While it's a foregone conclusion that the Chicago Bears will take USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, there are still plenty of question marks heading into Thursday's big event. What quarterback will the Washington Commanders select at No. 2? Will the New England Patriots pick a QB as well or trade out of the third spot and stockpile more picks?

Three QB-hungry teams are at the top of the draft order, and it's expected that Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye will join Williams as the top three players selected.

If this holds true, it will mark just the fourth time in the common draft era (since 1967) that quarterbacks went 1-2-3 in an NFL draft. Here's a look at the previous three.

1 1971

The 1971 NFL Draft produced three QBs who went on to have healthy pro careers

If the 2024 draft is anything like 1971, it will turn out to be a strong quarterback class.

While the Patriots didn't benefit much from selecting Stanford's Jim Plunkett with the No. 1 overall pick in 1971, the Oakland Raiders did years later. For five seasons, Plunkett did what he could for a woeful Patriots organization. He went 23-38 with the Pats, who traded him to the San Francisco 49ers before the 1976 season.

After two seasons with the 49ers, Plunkett's career took off when he put on the silver and black. He finished his career with eight seasons with the Raiders, going 38-19 and winning a pair of Super Bowl titles, taking Super Bowl MVP honors in the first.

At No. 2, the New Orleans Saints selected Mississippi's Archie Manning, the father of future NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. Like Plunkett, the elder Manning played on some bad teams, but he still managed to put together Pro Bowl seasons in 1978 and 1979.

While Manning proved he could play, he had very little to work with in New Orleans and went 35-91-3 over 11 seasons with the Saints. He never had a winning season in the NFL.

With the third pick, the Houston Oilers selected Dan Pastorini out of Santa Clara. Pastorini played nine seasons with the Oilers and enjoyed a Pro Bowl season in 1975. He went 10-4 that season and threw for 2,053 yards and 14 touchdowns. Pastorini ultimately went 53-54 during his Houston career.

While the top three picks in '71 were all solid, the best QB in the draft came in the fourth round when the Miami Dolphins selected Notre Dame's Joe Theismann. Although he never played with Miami, Theismann went on to enjoy an outstanding career in Washington, where he won a Super Bowl following the 1982 campaign and was named NFL MVP in 1983.

2 1999

Only one of the top three QBs taken in 1999 had a solid NFL career

If the Cleveland Browns had a do-over in 1999, Donovan McNabb would likely have been their starting quarterback for years. Instead, the Browns passed on the Syracuse quarterback and instead selected Kentucky's Tim Couch.

While Couch can't be labeled a serious bust, he certainly was no McNabb. The Browns took Couch with the top pick in 1999, and things just didn't go as planned. As expected, he struggled as a rookie in the NFL, going 2-14. In his five professional seasons, Couch had only one winning season and also had just one 300-yard passing game in his career.

Couch's career was plagued by injuries. He played just five games in 2000 after suffering a broken thumb during the season. He broke his leg at the end of his best season in 2002. That year, Couch went 8-6 as he threw for 2,842 yards and 18 touchdown passes.

Meanwhile, McNabb, taken second overall, compiled six Pro Bowl seasons, including five straight from 2000 to 2004. In just his second NFL season, he finished second in the MVP voting after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to an 11-5 record.

In 2004, McNabb led Philly to a berth in Super Bowl 39 after racking up 3.875 passing yards and tossing a career-best 31 touchdown passes. The Eagles faced the New England Patriots, who escaped with a 24-21 victory. McNabb is the Eagles' all-time leader in passing yards (32,873) and touchdown passes (216).

At No. 3, the Cincinnati Bengals swung and missed badly with Akili Smith. Smith stuck around with the Bengals for four seasons but went 3-14 in 17 career starts. He finished his career with five touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

3 2021

Trevor Lawrence is the only success story of the top three picks in 2021 thus far

While it's still early to judge the 2021 quarterback class, the top three picks include a hit, a miss, and a maybe.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence was the clear-cut choice to be selected No. 1 overall in 2021, and he's helped turn around a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars franchise. Like many rookie quarterbacks thrown into the fire, Lawrence struggled in his first NFL season. He started all 17 games as a rookie and went 3-14. His 17 interceptions were the most in the league.

Lawrence cut down those picks in his second year, finishing with eight. He also threw 25 touchdown passes and went 9-8 in his 17 starts. In his first playoff game, Lawrence threw four first-half interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers but rallied his team from a 27-0 deficit to pull out a 31-30 victory, marking one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history.

In 2023, Lawrence and the Jags got off to a hot start but dropped five of their last six games to miss the playoffs. Lawrence went 8-8 in 16 starts and threw for 4,016 yards and 21 touchdown passes.

At No. 2, the New York Jets selected BYU's Zach Wilson, whose NFL career has been much maligned. Wilson went 3-10 as a rookie starter, and his three years with the Jets were plagued by inconsistent play. Wilson is a dual threat under center but hasn't been able to prove he can be a consistent starter in the NFL.

The Jets traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the 2024 offseason, and he'll get a fresh start working under head coach and former quarterback Sean Payton.

With the third pick, the San Francisco 49ers traded up and selected Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. Lance played sparingly as a rookie, backing up Jimmy Garoppolo. He went 1-1 in two starts and was named the starter for the 2022 season.

In Week 2, Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury and hasn't played since. The 49ers cut their losses with Lance and traded him to the Dallas Cowboys, where he was named their third-string quarterback and never saw any action.

