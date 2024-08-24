Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has revealed his theory on why the club sometimes struggle to sign their main targets. At this stage of the transfer window, the Reds are the only club in the top-five European leagues to have not brought in a single new player.

Having spent six years at Anfield between 2004 and 2010 – winning the FA Cup and Champions League – the Spanish manager will know all about what it's working like behind the scenes with the Premier League outfit. When speaking to the media recently, he gave an insight into why the club don't always pull off the deals they want to.

Benitez on Liverpool's Transfer Struggles

Finances and city location play a part

Having recently attended as a guest on Sky Sports' The Overlap, one clip of Benitez speaking has been circulated on social media. The 64-year-old explained why it's so hard for Liverpool to stay at the top, partly as they can't always attract top talents:

"The new owners were lucky because we sold [Fernando] Torres for £50m, then Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho. So, they had money to spend around that time. You must spend a lot of money like Chelsea and Manchester City - they just spend.

"For Liverpool, it was very difficult because the families of the players preferred to stay in London because of the airport, as well as Manchester. Liverpool was the third choice because of the size of the city, and they like to go shopping in London, I heard one wife talk to another wife! "You also cannot pay the salaries. In terms of the city, I love Liverpool but if you go to London there’s the wives, families and all the people. Liverpool were also not winning trophies. Manchester was winning trophies; Chelsea was winning trophies and even Arsenal was winning trophies. So, it was very difficult - you have to convince players."

Benitez's Biggest Liverpool Transfers Player Fee Signed From Fernando Torres £32m Atletico Madrid Robbie Keane £20m Tottenham Javier Mascherano £19m West Ham Glen Johnson £17m Portsmouth Djibril Cisse £17m Auxerre France

Slot Already Missed Out on Zubimendi

Related 5 Reasons Why Chelsea Fans Dislike Rafa Benitez So Much Rafa Benitez and Chelsea was a match made in hell. From historical issues to the treatment of club legends, Benitez is not well regarded in SW6.

Reds have been trying to land a No.6 for years

New boss Arne Slot has learned that the hard way with summer target Martin Zubimendi choosing to turn down Liverpool's approach in favour of staying with Real Sociedad. But even before him, in the latter stages of the Jurgen Klopp era, the club failed when attempting to sign the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

As such, it looks as though Liverpool will go another season without signing that mythical number six to improve their midfield. It's one thing turning down the club right now, with uncertainty about how they will get on in the new era, but it must have been all the more frustrating for the likes of Benitez and Klopp when failing to attract top talent, as both managers won the Champions League with the Reds.

But even with that success, the club didn't have the resources to tempt certain players. Notably, Benitez has gone on to reveal that both Nemanja Vidic, Stevan Jovetic, Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were all wanted during his time at Anfield but financial issues prevented any moves.

It will be interesting to how Liverpool get on in the transfer market under Slot, after a very quiet start to life on that front. Without Klopp at the helm, it certainly might be harder to attract some big names to Anfield – especially when you take into account the limitations mentioned by Benitez.

Stats via Transfermarkt.