Manchester United have a history of crafting countless superstars on their training ground, Carrington. Due to this, the tongue-in-cheek nickname "La Carrington's Finest" has been jokingly bandied around whenever a player graduates from the youth teams to the senior side. This faith in youth played a major role in the success of Sir Alex Ferguson, one of the greatest managers of all time.

With Erik ten Hag now in charge, another coach who likes to promote young talent, a new era of Carrington prodigies has emerged. Kobbie Mainoo was playing for England less than a year after breaking into the Red Devil's senior side — and Radek Vitek could be the next one to shine for the club.

The goalkeeper has impressed on loan and taken any challenges in his stride, which has made him popular among fans around the world. With Andre Onana currently the first choice in between the sticks at Old Trafford, Vitek may have to wait his turn, but he has made a strong case for more minutes during the start of United's 2024/25 pre-season tour. Here's everything you need to know about the youngster.

Career at Manchester United

Vitek also impressed on loan at Accrington

Vitek joined United in 2020 from Sigma Olomouc in his homeland, the Czech Republic. Since then, he has been a stable part of the club's youth teams in between the sticks. When he joined, he was only 16 years old, but he eventually made an impact with the U18s. In his first season, the 2020/21 campaign, Vitek took time to adapt to the cold, dark surroundings in Manchester, but in the following year, he helped the Red Devils claim a famous FA Youth Cup triumph.

In that campaign, he played six cup ties, conceding just six in the process as United won the trophy by beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the final. With over 67,000 watching the match at Old Trafford, one of the greatest stadiums in the world, it acted as a sign of the times; these youngsters were starting to get used to the major stage — and Vitek played his part in that. Coupled with this, he continued to play in the U18 Premier League, with the Red Devils finishing third in the 2021/22 season.

Man United U18 Stats Competition U18 Premier League FA Youth Cup Matches 19 8 Goals conceded 31 7 Clean sheets 4 2

Vitek eventually progressed through the ranks. The U21s were calling — and he made the majority of his appearances for the team during the 2022/23 season. It was a season to forget for Man United, as they finished ninth with just six wins in 26 matches, but academy football is a lot more than just results.

The Czech keeper conceded over two goals on average in every match, but was still making a name for himself. With quick reflexes, fast feet and an ability to play the ball long or short, he was adaptable to the situation. United's struggling defensive worries only acted as experience for the goalkeeper.

Man United U21 Stats Competition Premier League 2 EFL Trophy Matches 20 2 Goals conceded 46 9 Clean sheets 1 0

Vitek eventually made his senior debut in 2024 after completing a loan move to Accrington Stanley at the start of the year. Senior football is drastically different to the academy, and that's why the youngster wanted to make the move in the first place.

“That is the main thing, I want to start and play regularly. Not on the bench or anything. I want to get some important matches under my belt," he said. Despite Accrington's struggles which saw them finish 17th in League Two, Vitek impressed, keeping four clean sheets in 18 matches. In February 2024, manager John Coleman was full of praise for the goalkeeper. “He made a great save late on," he said.

"Radek has hit the ground running with us, that’s two clean sheets, and he has integrated with the lads well, and it will be a good move for both parties."

Accrington Stanley Stats Competition League Two Matches 18 Goals conceded 30 Clean sheets 4

Height and Age

1.98m and 20 years old

Height is one of the most important things for a goalkeeper — and, luckily for Vitek, he has it in abundance. The youngster is 1.98m (6ft 6in) tall. It means he can stop even the strongest shots in the top corner with his reach. For comparison, United's first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana is 1.9m (6ft 3in).

Alongside this, Vitek is 20 years old, after he was born on 24th October 2003. Goalkeepers often peak later in their careers compared to outfield players, so the youngster still has his whole future firmly in his hands. It's an exciting time for him and his family.

Goalkeeping Style

Similarities to Peter Schmeichel

Goalkeeping styles are drastically different to the same thought process for outfield players. The job always remains the same for every goalkeeper; show dominance in the area, look to communicate consistently with the defence and always make world-class saves. Naturally, that's not possible all the time, but the intentions remain.

Vitek has impressed throughout his career, and in 2022, the Athletic compared him to goalkeeping greats Peter Schmeichel and Oliver Kahn. They stated that he can be compared to Dean Henderson in terms of his drive and ambition, but his style is similar to two of the best goalkeepers of all time.

With his big frame, reach and ability to quickly close down opponents by narrowing the angles, the Czech Republic youth international has everything you need in a goalkeeper. During pre-season for the 2024/25 campaign, he pulled off a succession of outstanding saves during a 1-0 defeat to Rosenborg, and he was the only United player to feature for all 90 minutes.

Although there are clear similarities to former goalkeepers such as Schmeichel, Vitek is also modern — always looking to play the ball out with his feet. During the match in Norway, he completed 69 of 77 passes attempted against Rosenborg, a total of 90%. He fits the style Ten Hag wants to play perfectly.

Praise for Radek Vitek

Fans and former players have been impressed

After a prolonged spell in the academy and a further loan move to Accrington, Vitek has naturally racked up praise from across the board. Although he deserves recognition purely due to his innate ability, his comments following United's defeat to Rosenborg, which exposed a fierce winning mentality, impressed fans. "We should demand more," he said. "We are building up now as it is only our first week of pre-season, so we are still waiting for some more boys [to arrive back] from their internationals. But as I said, in the end, all that matters is winning."

Goalkeepers are always under the microscope. One mistake and a career can change direction, so it's typically crucial that the fans are impressed by the person in between the sticks. Thankfully for Vitek, he's done exactly that, with several supporters gushing over his 'unreal saves' in their opening pre-season friendly.

Coupled with this, United legend Ronny Johnsen heaped further praise on the shot-stopper, telling the club, via the Daily Mail, after the match: "The saves he had were very important and, also for a goalkeeper, to come in and make saves like this in your first game is important. He has stood up and made himself big - which he is."

Future at Manchester United

Expected loan deal for the 2024/25 season

Manchester United have two impressive goalkeepers, Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir. Both joined last season, with Onana, despite a shaky start, still considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Bayindir is also the perfect backup option, with the Turkish international seemingly willing to sit on the bench.

This means that Vitek's path to the first team is currently blocked, so it is expected that the youngster will go out on loan for the 2024/25 season. Goalkeepers need game time so they can pick up experience and learn the ropes. The 20-year-old showed that on loan at Accrington — and another move to a team in a higher division makes logical sense for every party. There's no doubt that Vitek has the potential to be a future number-one at Old Trafford, but to do so, he has to impress in a competitive environment.

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23rd July 2024.