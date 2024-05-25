Highlights Monaco's historic racing circuit poses unique dangers, showcased by a heart-stopping near miss during F2 practice.

The potential dangers of racing at Monaco were brought to the forefront during yesterday's F2 practice session. This weekend, the principality is the centre of attention for F1, F2, and F3 fans, marking the year's most significant racing event. While F1 usually grabs the headlines, a dramatic close call between F2 stars Isack Hadjar and Ritomo Miyata served as a stark reminder of the risks involved. All fans must be aware of these risks.

Despite being one of the slowest circuits on the F2 calendar, Monaco presents unique and formidable challenges. The dangers lie in its blind corners, adding a layer of complexity for drivers. The famous Monaco tunnel illustrates this challenge.

While many believe that the tunnel's darkness is the biggest challenge for drivers, the flat-out right-hand kink in the middle of the tunnel also concerns them.

Formula 2 Monaco Grand Prix Provides Horror Near Miss

The near-miss incident between Hadjar and Mitoma was a heart-stopping moment that dramatically highlighted the dangers of the Monaco circuit. As drivers go full-throttle and sweep to the right on the racing line through the tunnel, any loss of power can leave them in a perilous situation. This was exactly what happened to Mitoma, who found himself helpless on the racing line behind the metal barrier.

Hadjar had entered the tunnel when Mitoma had broken down. The Frenchman was on a racing lap, pushing through the tunnel, unaware of the car ahead. As he approached the right-hander, he immediately saw Mitoma's ailing car, helpless on the racing line. The Campos Racing star, demonstrating immense bravery, had to flick left at over 150mph. Luckily, his incredible reactions allowed him to evade Mitoma and avoid a horrific crash.

The cars did momentarily touch, however, with Hadjar's front wing brushing Mitoma's right-rear tyre. Nonetheless, the paddock released one massive sigh of relief that there was no more contact. F1 TV commentator Alex Jacques aptly said: "That is about as dangerous as it gets around Monaco. That was nearly horrible."

Monaco's Dangerous Tunnel

It is not the first time we have seen cars touch in the tunnel. Two controversial incidents blighted the 2004 F1 Monaco Grand Prix. During the race's middle stages, BMW Williams driver Ralf Schumacher slowed on the right-hand side of the tunnel. Schumacher crawled on the racing line, similar to Mitoma.

The German's issues forced Renault's Fernando Alonso to evade to the left at racing speed. Alonso lost grip on the dirty, dusty, rubbish-filled line and spun out of control. The Spaniard hit both sides of the barriers, causing a Safety Car.

Michael Schumacher and BMW Williams star Juan Pablo Montoya also collided in the tunnel in the same race. This accident occurred behind the Safety Car. Schumacher locked his brakes, and Montoya tried to dive to the racing line. The two touched, forcing the German off the racing line and into the barriers.

The Monaco tunnel is one of racing's most dangerous sections of track. The darkness, exacerbated by drivers wearing daylight visors, the speed, and the narrow confines all combine to make it challenging and potentially dangerous. But Hadjar's extraordinary reflexes were put to the ultimate test. All the reflex training drivers do is for moments like that.