Highlights Rachaad White possesses one of the most substantial workloads in the NFL.

White's pass-catching skills make him a prime fantasy draft target for 2024.

White struggled on the ground last season, but should see increased efficiency this upcoming season.

In his rookie season in 2022, Rachaad White shared the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backfield duties with Leonard Fournette, demonstrating flashes of star-level talent and an ability to handle a substantial workload, particularly in the passing game.

Following Fournette's release in March of 2023, White assumed full control of Tampa Bay's ground game, delivering a top-10 RB fantasy season driven by one of the NFL's most demanding workloads. Despite minimal additions for competition in the backfield, White currently finds himself surprisingly drafted outside the top 10 running backs in fantasy leagues this year.

With another heavy workload on the horizon, dynamic pass-catching skills, and improving efficiency on the ground, White is poised for fantasy football stardom in 2024.

Shouldering the Load in Tampa's Backfield

White received the second-most opportunities in the NFL last season.

© Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

White was the centerpiece of Tampa Bay's offensive game plan in 2023, leading to one of the most substantial workloads in the league.

He logged 272 rush attempts last season, tied for second-most in the NFL with Christian McCaffrey, trailing only Derrick Henry's 280.

White was also heavily involved in the passing game, with his 70 targets ranking sixth among running backs. Combined, White's 342 total opportunities (carries plus targets) ranked second-most in the NFL, per PFF.

Most Opportunities in 2023 (PFF) Player Opportunities Christian McCaffrey 351 Rachaad White 342 Travis Etienne 334 Joe Mixon 319 Tony Pollard 318

His significant role makes him one of the most fantasy-friendly players in the league, a trend expected to continue into the 2024 season.

Dave Canales, Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator who featured White heavily last season, is off to Carolina as the Panthers' head coach, but new offensive coordinator Liam Coen is no stranger to featuring running backs.

Coen is a Sean McVay disciple and McVay is known for his desire to feature one running back and use them heavily. McVay's recent use of Kyren Williams in Los Angeles highlights this commitment.

The Buccaneers added basically no competition to threaten White's outstanding workload. In the fourth-round of this year's draft, Tampa Bay selected Bucky Irving out of Oregon. Irving was a favorite sleeper heading into the pre-draft process, but a lackluster NFL Combine performance at 5'9" and 192 pounds led to Irving slipping to the third day of the draft.

White recently had some great things to say about his fellow RB, as per PewterReport.com:

Bucky does a great job of, first thing, competing, and two, learning. They're all brilliant and they all want to understand the game more, and things like that. We talk a lot. We've got a good relationship. It's huge. I think he brings a playmaker [ability] and in this offense, the more playmakers, the better. It'll be huge. The one-two punch would be nice.

Irving should be penciled in as the Bucs' RB2 headed into training camp, but the small, slow fourth-round pick should have a minimal role in his rookie season.

Pass-Catching Phenom for Baker Mayfield

White led all running backs in receiving yards over expected in 2023

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

White's best skill, and the most important for fantasy success, is his pass-catching prowess. His involvement in Tampa Bay's passing game strategy and his skill as a receiver are essential to raising his weekly floor and ceiling performances.

White hauled in 64 receptions in 2023, ranking fourth-most among running backs. Impressively, these receptions came on just 70 targets, resulting in a league-leading 91.4 percent catch rate (minimum 25 targets).

His reliable hands enabled him to generate the most receiving yards over expected (+220) among running backs last season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Most Receiving Yards Over Expected Among RBs in 2023 (NGS) Player Receiving Yards Over Expected Rachaad White +220 Kenneth Walker +151 Samaje Perine +131 Joe Mixon +131 Antonio Gibson +119

While White's incredible hands contributed to his impressive RecYOE, it was his ability after the catch that truly set him apart. According to NGS, White amassed a remarkable +175 yards after the catch over expected last season, surpassing all other running backs by more than 40 yards.

Most YAC Over Expected Among RBs in 2023 (NGS) Player YAC Over Expected Rachaad White +175 Kenneth Walker +134 Austin Ekeler +126 Bijan Robinson +121 Breece Hall +114

The man handing White the ball in Tampa, Baker Mayfield, had some high praise for his lead back when speaking to Buccaneers.com late last year, highlighting his ability to get by defenders once the ball is in his hands:

Those are the things – the hidden yardage when you can catch a ball, get straight up field, drop step and get vertical," said Mayfield "He's got a knack for making people miss, but on that one, he got north and south. He understands what he needs to get done.

Mayfield will be looking for more of the same from White in 2024, even with a change at offensive coordinator.

Running Game Struggles in Tampa

The Buccaneers were graded as PFF's fifth-worst run blocking unit last season.

© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

It's no secret that White faced challenges on the ground in 2023. His 3.6 yards per carry ranked 40th among 49 running backs with at least 100 carries. However, the debate continues over whether the lack of efficiency was primarily White's fault.

According to PFF, Tampa Bay's run-blocking unit received a dismal 55.9 grade for their performance last season, ranking 28th in the NFL. While White didn't excel at making defenders miss, he also had few open lanes to exploit. His 1.1 yards before contact per carry ranked 29th among the same group of 49 running backs.

Lowest Run Blocking Grade in 2023 (PFF) Team Run Block Grade Jacksonville Jaguars 43.6 New York Giants 43.6 Los Angeles Chargers 49.8 New York Jets 54.0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 55.9

To address this weakness, the Buccaneers selected offensive lineman Graham Barton with the 26th overall pick in this year's draft. Barton boasted an impressive 81.8 PFF run-blocking grade during his career at Duke and is expected to play a crucial role in bolstering Tampa Bay's interior line.

With Tampa Bay focused on enhancing their ground game in 2024, Rachaad White's formidable workload and exceptional pass-catching abilities make him a prime fantasy draft target, poised to deliver significant value this season.