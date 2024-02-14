Highlights Former Ajax star Quincy Promes has been sentenced to six years in prison for smuggling 1,370 kilos of cocaine.

Promes has been found guilty of importing, exporting, transporting, and possession of the Class A drug.

The 32-year-old failed to attend his trial on the basis that he feels he is 'untouchable' in Russia and abroad, according to reports.

Former Ajax star Quincy Promes has been sentenced to six years in prison for his role in smuggling over 1,370 kilos of cocaine. Promes was charged in May 2023, but he has now been found guilty of the offence after two batches of cocaine – 650kg and 713kg each – were intercepted in Antwerp at the start of 2020.

The Public Prosecution Service, after a long and careful investigation, had found Promes – alongside a co-suspect, believed to be a family relative of the same age – guilty of importing, exporting, transporting and possessing the Class A drug. The cocaine was kept under wraps in a shipment of sea salt from Brazil, it is believed, and it was on its way to the Port of Antwerp, Belgium, when it was intercepted by officials.

Associates offloaded a 650-kilogram batch and brought it to a secluded warehouse near the port. The second - and heavier - batch of 712 kilograms, that had initially flown under the radar, was eventually found on the same ship by officials.

Promes 'thinks he's untouchable'

The winger failed to turn up to his trial

According to NOS, via MailOnline, the Amsterdam-born ace, currently plying his trade for Spartak Moscow, failed to adhere to the rules and did not turn up to his trial. As such, he never had the opportunity to provide a statement about his case. Additional reports have suggested that the Promes believes he is ‘untouchable' thanks to his avoiding his court hearings – with NL Times reporting: “He seems to think he is untouchable in Russia or abroad”.

The latter report suggests that Promes was criticised by the court for showing off his lofty wealth, all while trying to increase his status through extra avenues of cash through serious crime. Thanks to him being a professional footballer - and, as such, a role model, the court believes his case is extra damaging.

Quincy Promes - Senior Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Spartak Moscow 235 114 59 30/1 Ajax 53 22 6 6/0 Sevilla 49 3 9 4/0 Go Ahead Eagles 41 17 11 4/0 Twrnte Enscheded FC 35 11 0 1/0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/24

Speaking about Promes' case, the Dutch Public Prosecution Services explained how their information came to the fore, while they also claimed that he had invested €200,000 of his hard-earned money - presumably through football, but possibly through other means - into the crypto phones trade. With 'eavesdropping equipment' installed in his vehicle, he was able to be observed and then tracked down when push came to shove.

"The case came to light after the police Criminal Intelligence Team received information that the 32-year-old man who now lives in Russia was involved in the cocaine trade. He is also said to own crypto phones and has invested 200,000 euros in the trade. That information prompted an investigation to be launched. Eavesdropping equipment was placed in the suspect's car and the suspect was observed. "The accuracy of the TCI information was confirmed, partly by seized telephones from others in which conversations were found in which the suspects also participated. Many chat messages made it clear that both suspects were involved in bringing in, removing and further transporting and selling these two consignments."

Dutch officials initially wanted nine-year sentence

Promes spent 18 months in prison for stabbing cousin in 2020

It is believed that a nine-year sentence was what the Dutch officials were initially seeking, as they wanted to work out 'how such a successful footballer allowed himself to be drawn so deeply into crime'. Promes, the Ajax graduate, found himself in hot water when the case was brought forward last month.

All while demanding a nine-year stint behind bars, prosecutors were concerned that the wide man 'normalises and almost romanticises the cocaine trade'. The officials believed that his pre-existing wealth meant that he had the one-up on his competitors and, as such, he became quite the orcherstator of the cocaine operation he was a part of.

Back in June 2023, the Spartak Moscow forward was sentence to a year-and-a-half (18 months) in jail for stabbing his cousin. He was arrested at the end of 2020 for the nasty incident that happened in July that year after the court in his native Netherlands found Promes guilty, though neither attempted murder nor manslaughter was counted against the Dutchman, per ESPN.