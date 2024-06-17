Highlights Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT there are 'question marks' over Thomas Partey's Arsenal future.

Partey spent a large part of the season injured but returned and started in the Premier League title run-in.

The midfielder is 30 years old and is about to enter the final year of his Gunners contract.

Thomas Partey is coming towards the end of his Arsenal contract and reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that there are "question marks" over the Ghanaian's future.

Arsenal are looking to add defensive reinforcements to the squad this summer and had previously been linked with Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz as they plan for life after Partey, who is entering the final year of his contract.

However, after a long spell on the sidelines throughout the 2023/24 season - a familiar setting for the midfielder who has struggled with injuries ever since his move from Atletico Madrid in 2020 - the midfielder returned for some key games for Arsenal towards the end of the season in their title push, which suggests he is still an integral part of the squad.

Partey is no doubt a key to Mikel Arteta's plans for now, which leaves Arsenal with a decision to make on his future.

Sheth: Partey Situation Is 'Interesting'

Sheth has exclusively told GMS that it is an "interesting" situation surrounding the 30-year-old, as Arsenal remain undecided on his future.

In recent years, the Gunners board have been impressively proactive in renewing contracts for their most important and most frequently used players in their relatively small squad, compared to some.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli are all examples of players who have recently put pen to paper on new deals.

Partey is seemingly Arteta's first choice to partner Declan Rice in midfield when he is fit, so alarm bells ring when the player enters the final year of his contract without any sign of a renewal, and will be set to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Partey Latest: Midfielder Has One Year Left On Contract

His current five-year deal expires in the summer of 2025

Sheth has explained the situation behind Parety's current status as an Arsenal player, who has been tipped to leave the club this summer in a squad revamp.

The Sky Sports reporter has suggested to GMS that Partey's situation is "unclear" as things stand.

He said:

"[There are] question marks as well, maybe over Thomas Partey. "He's into his 30s, it will be interesting to see what Arsenal will do there. "He's only got a year left on his contract, but he did play in some of Arsenal's big games towards the end of last season. "It will be very interesting to see what happens in his situation."

Four Midfielders Who Could Replace Partey

Amadou Onana and Bruno Guimaraes have been tipped to join Arsenal

Following his £105 million move from West Ham United, Rice is the club's concrete, long-term option in the Arsenal midfield. The club are now in a position where they could invest in a player to complement the England star, who has played in multiple midfield partnerships during the most recent campaign.

With Martin Odegaard in front, Rice has played alongside the likes of Partey, Jorginho, Kai Havertz and Emile Smith-Rowe in midfield, depending on who is fit and what system Arteta opts to deploy.

GMS have identified four players who Arsenal could sign to replace Partey, should he leave, with Everton's Amadou Onana and Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes are both on the list as potential suitors.