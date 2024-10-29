Playing alongside the footballing genius that is Lionel Messi is one of the beautiful game’s greatest treasures. The dazzling Argentine has enjoyed club stints with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and now Inter Miami – albeit in the twilight period of his career – over the years and his talent has prevailed.

Inarguably one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the planet, Rosario-born Messi’s touch-tight dribbling and ability to spark a moment of magic out of, seemingly, nothing has really come as a surprise to fans since he made his senior Blaugrana debut on 16 October 2004 against Espanyol.

Everything since, well, has been the stuff of legend, as he became Barca’s all-time top goalscorer with 778 in 672 outings, a persistent threat in the French capital and a trailblazing figure in sunny Miami for the David Beckham-owned outfit.

The aforementioned statistics and the litany of Messi-inspired tales heard by many over the years and the common assumption would be that he, now 37 years of age and still pulling up trees in front of goal, would be a relatively simple man to play alongside by letting him do his own thing? Well, think again.

Rafa Marquez Reveals Guardiola Involvement in Scuffle with Messi

‘I told him: 'Messi, let go of the ball, bro’

What the right winger holds over his rival Cristiano Ronaldo is his humble nature. Referee Said Martinez has even suggested that, from an official’s perspective, the latter’s temperament can often overshadow his on-the-pitch exploits, while Messi is endearingly approachable.

According to Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Rafael Marquez, however, the iconic Argentinian had no problem with locking horns with his teammates when he felt it was necessary to do so.

Barca icon Marquez, who played just shy of 250 times for the La Liga behemoths, recently recalled a specific incident between himself and Messi, which occurred during a five-a-side match-up during one of their training sessions.

Of course, with both men being from South America, the pair came to blows in a practice game. Marquez, now the head coach of the Mexican national team, was displeased with how long Messi was holding onto the ball for - rather than letting a shot off.

"Yes, in a five-a-side game [we clashed]. He was on my team and of course, Messi had the ball. He had the goal to shoot, and he didn't shoot. We were losing and we said to him: 'Messi, shoot, Messi, score a goal'.

Those comments failed to irk the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. What sent him over the edge was the centre-back’s following remark as he told him to release the ball early, “Nothing. Until I got p***ed off and told him: 'Messi, let go of the ball, bro.' So he approached and answered me.”

Lionel Messi's Record with Rafa Marquez Matches 125 Minutes 7,391 Wins 89 Draws 20 Losses 16 Points per match 2.30

In response, Pep Guardiola – instead of running to the aid of his superstar figure – backed the former 147-cap Mexico international, Marquez, by telling Messi to ‘shut up’. As quoted by The Mirror, the now-45-year-old said:

“Pep arrived and said: 'Messi, shut up. You have to respect Rafa's hierarchy.'"

Guardiola was a commanding figure at the Nou Camp-based outfit during his 247-game stewardship. The Catalan’s stint culminated in a duo of Champions League crowns and three league titles before Bayern Munich came calling. He’s, of course, now at Manchester City, where he continues to dominate England’s top flight.

Marquez Hails Messi’s Arrival into Barcelona’s Senior Team

‘Messi and I were not big friends, we were colleagues’

On Messi breaking his senior duck back in the day, two-time Champions League winner Marquez recalled watching his first ever minutes after replacing club legend Deco. "I saw Messi's debut when he was young," Marquez revealed. "We had heard that there was a boy at La Masia who was very different from the rest, who made a difference and was a real phenomenon.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marquez became the first Mexican to play for Barcelona after making his debut in 2003.

The defender, widely recognised as one of the best Mexican players in football history, suggested that his arrival was ‘truly visible’. Nonetheless, given his age and lack of experience in senior proceedings, Barcelona’s leadership group were tasked with keeping his development on track, which evidently worked wonders.

"And the truth is, from his arrival, that was truly visible. We expected him to be a great player, but of course, we had to help him because he was very young. In training, I gave him a lot of orders and he listened."

Despite playing 125 times on the pitch together, the centre-half claimed that he and the one-time World Cup winner were merely colleagues given they didn’t always see eye to eye: “Messi and I were not big friends, we were colleagues."

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/10/24