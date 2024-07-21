Highlights Several quarterbacks will be returning from major injuries in 2024.

Contract negotiations in Dallas and San Francisco could have a major impact on both teams entering the season.

Quarterback battles in Las Vegas and New England should be resolved in training camp.

Training camp is quickly approaching, which means the NFL season is nearly here. As we enter training camp, the league has plenty of storylines, including contract negotiations, disgruntled players, position battles, and everything in between.

Some topics won't be answered until the season begins, but plenty of these questions will be answered during training camp. Many NFL teams make major decisions before the season, giving them some clarity on both sides of the ball as they enter the season. And if those questions are unanswered, it may hint at the disappointing answers that fans don't want to hear.

These are the questions that NFL fans look forward to most being answered during training camp.

1 If The Cowboys Pay Any Of Their Stars

It will be fascinating to see if the Cowboys can ink any of their stars to a contract extension.

It's baffling that this late into the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have yet to extend any of their major stars to a contract extension. Stephen Jones feels that the team's financial challenges are hindering them from paying their stars, but it's no excuse to drag out contract negotiations with your three best players. CeeDee Lamb is expected to holdout until an extension is agreed upon but the team does appear to be prioritizing the wideout, while Dak Prescott is entering the final season of his extension signed in 2021.

Dallas Cowboys Contracts Player Contract Year Dak Prescott, QB 2024 CeeDee Lamb, WR 2024 Micah Parsons, EDGE 2025

The Cowboys are entering dangerous territory where the cornerstones of their offense are both set to hit free agency following this season. If the Cowboys enter the 2024 season without any contracts, they run the risk of Lamb holding out into the 2024 season, and Prescott hitting the open market in 2025 with a no franchise tag clause.

2 Patriots Starting Quarterback Situation

Drake Maye is the new Patriots franchise quarterback, but he may not start in 2024.

Finally, it appears the New England Patriots found themselves a franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. However, he might not be the starting quarterback in 2024. Jacoby Brissett signed a one-year, $8 million contract with $6.5 million in guaranteed money. At least this year, Brissett could have another chance as the Patriots quarterback while Maye develops as the backup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Drake Maye holds the single season passing record in 2022 with 4,321 passing yards.

Nothing has been decided yet, as Maye has a chance to compete for the starting job. Depending on Maye's early development, it's a true quarterback battle in New England.

3 Chargers Starting Running Back Situation

With Austin Ekeler's departure to the Commanders, it leaves a vacancy at the running back position.

Since Austin Ekeler is with the Washington Commanders and Joshua Kelly remains a free agent, it leaves 286 vacant carries for the Los Angeles Chargers. With Greg Roman as the new offensive coordinator, the Chargers want to run the ball even more than they did in 2023. That opens up some competition for the starting running back position, with three new additions to the running back room:

Los Angeles Chargers New RB Additions Player Acquisition Type Gus Edwards Signed two-year, $6.5 million contract J.K. Dobbins Signed one-year, $1.6 million contract Kimani Vidal Drafted 181st overall

Roman will be able to employ the same running back room that he had with the Baltimore Ravens with the additions of Dobbins and Edwards. In addition, they drafted Vidal from Troy, who rushed for over 4,000 yards and scored 33 touchdowns in his college career. Dobbins is coming from a torn ACL, which may open up an opportunity for Edwards or Vidal to receive the bulk of the carries in 2024.

4 If Brandon Aiyuk Will Be A 49er This Season

After meetings with the team and a formal trade request, Brandon Aiyuk's status in San Francisco remains unlikely heading into the 2024 season.

The continuous saga between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers should end soon, as he recently requested a trade as the 2024 season quickly approaches. Aiyuk is coming off his best season in the NFL, with 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns. Now, he wants to be paid like one of the elite wide receivers in the league. The problem is he doesn't feel wanted by the 49ers.

There are only two ways this is going to end. Either the 49ers will pay him, or they will have to trade him. Aiyuk would be comfortable with either choice, though he would prefer to remain in San Francisco. If Aiyuk becomes available, another team could acquire one of the league's best route runners late into the offseason.​​​​​​​

5 Joe Burrow's Recovery From Wrist Surgery

After Burrow suffered an abnormal wrist injury, there are questions about how it will affect the rest of his career.

Last November, Joe Burrow suffered a major wrist injury, cutting his 2023 season short. As the 2024 season quickly approaches, there are serious questions surrounding how the injury may impact the rest of his career:

The reality is, there's only one way to find out the truth. Burrow has been seen throwing comfortably in OTAs, but training camp is the first time fans will see how he looks in the closest thing to game action. He's going to deal with pressure in his face and game speed-like practices, which will be a great indicator of how he's coming along from wrist surgery.

6 Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Battle

Gardner Minshew's recent contract with the Raiders would indicate he's the starter in 2024, but Aidan O'Connell's familiarity with the offense may give him the edge.

Out of all the teams in the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders are truly the only team with a legitimate question mark at quarterback heading into the 2024 season. While the options aren't desirable, they have Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, who will compete for the starting job.

Despite receiving $15 million guaranteed from the Raiders, it appears that O'Connell actually has the edge heading into training camp. Outside just who the starting quarterback will be, it will be interesting to see early reactions to their performance in training camp.

7 Aaron Rodgers Health

All the excitement from last season will carry over to this year as Rodgers returns from a torn Achilles at 40 years old.

The excitement when Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in 2023 was real, but it was cut short when he tore his Achilles on one of his first plays as a Jet. Now, everyone wants to know what a future Hall of Fame quarterback will look like at 40 years old coming off of a torn Achilles.

There was actually some footage of Rodgers favoring some discomfort in his ankle, which could be concerning. It could be nothing, but with the cameras surrounding Rodgers, it caused some concern from NFL fans. What kind of player Rodgers will be this year is another question that won't be answered until the season, but at the very least, the hope is that he's fully recovered from his 2023 injury.

8 Replacing Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills will have a brand new wide receiver corps, with no idea of who will be their WR1.

Josh Allen is going to have some new wide receivers to throw to this season with the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Between the two of them, that leaves 241 vacant targets, with minimal experience in the Buffalo Bills wide receiver room now. Buffalo's revamped wide receiver room consists of third year wide receiver Khalil Shakir, rookie Keon Coleman, and recently signed Curtis Samuel.

Buffalo doesn't have a bad wide receiver corps by any stretch, but they don't have anyone who is in a position to take the bulk of the targets this season. It will be fascinating to see one of the league's most pass heavy teams transition to a completely new wide receiver corps.

9 Deshaun Watson's Return From Shoulder Surgery

Browns fans are hoping that Watson plays his first 17 game season with the Browns in 2024, coming off of a suspension in 2022 and a shoulder injury in 2023.

The Cleveland Browns traded two first round draft picks and a few other picks to acquire Deshaun Watson, who has yet to play a full 17 game season with them. Over the course of the last three seasons, Watson has missed 39 games. There's legitimate concern that the player Watson was in Houston no longer exists.

This offseason will be critical for the Browns quarterback, as he's recovering from shoulder surgery with hopes of remaining healthy in 2024. The Browns had high hopes when they traded for Watson, as they signed him to a fully guaranteed contract amidst the sexual conduct allegations that led to his 2022 suspension. The way it looks right now, the Browns trade for Watson might be one of the worst trades in NFL history unless something changes.

10 Dave Canales' Effect On Panthers Offense

After finishing as the 31st ranked offense in the NFL, there's a lot of pressure for new head coach, Dave Canales, to improve the offense quickly.

Luckily for Carolina Panthers fans, they found themselves a young, innovative offensive-minded head coach in Dave Canales. Now the pressure is on after a disastrous season for Bryce Young and the Panthers offense. With so much invested at the quarterback position, the goal isn't to reach the playoffs, but to see improvements from Young and the passing game as a whole.

Carolina invested quite a bit on offense, spending a lot of money on the offensive line, trading for Diontae Johnson, and spending their first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft on offensive skills players. Training camp won't be the end all meets all, but it will give a glimpse of what the new offensive scheme will look like with the talent that they have.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.