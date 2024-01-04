Highlights Pascal Siakam has been instrumental to the Raptors' success, averaging 22.4 points per game.

The Raptors' starting lineup, featuring Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley, has been effective and scored 91 points in their recent game against Memphis.

Barrett and Quickley, new additions to the team, have shown promise and have made positive contributions in their first games with the Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors kicked off their west coast road trip Wednesday with a trip to Memphis to face the Grizzlies, entering the game with a 13-20 record.

The Grizzlies came into this matchup with an 11-22 record, but have seen some success recently, going 5-2 in their last seven games following the return of Ja Morant from his 25-game suspension.

Toronto, despite giving up a 20-point lead twice in the game, was able to secure the win 115-113.

Following the victory, the Raptors improved to 2-0 in 2024, showcasing the abilities of the two new arrivals, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.

The win also marked the team's win streak since Nov. 24. The Toronto Raptors are now 14-20 on the season.

The power of Pascal

2023-24 stats: 22.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.9 APG

Pascal Siakam has been the bread and butter of Toronto's success this season, particularly since the start of December, showing major improvement in his scoring and three-point shooting.

After showing out against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 1, Siakam continued to impress in Memphis, scoring 24 points on 9-14 shooting while collecting seven rebounds along the way,

Siakam's improvement has been vital in keeping the Raptors afloat during their December struggles, but is even more noticeable after the OG Anunoby trade that brought Quickley and Barrett in.

Pascal Siakam – 2023-24 Month-to-Month Stats Month Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % October 16.0 7.0 3.8 39.3 28.6 November 21.0 7.1 5.4 50.0 17.9 December 24.8 5.8 5.2 56.1 36.8 January 30.0 6.0 1.0 64.7 60.0

Despite his stellar play of late, the Cameroonian forward has seen his name come up often in trade rumors, thanks to the Raptors mediocre record and his expiring contract.

It has long been rumored that Siakam wouldn't sign an extension with a team he would potentially be traded to, leading to complicated trade talks surrounding him.

Given his importance to the team, both in scoring and leadership, letting him walk with no compensation would hurt much more than it did a year ago when Fred VanVleet left for the Houston Rockets in free agency.

On the other hand, trading him could hurt the team's long-term goals of success, especially if the pieces sent to the Raptors in return don't live up to their potential.

Regardless, he is extremely talented and Toronto should be trying to retain him if he has any interest in staying with the team. At 29 years old, he still fits into the young core the Raptors are trying to build - evidenced by the decision to get 24-year-old Quickley and 23-year-old Barrett.

New starting lineup meshing well

Combined for 91 points against Grizzlies

The Jan. 1 game against the Cavaliers marked the first time head coach Darko Rajaković deployed a starting lineup of Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, and the two new Raptors, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

In the 13 minutes played together in that game, that lineup had a net rating of +1, and their 103 total points outscored the Cavaliers' starters by 37 points, per Keerthika Uthayakumar.

That lineup also scored 41 points in the first quarter, the most the Toronto Raptors have scored in an opening quarter all season.

In the game against the Grizzlies, Rajaković opted to use the same starters. Although the opening quarter wasn't as fiery as the 41-point outburst against the Cavaliers, they still won it by a single point.

Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies – Starting Lineup Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Immanuel Quickley 26 3 5 44.4 62.5 Scottie Barnes 20 2 8 50.0 40.0 RJ Barrett 14 7 3 41.7 40.0 Pascal Siakam 24 7 0 64.3 50.0 Jakob Poeltl 7 8 2 28.6 0.0

The Toronto Raptors were able to close out the game with a win tonight, something they'd previously struggled to do, particularly against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 23.

The team played well both offensively and defensively, and despite the Grizzlies coming back from 20-point deficits twice, the Raptors held strong, marking a rather refreshing conclusion compared to previous efforts.

Though two games is a small sample size, it already looks like this team is responding well to the roster shake-up.

The Raptors have not only largely benefited from getting more ball handlers, but they have more shooters, opening the team's offensive possibilities up even more.

Beyond the actual play on the court, however, the team seems rejuvenated; their energy is up, they appear to be putting in more effort, and above all else, the games are simply more enjoyable to watch.

"I thought that RJ did a lot of great stuff defensively there for us. I think that our team did a really good job protecting the rim especially. Jakob had five blocks which is his season high. He had a couple of really good deflections in pick and roll, overall I thought that energy was good there." - Darko Rajaković

New guys are settling in just fine

Quickley scored a team-high 26 points against Memphis.

As the Raptors progress through this road trip, Toronto fans will continue to get a closer look at the two players acquired in the trade: Barrett and Quickley.

Despite being thrown into the New Year's Day game with little practice or preparation with the team, both performed quite well in the Raptors win against Cleveland.

Quickley scored 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while RJ Barrett scored 19 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. He added nine rebounds and one assist to that stat line.

During their latest game against Memphis, both new players thrived yet again, even if there were uphill battles involved.

Quickley started the game slowly, scoring no points in the first quarter, but made up for it as the game progressed. He ended up being the highest-scoring Raptor in the entire game with 26 points to end the night.

To go along with those 26 points on 5-8 shooting from three, Quickley added three rebounds, five assists and one block to his stat line.

As someone who primarily came off the bench with his previous team, Quickley seems to be enjoying getting more of an opportunity to show his skills as a starter.

"He fits great, a guy that can do so much with the ball. His shooting is really something that makes the difference for us there. Teams are constantly going over on him which just creates opportunities everywhere on the floor." - Darko Rajaković

Barrett had the opposite problem as Quickley, as he started hot offensively but cooled off as the game progressed. He was still incredibly effective on defense though.

He ended the game with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal while shooting 5-12 from the field.

While it may take some time before both new additions are truly comfortable in their new situations, they seem to have welcomed their new team and roles well and will continue to grow as the chemistry with their new teammates develops.

Toronto will head to California next, playing the Sacramento Kings, who reportedly have interest in Siakam, on Jan 5.