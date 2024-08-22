Rangers winger, Rabbi Matondo, is reportedly set for an exit this summer, with a move to Blackburn and not Leeds United potentially on the cards, as per the Daily Mail.

A useful player in Phillipe Clement's setup last term, Matondo made 31 appearances across all competitions, recording six goals, including one in the UEFA Champions League, as well as three assists.

However, the Belgian tactician has looked to reduce squad numbers while the transfer window remains open and Matondo could be subject to an outgoing. Several clubs have been in touch regarding the 23-year-old's situation, and a transfer away from the Scottish Premiership is looking increasingly likely.

Rabbi Matondo 'Destined' for Blackburn Rovers

Leeds United also previously held interest

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Rabbi Matondo "looks destined for Blackburn Rovers" this summer, amid his uncertain future at the Light Blues.

A transfer would pose an opportunity for Rangers to cash in on redundant players, as the likes of Vaclav Cerny and Ross McCausland suggest the possibility of further reduced involvement for Matondo in the coming season.

Rabbi Matondo 2023/24 Scottish Premiership statistics Appearances 19 Minutes played 628 Goals 5 Assists 3 Shots on target per 90 1.57

The Welshman was a member of Manchester City's youth project, and it was here where he initially rose to prominence as a talented wide prospect.

A move to the Bundesliga with Schalke saw Matondo struggle though, and he only mustered two goals in 32 appearances for the German outfit. After a successful loan stint in Belgium with Cercle Brugge, he earned a transfer to Rangers from Stoke, where he has made over 60 appearances to date. He has also been capped 12 times by Wales, and has been described as "electrifying" by Ryan Giggs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rabbi Matondo has scored just six times in over two seasons of football for the Rangers

But Matondo's performances for the Gers have not been sufficient for him to stamp his mark on the first-team, which has ultimately demoted him to squad player status. Clement is keen on offloading fringe players this summer, and he could be the next on the list.

Leeds United were previously thought to be preparing a formal bid, but after closing in on Largie Ramazani from Almeria, interest from West Yorkshire may have died down and it is now believed that Blackburn Rovers are the front-runners to land Matondo.

After sanctioning the departure of Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town earlier in the window, the Lancashire-based side will be looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Ianis Hagi Could Also Leave Rangers this Summer

The Romanian is no longer in Clement's plans

Despite starring for Romania at the Euros 2024 earlier this year, Ianis Hagi, son of national icon, Georghe Hagi, remains uninvolved in Clement's plans, heading into the 2024/25 campaign. The forward excelled in the 2020/21 season, but a devastating injury in 2022 derailed his career in Scotland, and he has struggled to force his way back into regular contention since.

A crucial reason for the ruthless exclusion of Hagi from the Rangers squad is linked to the player's contract details. Should the player ever reach the 100-appearance milestone, the club would be ordered to raise his weekly wage by £6,000 per week. Hagi currently stands at 99, and a single minute more in a Rangers shirt could cost a significant fee.

It seems Clement does not consider the 25-year-old worth the additional wage hike, and so a transfer would be a sensible solution for all parties. At the moment, a return to his home country looks most likely, with Rapid Bucharest reportedly interested.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com