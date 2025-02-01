Manchester United are 'keeping an eye' on Geovany Quenda and Ruben Amorim could get a reunion with his former Sporting CP youngster in the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

There are already reports in Portugal suggesting the Red Devils have 'sealed' Quenda's signing for next summer in a £50 million deal, and it's unsurprising given the 17-year-old has been linked with the club since Amorim succeeded Erik ten Hag last November. He's one of Sporting's most exciting academy graduates, whose rise came under Amorim at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Quenda is a winger who can operate on either wing and at wing-back, and it feels as though he's United's top target for the right wing-back role. He could link up with Amorim at Old Trafford, his former 'great' coach who thinks the teenager 'plays the game like an adult'.

Romano: Quenda Is One For The Summer For Manchester United

There is a growing queue for the Sporting starlet

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Manchester United's interest in Quenda, and although he ruled out a last-minute move for the Sporting winger, he suggested the Red Devils would be swooping for him next summer:

"Man United will for sure keep a close eye on the player in the summer. He's a player very well known by Ruben Amorim and so will be a really interesting option for the summer transfer window. There are more clubs also attentive so for sure Quenda will be one to watch in the summer and Man United will be one of the clubs keen on signing, but for sure, not one for these final days of January, beginning of February now."

Geovany Quenda Stats (Liga Portugal 2024-25) Appearances 19 Goals 1 Assists 2 Big chances created 6 Successful dribbles 1.2 (55%) Ground duels won 2.7 (55%)

INEOS have emphasized signing young talent with massive potential since becoming co-owners and taking over sporting operations at United. Quenda is the latest teen to be linked with the Red Devils and could follow the likes of former Arsenal starlets Ayden Heaven, 18, and Chido Obi-Martin, 18, to Old Trafford, but in the summer when the club may need to brace themselves for a transfer tug-of-war.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Bayer Leverkusen, and Juventus are all reportedly monitoring Quenda's progress in Lisbon. Amorim will be hoping his relationship with the three-cap Portugal U21 international born in Guinea-Bissau will pay dividends.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 01/02/2025.

