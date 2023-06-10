Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen has given his thoughts on Christian Horner's recent comments saying that he would have liked to have seen the Dane racing in F1.

Red Bull have been dominant this season with them winning every race and they are very much looking good to retain both championships that they won in F1 in 2022.

Indeed, they have become quite the force since their arrival on the grid in 2005 and Horner has presided over the entire period, with him working alongside some of the great modern drivers including Sebastian Vettel and, most recently, Max Verstappen.

He recently revealed to the Extraodinary Tales with Seb Coe podcast, though, that there were a couple of drivers he would have liked to have worked with in F1 that never did:

“There’s a few over the years that I would have liked to have seen,” Horner said.

“I think [Juan Pablo] Montoya underperformed in F1. I think he was a wonderfully talented driver that should have achieved more.

“There was a driver that I tested in the Arden team that I again thought was a phenomenal driver that F1 missed, called Tom Kristensen, [who] went on to enjoy tremendous success in sports cars.”

Tremendous success indeed, with Kristensen winning the Le Mans 24 Hours a record nine times in his career and, ahead of the 100th anniversary of the race this weekend, GIVEMESPORT asked the Dane about Horner's comments:

"Actually my secretary and my social guy asked me to repost it, but I tried to be most modest so on my LinkedIn it is reposted, saying "I am ready" to Christian. I just said he has my telefax number - just to make sure so he knew it was from back then," Kristensen said, with him working for Eurosport this weekend on the race coverage.

"He had told me this privately. I tested for his team before he was promoted into Red Bull. He was running a Formula Two team (Arden,) which was called Formula 3000, back in the day. It's cool."

Kristensen never made it to F1 but he still had a wonderful driving career, and with nine Le Mans wins we doubt he has many regrets at all.

Horner was clearly a big fan of his, though, and in a different universe perhaps the Dane would have made a big mark on F1 instead.

Watch live coverage of 24hr of Le Mans from 10 June on Eurosport and discovery+, part of the Weekend of Champions on Warner Bros. Discovery.