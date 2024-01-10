Highlights Genoa's Radu Dragusin is set to join Tottenham Hotspur after rejecting Bayern Munich. Djed Spence will go on loan to Genoa as part of the deal.

Dragusin seems to have his heart set on a Premier League move and an agreement of "in excess of €30m" has been reached between Tottenham and Genoa.

Bayern missing out on Dragusin may lead them to pursue a deal with Tottenham's Eric Dier, having already agreed personal terms with the English defender.

Genoa defender Radu Dragusin is set to join Tottenham Hotspur after rejecting Bayern Munich, according to reports. Djed Spence will head in the other direction on loan as part of the deal.

Indeed, as per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, an agreement on a figure "in excess of €30m" has been reached for the Romanian centre-back after Spurs lodged a new bid overnight. Bundesliga giants Bayern were also chasing the player but it seems as though he has his heart set on a Premier League move instead.

At the same time, right-back Spence will be joining Serie A side Genoa on loan. The English defender has struggled for minutes since joining Tottenham in the summer of 2022 and had spent the first half of the current season on loan at Leeds United, where he managed just seven appearances.

Radu Dragusin to join Spurs for an initial €25m

€5m in add-ons available

In a further update from Romano, more details of the deal have emerged. Spurs will pay a €25m fixed fee, with €5m in add-ons which are "very easy to reach". On top of that, the English side will also cover Spence's salary.

Dragusin has been key for his side in Italy so far this term, starting all 19 of their league games – helping his side pick up 21 points in that time, to sit 12th in the league as things stand after being promoted from Serie B last term. Seeing as they only signed him permanently in August for €5m plus add-ons – after he'd spent the prior campaign on loan – this certainly represents an excellent bit of business for Geneo.

However, they may miss his presence at the back. In particular, the defender recently shone in a 1-1 draw with league leaders Inter Mila. He finished the game with a 7.9 SofaScore rating having made seven clearances and two tackles, won 5/6 aerial duels, and ended the game with a joint-highest 93% passing accuracy – completing 40 out of 43 attempted.

Eric Dier could be boosted by Radu Dragusin deal

Bayern still seeking new centre-back

Interestingly enough, this could well end up being a good update for Eric Dier. With Bayern missing out on Dragusin, they will be forced to look elsewhere for a new centre-half. Having already agreed personal terms with the Spurs defender, and with Thomas Tuchel hoping to get a new signing in through the door as soon as possible, they might now pull the trigger on that particular deal.

What's more, Ange Postecoglou's side are reportedly only willing to let Dier go if they could get a replacement in first. With Dragusin set to arrive in north London, this looks to have opened the door for the Englishman's exit this January.