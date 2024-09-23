Arsenal came agonisingly close to securing victory away at Manchester City on Sunday evening, with the Gunners' second-half 'shut-up-shop' approach holding firm until the very last minute of stoppage time, before John Stones smashed home the equaliser, capping off a timeless 2-2 Premier League classic.

The last-minute goal followed a first half in which, despite Erling Haaland racing past William Saliba to score the opener - his 100th goal in Manchester City's sky blue - Mikel Arteta's side found the key to unleashing their full potential. Goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel put Arsenal in the driving seat, as they led 2-1 at the break.

Arteta's game plan seemed to be progressing smoothly until his team was reduced to 10 men just before halftime, when Leandro Trossard picked up a second yellow card for delaying the restart. While this crucial turning point has since sparked controversy in the aftermath of a match that required edge-of-the-seat attention, another point of contention was the amount of added time granted to the reigning champions to secure an equaliser.

Related Why Doku Wasn't Booked While Trossard was in Man City 2-2 Arsenal The Belgian winger was pictured 'kicking the ball away' in the first half of Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Questions Asked About Stoppage Time

Surprising stat prompts debate over amount of added time

In what was branded 'an early title decider', Man City vs Arsenal was always going to necessitate an extra thick layer of drama, regardless of the outcome. The latest moment to spark conversation is the amount of time the match officials added on to the end of the game.

After Gabriel and Saliba were hailed for their near-perfect defensive masterclass in the second half, when the centre-back partnership - now talked about in the same breath as the Premier League's greatest - dealt with a barrage of attacks from their opponents to keep their lead intact until the 90th minute. However, the referee decided to add an extra seven minutes, which ultimately stretched to nine.

Subsequently, Opta have since reported that the ball was in play for 35 minutes during the second half - the highest of any English top-flight match this season. This sparked frustration and confusion from fans online.

In similar vein to Pep Guardiola - when the City boss adopted an 'us versus everyone' mentality in the face of their ongoing court case - Arsenal fans were quick to let it be known they felt targeted following Sunday's drama. One user said on X: "A significant plot exists to harm Arsenal. They are aware of our potential if the referee chooses not to step in."

A second user added, "Just against Arsenal", while a third continued: "Nothing new, just the usual corrupt league." Meanwhile, a fourth commented: "Sky and Opta confirm that the ball was in play longer in that second half than any other game so far this season. And they found nine minutes of added time, in which City scored in the eighth. Just as my blood pressure was dropping..."

Arsenal's Plight For Major Silverware

Yesterday's game saw the rivalry catch fire

Nobody remembers who finished second, and as Arsenal look set to be City's main roadblock to Premier League glory for a third successive season, yesterday could yet play a significant role in determining which club will get their hand on the trophy come May.

Last season, the Gunners came within two points of securing their first title in two decades, and as their mentality in this fixture drew criticism last term for their drive (or lack thereof) to go for all three points, similar issues appear to have cropped up once again.

Related Roy Keane Slams Mikel Arteta for his Interview After Man City 2-2 Arsenal Roy Keane said that Mikel Arteta should 'show some class' after complaining about Leandro Trossard's red card during their 2-2 draw.

This was something Bernardo Silva honed in on during his own scathing assessment of Arsenal in relation to Guardiola's tit-for-tat rivalry with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. Nevertheless, with progress comes eventual perfection, and as the Gunners look to atone for a late lapse in concentration, a run of two Premier League home games against newly promoted Leicester City and Southampton will provide the perfect groundwork to do so.

Of course, just five games into the league season, there is no need to hit the panic button yet - especially as both teams remain unbeaten. All eyes will be on their next battle, which commences in early February of next year.