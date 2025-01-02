Summary R-Truth's comedic timing and versatility in humor have made him one of the funniest characters in WWE history.

R-Truth (WWE) is known as one of the funniest characters in the history of the WWE . His unpredictable nature and over-the-top behavior have gone over with the WWE Universe. The man has perfected the craft of comedic timing in his promos and the versatility of his humor. R-Truth was so good that he got an imaginary character over.

Among the greatest creations that bore out of Truth's persona is Little Jimmy, the imaginary kid whom the WWE star occasionally talked to. It's safe to assume that Little Jimmy was due to the comedic nature of the veteran's character. However, the famous invisible character actually had different origins.

Origins of Little Jimmy

Little Jimmy debuted during R-Truth's heel run

During his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, R-Truth explained how Little Jimmy came about. As it turned out, Little Jimmy wasn't meant to be an actual character.

"I was calling them 'Little Jimmies.' They were my 'Little Jimmies' — all the John Cena fans. The ones that wore the hats, the ones who wanted me to dance, the ones who wanted me to be funny. I just happened to turn to my side and said, 'Oh look, a Little Jimmy.'" - R-Truth

The 52-year-old, who had just turned heel at the time, used the name to mock the young WWE fans. While doing so, he appeared to be speaking to someone to his side. This apparently caught on with the WWE Universe, who thought Truth was talking to an imaginary kid.

Fans ate it up so much, so the WWE just rolled along with it. The former NWA World Champion shared that WWE fans even took pictures with an empty chair, pretending Little Jimmy was right there.

When R-Truth turned into a babyface again, Little Jimmy became a huge part of his entertaining character. For such a bizarre storyline, Truth made the most out of it. He would bring out Little Jimmy to the ring. He even celebrated the imaginary kid's birthday at an arcade. The 54-time 24/7 champion also had this memorable segment with Triple H.

Unfortunately, R-Truth hasn't brought out Little Jimmy for quite some time now. Nonetheless, that hasn't stopped Truth from being the most entertaining man in the WWE.

Several WWE superstars, including Brock Lesnar, have fallen prey to the 52-year-old, as they can't help but break character and laugh at his jokes and actions. From mistakenly referring to Triple H as Tommaso Ciampa, to entering the Women's Royal Rumble match, to using a hot tag during a ladder match, these foolish yet silly antics have made R-Truth a fan favorite in the WWE.