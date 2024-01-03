Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign Genoa defender Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window, with a deal close to completion.

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign Genoa defender Radu Dragusin during the January transfer window, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on how far along a deal is and whether it's likely to be completed.

Despite strengthening their defence with the £43 million signing of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg in the summer, Tottenham Hotspur find themselves facing a shortage of options due to the Dutchman's absence since sustaining a hamstring injury in November. Despite this setback, manager Ange Postecoglou has managed to guide Tottenham into a reasonable position in the Premier League.

Cristian Romero has also struggled with injuries and suspension, leading to Spurs utilising the likes of Emerson Royal in a centre-back role. As a result, signing an additional defender appears to be a priority for the north London outfit. Dragusin looks like he could be the man to walk through the door at Spurs, but a deal is yet to be completed.

Tottenham in talks to sign Dragusin

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham want to sign a centre-back within the next few days as they look to build up some momentum in the second half of the season. Spurs have a new round of talks scheduled with Genoa as they hope to come to an agreement with the Italian side for Dragusin, with Postecoglou desperate to secure his signature.

Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT back in December that Dragusin was the most likely defender that Tottenham will bring in during the January transfer window. The 21-year-old has already agreed personal terms with Postecoglou's charges, so the two clubs just need to agree a fee before he begins to ply his trade in the Premier League.

Radu Gragusin vs Genoa squad - 2023/2024 Serie A Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 2nd Goals 2 =3rd Aerials won per game 3.2 1st Clearances Per Game 4.6 1st Interceptions Per Game 1 6th Match rating 6.73 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 03/01/2024

Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that Daniel Levy is keen to back Postecoglou during the January transfer window, and securing a new defender within the first few days of the month would be a real statement of intent from the chairman. However, there might be concern about some late competition from Catalan giants Barcelona, with reports in Italy claiming that they could arrive at the table with a similar offer to Spurs, but it does look like the English side are advancing with their talks.

Dharmesh Sheth - Tottenham are optimistic about Dragusin

Sheth has confirmed that Spurs are in talks with Genoa for Dragusin, with the Italian outfit demanding £30m to allow him to depart in the winter window. The Sky Sports reporter adds that Tottenham are hoping to pay closer to £20m, but there is cautious optimism that a deal will be completed. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"They're in talks with Genoa. There just seems to be a gap in valuation just now with Genoa valuing him at around £30m. Tottenham are thinking around £20m. But when you have a situation like that, if a deal can be done, it will normally be compromised around the middle at £25m to £26m mark. So I think there's an optimism, a cautious optimism, that maybe Tottenham can get this deal over the line."

Tottenham facing difficult test

As we head into the second half of the Premier League season, Postecoglou is still currently without van de Ven and James Maddison, who have already missed a large portion of the campaign. Although their injury troubles have improved of late, Spurs are about to face one of the most difficult spells of the term.

Postecoglou confirmed in December that Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, and Heung-min Son will be jetting off to represent their respective countries this month in either the Asia Cup or African Cup of Nations. The aforementioned trio have been key cogs in Postecoglou's system this season, so there is no doubt Spurs will be weaker without them.

This is another reason as to why Levy wants to back the Australian manager in the transfer market, as it's clear that they need additional bodies to deal with the next few weeks. Spurs face Burnley in the FA Cup on Friday before travelling to Manchester United the following weekend in the Premier League.