Highlights Famously taken with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Tom Brady was the seventh quarterback off the board.

Overall, Marc Bulger was the best QB taken before Brady, making a pair of Pro Bowls with the Rams.

Giovanni Carmazzi was the biggest miss of the bunch, never playing a single down in the NFL.

Before he was Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP, he was Tom Brady, the Michigan quarterback taken with the 199th overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Over the course of the next two-plus decades, Brady would make every single team that passed on him pay dearly while also making sure never to forget his humble beginnings.

If there’s any defense of the teams that opted for other quarterbacks, it’s that they weren’t alone. Brady was the seventh quarterback off the board, and every team, including the franchise that ultimately drafted him, the New England Patriots, passed on him multiple times.

While nobody knew it at the time, in a way, these six quarterbacks had their graves dug the moment they were selected, as their respective careers will forever be intertwined with Brady's, making it impossible to look favorable in comparison.

While none of the six even comes close to matching TB12, let's see how they stack up against one another.

1 Marc Bulger, No. 168 overall

Bulger made multiple Pro Bowls with the Rams

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Only 31 picks before Brady heard his name called, Marc Bulger was taken by the New Orleans Saints with the 168th overall selection.

Considering his draft placement, it’s safe to assume the league wasn’t very high on the West Virginia product, either. After a breakout junior season with the Mountaineers, a season in which he threw for 3,178 yards with 27 touchdowns against just eight picks, Bulger crashed and burned as a senior, throwing more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11), leaving teams incredulous about his potential at the next level.

Marc Bulger NFL Career Stats Seasons 8 Games/Starts 96/95 Record 41-54 Comp% 62.1 Pass Yards 22,814 Pass TD 122 Interceptions 93 Rating 84.4

After being waived during training camp, Bulger spent time with the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad before finding a home with the St. Louis Rams.

In eight seasons in St. Louis, Bulger, who took over for Kurt Warner as the team's regular starter in 2003, earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections and led the Rams to the playoffs following the '03 and '04 campaigns.

He was also the fastest ever to reach 1,000 career completions, doing so in his 45th game, two fewer than the previous mark set by none other than Warner.

It’s rare that the top two quarterbacks from a draft class were both selected in the sixth round, but that’s precisely what happened in 2000.

2 Chad Pennington, No. 18 overall

Pennington had a solid professional career

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The league as a whole was considerably low on the 2000 quarterback class, which is why it took 18 picks for the first one to go off the board. That honor went to Marshall’s Chad Pennington, who was selected by the New York Jets.

Although Pennington came from a smaller conference, his production was top-notch. He threw for 100 touchdowns (25 went to Randy Moss in '97) in his three seasons to 30 interceptions and saw improvements in accuracy and efficiency each year.

Chad Pennington NFL Career Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 89/81 Record 44-37 Comp% 66.0 Pass Yards 17,823 Pass TD 102 Interceptions 64 Rating 90.1

Pennington had a respectable NFL career, and had he not been cursed with being in the same draft as Brady, this pick would receive little scrutiny today.

In 11 years in the league, Pennington led the league in completion percentage on two separate occasions and is the only player to win Comeback Player of the Year twice. This feat, while impressive, speaks to the turbulence Pennington endured. He suffered several injuries and was plagued by inconsistent play.

It may not have been the illustrious career Pennington and the Jets envisioned on draft night, but an 11-year career and 17,823 passing yards shouldn’t be taken lightly.

3 Chris Redman, No. 75 overall

Redman won a Super Bowl as a rookie backup

© Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville’s Chris Redman was taken by the Baltimore Ravens with the 75th overall selection in 2000. From there, he embarked on a forgettable pro career that saw stints in New England, Tennessee, Atlanta, and even the Arena Football League.

However, Redman is the only QB outside of TB12 from the draft class who can call himself a Super Bowl champion, as he served as the backup for the Ravens on occasion during their run to the title in 2000, appearing in two games.

Chris Redman NFL Career Stats Seasons 8 Games/Starts 30/12 Record 4-8 Comp% 57.2 Pass Yards 3,179 Pass TD 21 Interceptions 14 Rating 78.6

But that was the pinnacle of Redman’s NFL success. Including his various training camp stays, Redman spent over a decade involved with professional football in some capacity. He only logged 12 starts and went 4-8 in those games, but that’s more than others on this list can say.

4 Spergon Wynn, No. 183 overall

Wynn played in the CFL for several years

© John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The last quarterback chosen before Brady, Spergon Wynn went 183rd overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Wynn was coming off a 14-touchdown, 13-interception season at Texas State and had solid mobility and a powerful yet inaccurate arm. It was thought he could develop into a better player at the next level, but things never came to fruition.

Spergon Wynn NFL Career Stats Seasons 2 Games/Starts 10/3 Record 0-3 Comp% 46.1 Pass Yards 585 Pass TD 1 Interceptions 7 Rating 39.5

Wynn was sent to Europe after his rookie season to continue his development and played a season for the Amsterdam Admirals before returning to the NFL for the 2001 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings. He started three games in his career and appeared in 10, throwing for just one touchdown and seven interceptions. Wynn went on to play in Canada to close out his career.

5 Tee Martin, No. 163 overall

Martin never developed into a consistent passer

Tee Martin was taken late in the fifth round of the 2000 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and didn’t project as a starter in the NFL.

Martin, for lack of better terms, simply wasn’t a very good thrower of the football. In his four seasons at Tennessee, only two of which he started as he was sitting behind Peyton Manning, he never completed more than 57.3% of his passes in a season and maxed out at 19 touchdowns and 2,317 passing yards.

Tee Martin NFL Career Stats Seasons 2 Games/Starts 3/0 Record 0-0 Comp% 37.5 Pass Yards 69 Pass TD 0 Interceptions 1 Rating 25.3

This modest production left much to be desired, leading to Martin’s late-round status.

He was considered a great athlete with legitimate rushing ability, which could explain the Steelers' preference for him over Brady. In the end, though, Martin only appeared in three games during his NFL career and retired with only six completions to his name.

Although Pittsburgh would find its franchise quarterback a few years later in Ben Roethlisberger, that only somewhat cushions the blow of missing out on Brady.

6 Giovanni Carmazzi, No. 65 overall

Carmazzi never played a down in the NFL

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Giovanni Carmazzi was another small-school quarterback who caught the eye of NFL scouts.

In his time at Hofstra, Carmazzi rewrote record books, finishing his collegiate career with program bests in completions, passing yards, and touchdowns. He was lauded for his traits and intellect, as well as his prototypical size, upper echelon, and rushing ability. He also had one of the highest Wonderlic scores of any quarterback, though Brady’s was one point higher.

In theory, Carmazzi was deserving of a high selection, but it became apparent to the San Francisco 49ers, who took him at No. 65 overall, early on that they had made a mistake. To put it lightly, Carmazzi’s game didn’t translate to the NFL. He was cut after two seasons, having never logged a regular-season snap.

This pick still has to haunt the 49ers all these years later. There’s little solace in passing on Brady, who grew up an avid San Francisco fan, for a relatively unknown player who never panned out. Although Brady was the one hurt on draft night, the pain was short-lived in comparison to the regret that sticks with the 49ers, who haven't won a Super Bowl in more than three decades.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.