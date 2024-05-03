Highlights Dragusin's lack of game time at Tottenham due to Postecoglou's tactics is frustrating but patience is key for the young defender.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin has struggled to make a significant impact in the Premier League after arriving in the January transfer window due to a lack of game time, and his agent has now spoken publicly, questioning the tactics of Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs forked out around £27m to bring Dragusin to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the winter window from Italian side Genoa. The Romanian international turned down the opportunity to join Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich, and he might be living to regret the decision after barely featuring for Spurs.

With the defender still only 22 years old - 21 when they signed him - he was clearly brought in as a long-term option for the north London outfit. The lack of game time might be frustrating for Dragusin, and his agent has now had his say on the situation.

Dragusin 'Must Have Patience' at Tottenham

His agent has questioned Postecoglou's tactics

Speaking to an Italian outlet, Dragusin's agent Florin Manea has questioned Postecoglou's decision not to play with three central defenders, with Tottenham conceding a lot of goals. His representative has urged the 22-year-old to remain patient, with two important players ahead of him in the pecking order...

"He must have patience, he has two important players in front of him, in the end he will find space. The coach has said many times that he doesn’t want to play three (at the back), he knows better, but he concedes a lot of goals for Tottenham. Playing with three gives you more security that you won’t concede too many goals. Tottenham concede a lot of goals from set pieces, I think Dragusin will find space in the future because Tottenham need his power.”

Manea appears confident that Dragusin's time will come, and patience is exactly what he needs at this stage. The Romanian defender is having to adapt to a new country, league, and style of play, all at such a young age. Joining in the middle of the current campaign, it was always going to be tricky for Dragusin to come in and displace either Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven.

With Spurs struggling to avoid conceding goals this campaign, it will be interesting to see whether Postecoglou does consider a change of system during pre-season. Being able to accommodate Dragusin, van de Ven, and Romero in the same team would undoubtedly make them stronger at the back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Radu Dragusin has made just two Premier League starts this season, playing 233 minutes in total for Tottenham.

Dragusin Could Seek Departure From Tottenham

His agent hasn't ruled it out

Although Dragusin's agent has advised his client to remain patient, he's refused to rule out a possible departure if his game time continues to be limited. Manea has stated that if he doesn't play more regularly, they will have to think of other solutions...

“If he doesn’t play we’ll have to think of other solutions, but at the moment I don’t think so because he only arrived in January. Then you never know in life, let’s hope not, but you never know.”

It will be interesting to see how this one plays out as we head towards the 2024/2025 season.

