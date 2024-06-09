Highlights Cam Newton leads all NFL quarterbacks with 75 career rushing touchdowns, showcasing his blend of size and speed.

Josh Allen has already racked up 53 rushing scores in six seasons with the Buffalo Bills, the second-most among QBs in NFL history.

Steve Young recorded 43 rushing touchdowns during his Hall of Fame career and would have had more had he not backed up Joe Montana for several years.

The list of quarterbacks with the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history is loaded with surprises. Arguably the biggest shocker is just how far ahead of everyone else former Carolina Panthers superstar Cam Newton is.

There are some surprising players who crack the top 10, and there are others you'd think might be here who are absent from the list, perhaps most notably Lamar Jackson.

Overall, this is a list that's sure to make you scratch your head. Here are the NFL quarterbacks with the most rushing touchdowns of all time.

Related Ranking the 15 Best NFL Quarterbacks of All Time Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history?

1 Cam Newton (75)

When it comes to rushing TDs in a career by a quarterback, Cam Newton is far and away the best

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton was the perfect blend of size and speed for an NFL quarterback.

The No. 1 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2011 showed that was the case as a rookie. In his first NFL season, the Auburn alum was crowned Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 4,051 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 706 more and racking up 14 touchdowns on the ground.

When it came to getting in the end zone, nobody did it better at the quarterback position than the 2015 NFL MVP. Newton finished with 75 rushing touchdowns in his career, far and away the best for any quarterback.

Newton rushed for at least 10 touchdowns three times in his career. He spent 10 seasons with the Panthers and had 63 rushing scores. In 2020, he signed with the New England Patriots. Although he struggled in the passing game in his one year in Foxborough, finishing with eight TD passes, he made his way into the end zone on the ground 12 times.

2 Josh Allen (53)

Josh Allen always finds a way to make his way into the end zone

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

We all know Josh Allen can run, but 53 rushing touchdowns in six years by the 6-foot-5, 237-pound Buffalo Bills quarterback?

What's more surprising, Allen's career total or the fact that Lamar Jackson, who came into the NFL the same year as Allen, has 24 fewer rushing touchdowns and isn't even on this list? Jackson is the only quarterback to ever rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season more than once, yet he has just 29 career scores on the ground.

In 2023, Allen and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts each scored 15 rushing touchdowns, setting the record for most by a quarterback in a season. Allen has never had fewer than six in a single campaign.

3 Steve Young (43)

Patience paid off for Steve Young, who rushed for 43 career touchdowns

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

If only Steve Young saw some significant playing time during the early years of his San Francisco 49ers career.

Young played two ugly seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, going 3-16 in his 19 starts. Things got so bad in Tampa that the Bucs made Young expendable when they selected Vinny Testaverde with the first overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft.

The BYU alum was sent to the 49ers, where he backed up future Hall of Famer Joe Montana for four years, making just 10 starts during that stretch. Young took over the starting role for good in 1992 and won NFL MVP and then took the award again in 1994 in leading the Niners to the Super Bowl. Young gave the Niners a dimension Montana didn't have: an ability to scramble.

Young ultimately ran for 43 touchdowns in his career, notching a career-high seven in 1994.

4 Jalen Hurts (41)

Jalen Hurts is averaging better than 10 rushing scores per season in his career

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

With the help of the unstoppable "Tush Push," Jalen Hurts, as mentioned above, found his way into the end zone via the run a record-setting 15 times in 2023.

In just four NFL seasons, the Eagles quarterback has 41 rushing touchdowns, good enough for fourth place on the all-time list for most by a quarterback. He's rushed for at least 10 touchdowns in each of the last three seasons, including 13 in 2022.

In 2021, Hurts rushed for a career-high 784 yards and finished with 10 rushing touchdowns.

5 Jack Kemp (40)

Jack Kemp earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl during his days with the Bills and Chargers

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Kemp was a seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback, playing primarily with the Buffalo Bills and the San Diego Chargers. He was a two-time AFL champion with the Bills in 1964 and 1965. For those wondering, AFL stats transferred over once the merger in the NFL was completed in 1970.

In just his second season of pro football with the Chargers in 1960, Kemp rushed for eight touchdowns while throwing for a career-high 3.018 yards. The Chargers moved to San Diego in 1961, and Kemp put together his second straight Pro Bowl season, adding six more rushing touchdowns to his resume.

Kemp finished his career by playing seven seasons with the Bills and finished with 40 rushing touchdowns. Kemp tied his career best with eight scores on the ground with the Bills in 1963.

6 Tobin Rote (37)

Tobin Rote put together one heck of a season in 1956 with the Green Bay Packers



Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Tobin Rote played 13 years in the NFL, beginning in 1950 with the Green Bay Packers. A strong two-way quarterback, his career was highlighted by the 1956 season when both his passing and running games shined.

Rote led the league in passing with 2,203 passing yards and a league-best 18 touchdown passes. The Rice product also rushed for a career-best 11 touchdowns, carrying the ball 84 times for 358 yards en route to being named to the Pro Bowl for the only time in his career.

Rote finished his career, which included stints with the Detroit Lions, San Diego Chargers, and Denver Broncos, with 37 rushing touchdowns. The total could have been higher had he not played three years in the CFL from 1960 to 1962.

7 Steve McNair (37)

The versatile Steve McNair came away with the NFL MVP in 2003

Jared Lazarus / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Steve McNair came out of college at Alcorn State with the nickname "Air McNair," but he proved he was much more than a passing quarterback in the NFL.

The 2003 co-NFL MVP with the Tennessee Titans, McNair did plenty of damage on the ground to complement his passing game, finishing with 37 rushing touchdowns in his 13-year career. McNair rushed for a career-high 674 yards in 1997 and also finished the season with eight rushing touchdowns. He added eight more in 1999.

McNair was a three-time Pro Bowler who racked up 3,590 rushing yards in his career.

8 Michael Vick (36)

Michael Vick's explosiveness helped him become the first QB to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Vick is the all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks but ranks seventh when it comes to career rushing touchdowns by a QB.

Vick, a speedy and elusive runner, racked up 6,109 career rushing yards and finished with 36 touchdowns on the ground. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, Vick collected 777 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in his first season as a full-time starter with the Atlanta Falcons in 2002. He led the NFL with 6.9 yards per carry.

In 2010, as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Virginia Tech product put up a career-best nine rushing touchdowns and led the league in yards per carry, which he did five times during his career.

Vick became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season in 2006, when he finished with 1,039 and two rushing scores.

9 Steve Grogan (35)

Steve Grogan exploded for 12 rushing touchdowns in his second season in the NFL

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Grogan might be the most surprising name on this list.

The only player listed here never to make a Pro Bowl, Grogan played 16 seasons in the NFL, all with the New England Patriots. As a rookie in 1975, the Kansas State alum started seven games and rushed for three touchdowns.

The following year, Grogan exploded for 12 rushing scores. He had five more in 1978 but never had more than two in any other season. Grogan was a solid quarterback for the Patriots, going 75-60 as a starter.

He led the NFL with 28 touchdown passes during the 1979 season.

10 Randall Cunningham (35)

Randall Cunningham is one of the best running quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Randall Cunningham goes down as one of the best running quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. He played 16 years in the NFL but mostly made his mark during his 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a member of the Eagles, Cunningham averaged 6.6 yards per carry and led the NFL in that category in 1989 and 1990.

While the UNLV product was an outstanding passer, he finished his career with 35 rushing touchdowns. He had a career-high six during the 1988 season and finished with five in 1986, 1990, and 1992. Cunningham also racked up 4,928 rushing yards in his career.

11 Aaron Rodgers (35)

Aaron Rodgers, a four-time MVP, showed his mobility with 35 rushing touchdowns

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers certainly isn't known as a running quarterback. Mobile, yes, but a running QB he isn't.

A four-time NFL MVP, Rodgers is better known for his pinpoint accuracy as a passing quarterback. Despite his passing prowess, the Green Bay Packers legend finds himself on this list with plenty of running quarterbacks.

While Rodgers has thrown for more than 4,000 yards in a season 10 times, has 59,055 passing yards in his career, and has led the NFL in touchdown passes twice, he's a more-than-capable runner.

The 19-year veteran has racked up 35 rushing touchdowns in his illustrious career and had a career-best five TDs on the ground in 2009 after rushing 58 times for 316 yards.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.