.

2 Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Touchdown runs accounted for 24.1% of Hurts' 2023 fantasy points

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts accumulated 605 rushing yards on 157 attempts last season, but it was his 15 rushing touchdowns that elevated his fantasy numbers to QB2 at the end of the season. He also threw for 23 touchdowns and his 15 interceptions were tied for the third most for the year.

This season, Hurts will play without center Jason Kelce, who was the strong-arm in the "tush-push" that was pivotal in getting Hurts into the end zone.

Jalen Hurts' 2023 Red Zone Production Red Zone Fantasy Points Percentage Total FF Points in Red Zone Red Zone Pass Attempts Red Zone Passing TD 159.8 41.9 54 13

In the last three seasons, Hurts has averaged 21, 25.2 and 20.8 fantasy points while collecting 15, 13 and 10 rushing touchdowns. Last year's 605 rushing yards were the lowest in the three-year total. His 23 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions were both the highest in his career.

The Eagles not only added running back Saquon Barkley but re-signed both AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith to long-term contracts. Brown was responsible for seven touchdowns and 1,456 yards on 158 targets, while Smith collected seven touchdowns and 1,066 yards on 112 targets last season.

It is likely that starting right guard Cam Jurgens will replace Kelce at center. Jurgens' allowed 22 pressures on 383 pass blocking snaps last year.

Hurts' path to the end zone isn't in danger with the absence of Kelce. He has arguably the second best receiving duo, a healthy Dallas Goedert, and now Barkley is catching passes and challenging him for goal line carries.

3 Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

If we learned anything from last season, it is that a rookie quarterback can excel when put in the right circumstances, enter Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. The Bears have the third-easiest strength of schedule behind the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers.

EPSNBet has the Bears' over/under at 8.5 victories in a division that saw both the Detroit Lions (12-5) and the Green Bay Packers (9-8) make the playoffs.

His receivers are Keenan Allen, DJ Moore and rookie Rome Odunze. Odunze was the best contested catch receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft class with a 75% contested catch rate during the 2023 season, per PFF. Moore is coming off career highs in receptions (96), yards (1,364) and eight touchdowns. And Allen who had 1,243 yards in 13 games with a 3.3% drop rate and 11th in yards per route run (2.48).

Williams is also a dual threat, having rushed for double-digit touchdowns in his last two seasons while also being behind only Richardson in 2022 in forced missed tackle percentage at 38%.

Caleb Williams' 2-Year Rushing Statistics (USC) Year Rush Attempts Rush Yards Rushing TD 2022 113 382 10 2023 97 142 11

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Chicago Bears' rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie allowed only one sack and five quarterback hits in his three seasons at Yale.

4 Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders

Daniels' 22 deep ball touchdowns were more than Caleb Williams (15), Michael Penix Jr., (14). Drake Maye (13), and J.J. McCarthy (10)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels is a legitimate dual-threat quarterback, working with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who has a lot of experience with dual-threat quarterbacks. In 2023, he set career highs in completion percentage (72.2%), yards per completion (11.7) and touchdowns (40).

Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 99.2 on passes of 20 yards or more, which was the best in college football. He had 27 big-time throws on deep passes with only one turnover worthy play. Although the 27 throws only accounted for 16.6% of his 332 passing attempts, his completion rate of 63.6% was the best among quarterbacks with at least 55 deep passing attempts.

In the run game, he had 41 runs of at least 10 yards with 565 yards coming after contact and 51 runs accounting for first downs. Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson will join him in utilizing their legs for yards and touchdowns, which will be important, especially for the first seven games of the season.

The Commanders opponents' first seven games with their 2023 rank and rushing yards allowed per game are:

In addition, the Browns and Cardinals allowed five rushing touchdowns by the quarterback, while the Giants and Bengals gave up four rushing touchdowns to the quarterback.

Jayden Daniels' LSU Rushing Stats Year Attempts Yards Touchdowns 2022 186 885 11 2023 135 1134 10

5 Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Cousins' season was shortened last year when he tore his right Achilles in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. Before the injury, Cousins was balling out and that was even playing three games without Justin Jefferson.

Kirk Cousins' 2023 Statistics Passing Touchdowns Deep Ball Completion % Air Yards/G Fantasy Points/G 18 46.2 276.5 18.7 19th ranked 7th ranked 7th ranked

Before the injury, Cousins had the third-highest quarterback rating from inside the pocket (105.8) and was seventh in Pro Football Focus' passing grade (85.1). He was averaging 289.4 passing yards per game and 2.3 touchdowns a game.

The Falcons, in comparison, weren't solid across the board. They had 17 total touchdown passes, to Cousins' 18 in eight games. Wide receiver Drake London led the team with 905 receiving yards, while running back Bijan Robinson led the team with four receiving touchdowns. Tight end Kyle Pitts led all tight ends with 1,102 air yards on a 23.3% league leading air yards share. Pitts was also first in target depth (11.4) and deep targets (11) but only finished with 667 yards and three touchdowns.

All three players will see an increase in production with the addition of Cousins. As a pocket passer with little rushing upside, Cousins' target distribution per PFF is:

67.7% for wide receivers

25.1% to the tight ends

14.5% for running backs

The Falcons are tied with the New Orleans Saints for the easiest strength of schedule and are the pre-season favorite to win the NFC South. The first four games include two prime time games, MNF against the Philadelphia Eagles and a Sunday Night matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The good news is that the Eagles' defense allowed the 30th most passing yards (255.7) per game last season while giving up 29.4 fantasy points to the wide receiver position.

Related Fantasy Football: 5 QBs With Easiest 2024 Fantasy Football Playoff Schedule It is all about the matchups during fantasy football playoffs. Which QB has the best three-game slate for the 2024 season?

6 Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Prescott is currently being drafted as QB9 and his Underdog Fantasy ADP is 87. This is for a quarterback who finished last season as QB3, and has retained his two most targeted options. Last season, Prescott's 60.6% of his passing attempts going to the wide receiver option was sixth most and his 19.6% going to the tight end was top-15.

In the 2023 season, Prescott ranked second in completion percentage (69.5), second in passer rating (105.9) and sixth in yards per attempt (7.7) and his fantasy stats were just as impressive.

Dak Prescott's 2023 Fantasy Statistics and Rank FantasyPts/Dropback Fantasy Points Avg. Fantasy Points/G Passing Touchdowns 0.54 353 20.7 36 QB5 QB3 QB4 QB1

Last season, Prescott dropped back to pass 62% of the time. This season gone is running option Tony Pollard and the current running back room in Dallas consists of Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, and Malik Davis. There is a good chance Prescott will be dropping back a lot more this season, as the Cowboys have the 22nd strength of schedule (32nd is the hardest) and their most promising options are in the receiving positions.

7 Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Love was second in the league with 100 red zone pass attempts (Prescott was first with 111).

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Love's season was literally a tale of two halves. Although he had been in the NFL for four years, last year was his first year as a full-time starter and the Packers fielded the youngest team in the league with an average age of 25.

Jordan Love's 2023 Season Splits Completion % Passing Yards YPA TD:INT First 9 games 58.67 2,009 6.7 14:10 Last 9 games 70.67 2,422 8.1 21:1

The NFL has scheduled the Packers to play six prime-time games, including the season opener away at Philadelphia and four prime-time games played consecutively in the months of November and December, months when Love played well last season in nine games where he collected 19 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Love will now enter 2024 with Fantasy Pros' fourth-easiest schedule for a quarterback and his offense basically the same as last year's offensive weapons. The Packers lost running back Aaron Jones but acquired running back Josh Jacobs in free agency.

All the wide receivers are returning:

Dontayvion Wicks, who averaged 14.9 yards per reception

Romeo Doubs, who finished with eight touchdowns

Jayden Reed, who also finished with eight touchdowns

Christian Watson, who averaged 15.1 yards per reception on only 28 receptions and finished with five touchdowns

Love will also have PFF's 23rd ranked tight end, second year player Luke Musgrave, who had 1.41 yards per route run in spite of being sidelined seven games with injuries. Musgrave was first in target separation (2.78) with 46 targets and a 72.4% route participation.

8 Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield is the only Buccaneers quarterback to throw for over 300+ yards and at least three touchdowns in a playoff game

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield threw for the most yards in his career (4,044) and the most touchdowns (28) of his career. This season he will be playing with a new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, who comes from the Sean McVay tree and has had five games with Mayfield in the 2022 season.

Although in the soft NFC South, Mayfield will have a schedule that challenges him as the Buccaneers will face five division champions; the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. That may not be so great for the Buccaneers, but it's good news for fantasy football.

Mayfield is not afraid to throw the ball. Last season, in his first season in Tampa, he was seventh in the league in pass attempts (33.3/g), third in air yards (285.2/g) and first in deep ball attempts (4.6/g). While Mayfield was fourth in percentage of passing attempts to wide receivers (62.2%) his receivers were third in dropped passes with 27.

(Statistics courtesy of playerprofiler.com)

Now, with a year of familiarity under their belts and Mike Evans and Chris Godwin returning, there is more confidence in the quarterback and receiver connection, which should equal fewer drops and more production. And with the so-called 'easiest first-place' schedule', Mayfield coming off the draft boards as QB21 is a late round league winner.

9 Derek Carr - New Orleans Saints

Carr's 25 passing touchdowns last season were his second most since 2017

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

In Carr's final five games of last season, he threw 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions, with a 74% completion rate. This season, the Saints are tied for the easiest strength of schedule.

Derek Carr's 2024 Opponents and Their 2023 Defensive Stats Team Pass Attempts Pass Yards Allowed Completion % Opponents Sack% Avg QB Fantasy Points Allowed vs. Carolina 28.3 (1st) 171.5 (3rd) 64.24 (12th) 5.31 (31st) 12.9 @ Dallas 29.4 (2nd) 192.1 (5th) 61.13 (5th) 7.99 (8th) 14.1 vs. Philadelphia 38.2 (32nd) 255.7 (30th) 64.97 (14th) 6.39 (24th) 20.6 @ Atlanta 32.3 (6th) 202.9 (8th) 61.93 (9th) 7.11 (18th) 18.1 @ Kansas City 33.8 (17th) 185.8 (4th) 60.56 (4th) 8.27 (3rd) 14.5 vs. Tampa Bay 36.3 (27th) 249.6 (28th) 66.62 (26th) 7.14 (17th) 18.0 vs. Denver 33.6 (16th) 233.6 (23rd) 66.78 (28th) 6.84 (19th) 17.1 @LAC 35.2 (24th) 249.8 (29th) 65.05 (15th) 7.43 (14th) 18.5 @Carolina 28.3 (1st) 171.5 (3rd) 64.24 (12th) 5.31 (31st) 12.9 vs. Atlanta 32.3 (6th) 202.9 (8th) 61.93 (9th) 7.11 (18th) 18.1 vs. Cleveland 30.9 (5th) 171.1 (2nd) 58.70 (1st) 8.09 (6th) 13.4

In his first season in New Orleans, Carr finished as QB16, averaging 14.7 fantasy points a game. The average wasn't helped by Carr's slow start with his new team and weapons. In Weeks 2-4, Carr had 7.7, 8.1 and 3.2 fantasy points respectively, against the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carr should avoid another slow start with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is replacing Pete Carmichael Jr. Kubiak comes from the Niners, where he was the passing game specialist last season. The Niners finished fourth in passing yards ( 258.0), third in passing touchdowns per game (1.9) and led the league in yards per attempt (9.0).

10 Gardner Minshew - Las Vegas Raiders

Minshew threw only four fewer touchdown passes and 349 fewer yards in 2023 than the Raiders' quarterbacks combined

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

First, Minshew needs to beat out Aidan O'Connell who, in his final four games last season, had eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. The quarterback competition appears wide open, and you can never count Minshew out.

Last season, after coming in for the injured Anthony Richardson, Minshew completed 62.2% of his passes, averaged 212.8 passing yards a game, and committed 14 turnovers with 18 touchdown passes. Minshew had 63 red zone passing attempts and 10 red zone passing touchdowns.

This season, Minshew gets to play with arguably one of the best wide receivers in the league, Davante Adams, who managed to finish last season as WR10 with 1,144 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, playing with three different quarterbacks. There is also Jakobi Meyers and the newly acquired Michael Gallup to round out the receiving corps.

The most interesting prospect for Minshew winning your fantasy leagues is his two tight ends, Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Last season, the Raiders targeted the tight end 73 times, and offensive coordinator (newly acquired from Chicago) Luke Getsy targeted the tight end position over 100 times.

Tight End Targets (2023) Player % Fantasy Points From TE % Passing Attempts to TE Justin Fields 18.4 22.2 Aidan O'Connell 14.6 12.2 Gardner Minshew 12.9 17.1

Look for Adams and Bowers to boost Minshew into a fantasy asset.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated