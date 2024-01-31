Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on a hot streak, going 9-1 in their last 10 games despite injuries to key starters Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Garland is set to return to NBA action after recovering from a broken jaw and being on a liquid diet during his recovery.

Garland is a reliable 20-plus point scorer and an adept distributor, but his assist numbers have been lower this season, possibly due to his teammates not making shots as regularly.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had to navigate the past 19 regular season games without starting guard Darius Garland after he sustained a broken jaw back in December.

But, with him now set to return to NBA action tonight, league insider Mark Medina is interested to see how he looks on-court as it pertains to his ‘physicality and stamina’ after having solely been on a liquid diet during his recovery period.

Storming Cavaliers

9-1 in last 10 games

The Cavaliers have been one of the more shocking surprises of the season, currently on one of the NBA’s hottest streaks, having gone 9-1 over their last 10 games.

What has made this more impressive, though, is that they have been without two of their core starters since early December, with Evan Mobley being sidelined due to a left knee injury which required surgery, and a mere week later, Darius Garland sustained a broken jaw on a routine drive to the basket against Kristaps Porzingis in their game against the Boston Celtics.

Unable to play due to having to have wiring inserted to correct his jaw and being placed on a liquid diet as a result, much of the offensive load of the Cavaliers had to fall onto four-time All-Star, Donovan Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court OFF RTG 115.7 111.8 DEF RTG 106.4 114.3 NET RTG 9.3 -2.6 FG % 48.0 47.4 3PT FG % 35.1 36.8 Stats as of Jan. 31, 2024

But, Cleveland didn’t allow their starters’ losses to derail their season. In fact, it willed them on to even greater heights, led by Mitchell, who took his new responsibility very seriously.

Currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 28-16 record, the Cavaliers have recently become one of the most efficient teams in the league, especially on the defensive side of the ball, where they rank second-overall in defensive efficiency with a rating of 110.7.

Overall, they currently outscore their opponents by 4.4 points per 100 possessions, the eighth-best mark in the NBA.

With Mobley making his return in the Cavaliers’ win over the surging L.A. Clippers on Monday night with a 10-point, nine-rebound outing, Garland is expected to follow suit, tipped for a return tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

Cavaliers feel Garland is ready to return

Medina states his interest in seeing how physically ready Garland is to return to NBA action after having been solely on a liquid diet since breaking his jaw, but argues that the Cavaliers wouldn’t allow him to step back onto the court if they didn’t feel he was ready to.

“In the short term, what I'm interested to see in Darius Garland is how fully ready he feels to return. I mean, he's gone through different workouts and contact practices, but with the nature of his injury, where he broke his jaw and could only have a liquid diet, I do wonder what his physicality and his stamina is. But the Cavaliers obviously wouldn’t just throw him out there if they didn't feel he was ready.”

Pre-injury production

20.7 PPG, 5.9 AST, 2.8 REB

Now in his fifth season in the league, Garland has established himself to be a reliable 20-plus point per game scorer, having hit that mark in each of the past two seasons, and on course to repeat that feat again, currently averaging 20.7 points per outing.

Darius Garland - 2023-24 Shot Distribution Shot Distance FGA FG % Less than 5 ft. 4.6 57.6 5-9 ft. 2.9 51.7 10-14 ft. 1.8 47.2 15-19 ft. 1.3 42.3 20 - 24 ft. 1.3 50.0 25 - 29 ft 3.7 35.1

Additionally, he has developed a reputation for being quite the distributor to his teammates, earning his lone All-Star nod in 2022, in a season in which he averaged a career-high 8.6 assists, following that up in the 2022-23 season with 7.8 assists per contest. However, albeit a sample size of only 20 games, he has only amassed 5.9 assists so far this season, his lowest output since his rookie year.

On the surface, it could be suggested that is largely in part due to sharing the passing responsibilities with Mitchell, who has put up career-high assist numbers, 6.3, this season. But, it could also be down to his teammates not making their shots as regularly as last season when Garland fed them the ball.

Last season, Garland’s potential assists number was a team-leading 12.9 per game, a difference of 5.1 from his 7.8 recorded assists average. This season, though, despite his potential assist number dropping to 11.3 assists per game, there is a difference of 5.4 assists from his 5.9 season average, essentially meaning his teammates are missing shots from his passes more often, although only very marginally.

Nonetheless, Garland’s return to the NBA hardwood will be a welcome one for Cleveland, with his presence sure to provide a huge boost on the offensive end of the floor.

How long it takes for him to reacclimatize to the pace of the NBA and get his body fully conditioned to game-level after having gone almost two months solely on a liquid diet, though, remains to be seen.

But, with Mobley’s return too, who will help strengthen their depth on the defensive side of the ball, the Cavaliers will now be looking to extend their surging run of form, and make even more noise in the Eastern Conference along the way as they seek to shock the league and establish themselves as genuine challengers for the title.

