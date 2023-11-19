Highlights Keenan Allen has been consistently underrated as one of the top wide receivers in the league since 2017 despite his impressive stats and consistency.

It is entirely possible that Keenan Allen is the most underrated wide receiver of the modern era. Despite posting a 1,000-yard season with eight touchdowns during his rookie campaign, the pride of UC Berkeley has been consistently left out of the conversation for being one of the top receivers in the league since 2017.

In the earlier parts of his career, it was the injuries and lack of production throughout his second and third seasons that were responsible for his lack of recognition. Now that he's a honed veteran, it's his age that people often cite as to why they don't look for him on their draft boards at the start of each fantasy season. The reality is, Allen has been one of the most consistent players at his position since 2017.

The career of Keenan Allen

Since being selected with the 76th overall pick by the San Diego Chargers during the 2013 NFL Draft, Allen has been one of the continuous bright spots for a Chargers team that has undergone several changes in that time. From regime changes at the signal-caller position to a literal rebrand and relocation, Allen has remained one of the few constants.

During his rookie season, Allen made an impactful debut by totaling 1,046 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while also averaging 14.7 yards per reception, which is still a career high. It was a performance that was good enough to make him the runner-up in the NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Unfortunately, Allen would only play a total of 23 games over the next three years. It wouldn't be until 2017 that the WR was finally able to provide the Chargers with another complete season.

However, since 2017, he has averaged 92.6 receptions, 1,080.7 receiving yards, and six touchdowns a season. After tearing his ACL in 2016, his 2017 season, in which he accumulated 1,393 receiving yards and six touchdowns, won him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. Since then, he's battled what were relatively minor injuries while maintaining his consistency for the Chargers.

Allen's quiet dominance

Again, Allen's performance has been incredibly underrated so far this season. While it's easy to be distracted by the dominance that is being displayed by other receivers such as A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, or even CeeDee Lamb, the facts of the matter are that Allen is not far behind them.

He leads all of them in receptions so far this season and was only 80 receiving yards behind Lamb prior to Week 11. As of Week 10, Allen currently leads the entire league in receptions. This also comes in the wake of his cohort, Mike Williams, suffering a season-ending injury. Defensive units are absolutely keyed in on Allen right now. Everyone knows it's going to him, and he's still doing numbers.

He is set to shatter every personal record that he has, yet no one seems to mention it. At 31 years of age, with an ACL tear and a relatively full injury history, it is absolutely stunning what we are witnessing from him right now. Most players are beginning to wind down at this point in their careers. Allen is seemingly only beginning to heat up.

Charged up

As noted, Allen has been a long-standing pillar of consistency for the Chargers. Despite L.A. having drafted Mike Williams with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Allen has managed to lead the team in targets, receptions, and yards, in every season since Williams was drafted apart from 2022, when Allen missed six games.

In 2019 and 2021, Williams' best two seasons to date, Allen was still able to combine more receptions, yards, and touchdowns than Williams. Simply put, the new kid on the block wasn't able to make a dent in Allen's game. However, if anything, the addition of Williams has actually allowed Allen's game to really open up.

By not drawing as much attention from the defense, Allen has been able to use his combination of great hands and fundamental route running to make the most of his opportunities. In a time when receivers like DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle get the glory for being the best number two options in the league, the potency of Allen, mixed with Williams' own misfortune with injuries, has ensured that no kind of conversation like that even exists in Los Angeles.

Season Outlook

Again, Allen is currently on pace to shatter his career records. Currently averaging 99.4 receiving yards per game, Allen is on pace to finish with 1,590.4 receiving yards. Additionally, his 8.1 receptions per game average puts him on track to finish with 129.6 receptions on the season. Both of those numbers would be career highs by a wide margin.

Hitting that 130-reception mark would place him just outside the top five for most receptions in a single season. With six touchdowns already on the stat sheet this year, he is primed to shatter his personal best in a season, which currently stands at eight. To make it clear, Allen is having the greatest season of his career, and no one saw it coming.

On August 3, 2023, ESPN released its fantasy football mock draft cheat sheet for the 10-team PPR (points per reception) league format. They ranked Keenan Allen as the 17th overall WR. He currently stands as the number two wide receiver in most fantasy formats, and the number six overall player at any position in all of fantasy football.

By every metric conceivable, Keenan Allen was supposed to show his age and slowly lose favor to Williams Heck, why do we think the Chargers shelled out a first round pick on receiver Quentin Johnston in the 2023 draft? Instead, Allen is reminding everyone exactly what he is capable of.

Entering Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, the Chargers currently sit third in their divisional standings with a record of 4-5. If Justin Herbert can continue to post high yard totals like he has been known to do, and Allen continues on with his sensational showing, then you can fully expect Los Angeles to make a late push for a coveted Wild Card playoff spot.

The defense may be less than stellar, but right now, this Chargers' offense is starting to turn up the heat. Having posted 27 or more points in their last three straight games, don't be surprised if lightning strikes twice and the Chargers find themselves back in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs just like last year. Though they will be hoping it ends differently than it did in 2022.

