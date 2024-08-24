Key Takeaways Rafa Benitez snubbed Ronaldo, Modric and Lampard when naming the 'best player' he ever coached.

Benitez instead has named a Liverpool icon as his preferred star.

The Spaniard had challenges with key players like Ronaldo and Modric in Madrid due to differing tactical approaches.

Rafa Benitez worked with some special players over the years, in a career which has seen him coach the likes of Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid. However, one icon of the game stood out as truly special above the others.

Having spent time with Los Blancos, many would assume Ballon d'Or winners Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, or Karim Benzema might take this particular accolade from the Spanish manager. If not them, then perhaps Chelsea icons Frank Lampard, John Terry or Ashley Cole.

Instead, however, Benitez has named a Liverpool legend as the "best player" he ever worked with. That man is Steven Gerrard.

Benitez on "Best Player" Gerrard

"He had everything"

Speaking to ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville on The Overlap, Benitez gave his reasons for choosing Gerrard. He even added that he'd not been able to admit as much in the past, seeming to suggest that he didn't want to upset any Ronaldo fans (or the man himself) while working in Madrid. He said:

“Stevie [Gerrard] is the best player that I have ever coached. Because when I was in Madrid I couldn’t say that! “But now I can say that it’s very clear. He had everything.”

Despite viewing him as an incredibly talented player Benitez went on to explain why he would often prefer to play him as a right-midfielder instead of as part of a central two. This was a controversial topic back in the mid-2000s, but the Spaniard was concerned about the space left by Gerrard when bombarding forward.

He explained that Xabi Alonso didn't have the pace to cover the ground, and so preferred to play someone other than Gerrard alongside the current Bayer Leverkusen boss, saying:

“What [Gerrard] was missing was the tactical knowledge a foreign player has because they play in this position.

“He was so good, he had so much energy that he could get into the box, go as a full-back, do whatever he wanted to do, but he needed to understand the position.”

During Benitez's time at Anfield, his biggest achievement was the 2005 Champions League final, which was also the crowning moment in Gerrard's career. The Englishman played centrally in this game, scoring and winning a penalty as the Reds came from 3-0 down to win on penalties.

The club captain also delivered an iconic moment for Benitez and Liverpool in the 2006 FA Cup final, scoring two brilliant goals in the 3-3 draw – including a 91st-minute humdinger – as the side once again won on penalties.

He started that final as a right-midfielder, but regardless of where he played, Gerrard regularly proved himself to be right up there with the very best in the world.

When arriving at Liverpool in 2004, Benitez became the first Spaniard to manage in the Premier League.

Benitez's Career After Liverpool

Issues with Ronaldo and Modric in Madrid

After leaving Liverpool in 2010, Benitez spent a brief spell at Inter Milan and then ended up at Chelsea as their interim manager. Working with the aforementioned Lampard, Terry and Cole he delivered the Europa League in 2013 before departing.

Two years later he was at Real Madrid again –having previously worked there as a youth and then assistant coach. Things didn't go well for him on his return, though, and he lasted until January 2016 before getting sacked less than one season into his three-year contract.

A key issue for him in the Spanish capital appeared to be his relationship with the star players. He clearly wasn't afraid to ask footballers to adapt their games to his tactics, as proven at Liverpool when pushing Gerrard into midfield. But this didn't go down so well in Madrid.

There were rumours that he told Modric to stop passing the ball with the outside of his foot so much, despite it being one of the Croatian’s best attributes. He later addressed that when talking on Cadena SER (via AllFootballApp): “Once I told Modric that in a three-meter pass you play it with the inside so that the ball gets to your teammate clean, without spin. That is a comment in training, but when you want to make things sound a certain way, you make them sharper.”

There was also talk of a clash with Ronaldo. In the same interview, Benitez explained how he analysed how the Portuguese icon took free-kicks:

“The only comment I made to Ronaldo, as I knew him from United, is that we analysed how he took free-kicks. We analysed the trajectory, we see if we can make any adjustments, we saw that we couldn’t and we forgot about it. It’s my only conversation with him. Everything else is a lie. When he takes the free-kicks, when I leave, his statistics are worse. I was surprised that journalists I knew said that without talking to me.”

That he was able to get the best out of Gerrard, regardless of what he asked him to do on the pitch, perhaps explains why Benitez holds him in such high regard all these years later.