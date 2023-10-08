Highlights Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal, are interested in signing Quinten Timber.

Timber had an impressive 2022/23 season, starting 25 out of 30 appearances in the Eredivisie and contributing three goals and three assists.

Timber's style of play is characterized by his ability to win the ball back, drive his team forward, and his composure and intelligence on the ball. He is also physically impressive and covers a lot of ground.

Quinten Timber is a man attracting a lot of interest from Premier League clubs, as the Dutchman looks destined to follow his brother to England sooner rather than later. Jurrien Timber made a big money move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window and his twin, Quinten could be the next player to make the move from the Eredivisie.

The 22-year-old is a regular starter in the midfield of current Dutch champions, Feyenoord. Timber returned to the club at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign, after spending time with them during his youth career before moving on to Ajax alongside his brother. Coming through the ranks at the Amsterdam club, he got his first shot at first-team football with Utrecht in 2021 after making a move to his hometown club.

With the midfielder potentially being on the shortlist of several Premier League sides, Timber could be set to go on to achieve big things in the game. So, we take a look at just who the midfielder is.

Which Premier League clubs are interested?

While there are many teams across Europe keeping a keen eye on the Feyenoord man, the interest he is gathering from the Premier League comes in the form of the very top clubs. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal are all said to be scouting Timber according to 90min and are all said to be intrigued by what they have seen from the Dutchman so far.

Lining up alongside his brother for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side could well appeal to the 22-year-old, but he looks likely to have a vast array of options on where to continue his playing career following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season. Jurgen Klopp is building a strong Dutch contingent at Anfield with Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo joining within the last 18 months, with Virgil van Dijk being named the captain recently.

Another connection within these links comes with Manchester United as Erik ten Hag has previously worked with the youngster at Ajax, and could reunite that working relationship.

What are Timber's stats?

Timber started 25 of his 30 appearances in the Eredivisie during the 2022/23 season and while it may not be the main focus of his game, the midfielder contributed three goals and three assists in the league over the course of the campaign. He played in a variety of roles for his club last season with defensive midfield being the most common. However, Timber also found himself utilised in an attacking midfield and right midfield role.

He averaged 2.42 tackles per 90 in the league over the season while completing 1.04 per match. He is far from a completely defensive minded midfield player, as the 22-year-old completed 1.81 key passes per 90 minutes in 2022/23's Eredivisie campaign.

Statistics via FBref

What is Timber's style of play?

A player that loves to get stuck in, the all-action midfielder is not afraid of getting his body between opposition players and the ball in order to not only win the ball back, but to drive his team forward also. Breaking up attacks and setting his side on their own forward movement is a big part of his game.

The Dutchman is very composed with the ball at his feet, being capable of playing forward passes without losing the ball, and also being comfortable running with the ball at his feet to bring his team up the pitch.

Timber is very impressive physically as he covers a lot of ground while being adept at using his strength to hold off opposing players. These are qualities that are absolutely vital if he wants to make the move to the Premier League as the division is known for being very physically demanding on players.

The 'next'...

A very close comparison in terms of Premier League players would be Moises Caicedo of Chelsea. Both players are similar ages, meaning it is hard to label Timber as 'the next Caicedo', but both players are very energetic in their work while being more than comfortable progressing the ball. It is not a bad thing to be compared to the most expensive Premier League player ever, although we think there is a former Premier League player that matches Timber closer.

That man is former Newcastle and Liverpool midfielder - and fellow Dutchman - Georginio Wijnaldum. The now 32-year-old was a revelation in Klopp's midfield for a number of years at Anfield, playing a huge role in the club winning both the Premier League and Champions League.

This could point in the direction of why Liverpool are said to be interested in the midfielder. Wijnaldum was tasked with doing a lot of the dirty work in the engine room, with his contributions to the team going largely underappreciated until he had moved on.

The similarities between Wijnaldum and Timber come in their abilities to recover the ball in the middle of the park, while being very press resistant with their composure and intelligence on the ball. If he goes on to have a similar career to his compatriot, Timber will no doubt be a happy man when looking back on his time in the game.

Wages and contract information

The young midfield player earns a weekly wage of £15,646, which amounts to £813,607-per-year according to Capology. His current contract is set to run until the summer of 2026, after he signed a four-year deal upon his transfer to the club in 2022. A move to one of the previously mentioned powerhouses in the Premier League could see him earn a significant amount more than that figure, with top English clubs known to pay their players very handsomely.

When could Timber move to the Premier League?

It would come as no shock to see Premier League clubs weigh up a move for Timber as early as the January 2024 transfer window, although it would take an incredible offer to persuade Feyenoord to part with such an important player mid-way through the league season. This makes it most likely that a summer 2024 move could be on the cards for the 22-year-old. At that point his contract will only have two years left, making it the best time for Feyenoord to cash in before his value begins to drop.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.