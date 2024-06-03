Highlights Quinnen Williams aims to be a versatile pass rusher, working on expanding his skills to become a "Swiss Army Knife" in the upcoming season.

With Aaron Donald's retirement, Williams can assert himself as the top defensive tackle in the league.

Williams had 12.0 sacks in 2022 and 5.5 more in 2023.

Quinnen Williams has proven to be a vital member of the New York Jets defensive front. Now, he's emphasizing how important it is to be a disruptive pass rusher, telling reporters he wants to be a "Swiss Army Knife" this upcoming season, per Caroline Hendershot of NewYorkJets.com.

My main area of focus has just been getting a bigger bag when it comes down to pass rushing. I feel like I do some things good in pass rush but just getting a bigger bag and more tools that I can use on Sundays. That was really my main goal. I've been working on right side pass rushing and left side pass rushing so that I can be like a Swiss Army Knife.

Where Williams Ranks at His Position in 2024

Williams was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Since Williams broke into the league in 2019, he's always had Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald just ahead of him in the "best defensive tackle" rankings. However, Donald has since retired, leaving the door open for Williams to emerge as the best at his position, and the numbers back it up.

As a defensive tackle, Williams has posted 33.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries, 44 tackles for loss, 14 passes defended, and one interception in his career. He had a 12-sack season in 2022.

Quinnen Williams' Career Stats Year Team Sacks Tackles TFLs 2019 NYJ 2.5 28 4 2020 NYJ 7.0 55 10 2021 NYJ 6.0 53 7 2022 NYJ 12.0 55 12 2023 NYJ 5.5 62 11

Williams has also made the Pro Bowl in the last two seasons, being named an All-Pro in 2022 and finishing seventh in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Williams' 12.0 sacks in 2022 were seventh-most in the NFL.

When asked about Donald, Williams had nothing but positive things to say.

I was very happy for him, he did it his way. On the field and off the field he was a great person, a great leader and a phenomenal person to watch when it comes down to learning the tools. He just set the example for every single defensive tackle when it comes down to the blueprint of how to be a great player. Especially in that position, how to change games and how to affect games in that position.

The Jets made several offseason acquisitions, including two in the defense with Haason Reddick and Javon Kinlaw, and Williams is excited. They'll only make his job easier.

It's been unbelievable. You got guys like Kinlaw coming from San Fran with the same exact scheme as here. He's an unbelievable guy that I've been watching since he beat up on Alabama at South Carolina. I've been keeping up with his career and the great things he's done. You got Haason Reddick, an unbelievable, MVP-caliber type of edge rusher, defensive player of the year coming over from the Eagles. You got a lot of guys that have just been coming in and I'm super excited for the organization, the team itself, to add some unbelievable people and players.

Williams is under contract with the Jets for the next three seasons. He signed a four-year, $96 million deal with the team on July 13, 2023.

The Jets will take on the defending NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Source: Caroline Hendershot of NewYorkJets.com.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.