A former Formula One driver, one who shared the grid with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, has labeled Max Verstappen as the greatest driver in F1 history.

Verstappen has been the unquestionable top driver in recent years. He's won races with ease whether his Red Bull car has been the best on the grid or not, and has gradually pushed his name further up the record charts, to match and pass some of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.

The Dutchman is not seen as the F1 GOAT by most, with the argument being that he doesn't yet belong next to the likes of seven-time champions Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. However, Jaime Alguersuari disagrees.

Alguersuari's name may be familiar to avid fans of the sport. The Spaniard was at one point the youngest-ever driver on the F1 grid when he made his debut at the age of 19 years and 125 days partway through the 2009 season for the Toro Rosso (aka Racing Bulls).

One of the early prospects of the Red Bull junior stable to make it onto the grid, Alguersuari would race until the end of the 2011 season before being dropped in favour of the likes of Jean-Éric Vergne and Daniel Ricciardo. He would then see his record fall years later at the hands of a young Dutchman who would go on to win four consecutive Drivers' Championship and become one of the sport's true greats.

The 27-year-old Red Bull man still has plenty of time to add to his four world titles