Highlights Frank Warren vs Eddie Hearn. Queensberry vs Matchroom. Five fights all taking place on the 1st of June.

The weight classes have been revealed, with Warren choosing two, Hearn choosing two, and His Excellency choosing one.

There will be two heavyweight fights, one middleweight fight, one light heavyweight fight, and one featherweight fight.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has continued the growth of boxing over recent years, with numerous fights taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, most recently the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou fight. He has continued to push that growth forward by announcing a historic five vs five tournament between Frank Warren's Queensberry and Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing promotions.

Before the event in June, the Middle East will play host to another huge fight when Tyson Fury, represented by Warren's promotion, defends his title against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in the battle to become undisputed.

The never-before-seen event is set to determine the best of the best between the two British promotions when they clash, with both promoters representing some of the best fighters in their weight class and multiple champions among their ranks.

What is Queensberry vs Matchroom 5 vs 5

Frank Warren & Eddie Hearn will choose five fighters to face each other

As mentioned above, this tournament is designed to determine the best of the best in Britain. Both promoters have become heavyweights themselves in the boxing world. Eddie Hearn has seemingly become fans' go-to guy for the latest updates from the world within the ropes to fuel that statement, while Queensberry represents some of the biggest names on the circuit.

This will mark another event in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, where Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol will headline when they meet in an undisputed light heavyweight contest on the 1st of June. That fight sees Bivol, represented by Hearn's Matchroom promotion, put his WBA world light heavyweight belt on the line in a bout that will not affect the fight card between the two promoters.

The two men will pick five fighters from five weight classes for the 1st of June show in Riyadh. Two have been picked by Warren and Hearn themselves, while Alalshikh has chosen the final weight class for the card. Both men will decide on a captain, with that fight worth two points, should their choice win. The remaining three fights will be worth one point.

Weight Classes for Queensberry vs Matchroom

The weight classes were revealed over the weekend as the three men met to record their choices and further promote the summer event. However, the anticipation will continue to grow for boxing fans, who will have to wait for announcements in the coming weeks of who Hearn and Warren will choose to represent their brands in the ring.

Warren began with a hard hitter, choosing the heavyweight division. The brand boasts arguably the biggest heavyweight name in the game in Tyson Fury, but Warren confirmed the Gypsy King will not be a part of the event, which is no surprise given his meeting with Usyk is just weeks before. Queensberry still holds some big names in the world of heavyweights, however, with fighters such as Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois both on their books. It's a division they are well covered in, unlike Hearn's Matchroom.

Queensberry vs Matchroom 5 vs 5 weight classes Promoter Weight Frank Warren Heavyweight & Middleweight Eddie Hearn Featherweight & Light Heavyweight His Excellency Turki Alalshikh Heavyweight

Hearn started with what he feels is his strongest division, claiming he holds the cards in his favour at 126 pounds, choosing the featherweight division, where the brand boasts multiple champions. It is hard not to agree with the Matchroom promoter that he holds a considerable amount of strength on this roster compared to his rival, especially when you look at whom many expect to be the easy choice to represent Hearn's brand in WBA featherweight champion Ray Ford. However, Queensberry does have undefeated world title challenger Nick Ball at their disposal.

Warren continued by choosing the middleweight division, which, as the 72-year-old has said, is a traditional division for the British boxing scene, before Hearn decided upon a light heavyweight fight to round off the choices between the two promoters. The final fight, which was decided by Alalshikh, will be another heavyweight contest, with His Excellency stating he loves the heavyweight division.

How Will the Event Work

Each fight will be worth one point, but a captaincy choice will earn the promoter two points

Alalshikh has also thrown a wildcard in for the promoters to use, claiming they can each choose a fighter who is not signed to either promotion. While you would imagine this to be a boost for Warren in the featherweight division, it seems that stipulation only applies to the final heavyweight choice, as Hearn comically reacted with the words 'not again' to another heavyweight match-up.

Not only that, the promoters will then choose a captain, who would earn their respective team two points should they win their fight. Every other fight will be worth one point.

The Saudi also teased more than this event before he decided on the final fight. After being praised for the development that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pushed in the world of boxing, Alalshikh claimed he had discussed a huge event at Wembley with the two promoters as an advertisement for what has become known as 'Riyadh Season', which will take place in the third quarter.