Liverpool's success in the modern era could perhaps have been more pronounced, with former manager Rafa Benitez revealing that during his tenure he was financially hamstrung when pursuing top targets.

Benitez oversaw a lengthy period at Anfield, leading the Merseyside club between 2004 and 2010. Under the Spaniard's stewardship, the Reds won the Champions League in dramatic style in 2005, whilst also lifting the FA Cup in 2006 and reaching another major European final in 2007.

Despite returning to the north-west city to manage bitter rivals Everton for a brief period between 2021 and 2022, Benitez remains a name the Kop faithful are fond of, with his achievements during the 2000s not overlooked. These successes could perhaps have been more frequent in his reign had he been able to secure a few players in particular, with the former Real Madrid boss claiming that Liverpool were unable to compete economically, which prohibited him from landing some of his ideal targets.

Financial Limits Impacted Liverpool's Transfer Aims

Reds targeted Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey under him

Benitez arrived at Liverpool off the back of a successful spell at Valencia, and managed to build the nucleus of an exceptional side during his time, spearheaded by the likes of Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, Xavier Mascherano and Fernando Torres. However, his Reds teams possibly lacked some of the stardust on the outside of the ensemble that could have propelled them to a league title during the tactician's reign.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Benitez revealed that he made an attempt to sign a young Gareth Bale, but ultimately failed to secure the Welshman:

"Gareth Bale, when he was 17 at Southampton, six months after we were watching him, Tottenham paid £8m, and we couldn't compete."

Alluding to the failure to sign targets Stevan Jovetic and Aaron Ramsey in the same podcast, Benitez attributed these transfer shortcomings to the lack of finances granted to him by then owners Tom Hicks and George Gillet.

"Under Tom Hicks and George Gillett, I wanted to sign Jovetic and he was £16 million. In my head, I was selling players and had £34million, but was told that we don't have money. We went to play against Fiorentina and lost 2-0 – Jovetic scored both goals. I said that this was the player we wanted to sign but we didn't have money. "I wanted to sign Aaron Ramsey when he was playing for Cardiff City, and we made an offer of £1.5m but Cardiff were playing in the FA Cup and wanted us to wait, but I told them that we had to do it, he was 17 years-old. When we went again to try and sign him, Arsene Wenger paid £5m, and we couldn't sign him."

Bale went on to explode at Tottenham, making 237 appearances for the Lillywhites, scoring 71 goals. Eventually being sold to Real Madrid in a world-record £85.3 million deal, the pacey winger would certainly have added quality in forward areas to Liverpool, perhaps altering their league trajectory under Benitez.

Bale's Statistics and Honours Stat At Spurs At Real Madrid Appearances 237 258 Goals 71 106 Assists 53 67 Honours League Cup La Liga x3, Copa Del Ray, Champions League x5, Supercopa de Espana, Super Cup x2, Club World Cup x3

Benitez Also Wanted Vidic

United's financial might saw them win the race for the player

Alongside Bale, and to a certain extent Ramsey, another potential era-defining signing that Benitez has revealed he missed out on was Nemanja Vidic. The Serbian defender eventually joined Manchester United, becoming one of their greatest ever players, with Benitez claiming that they had been in discussions with the player's entourage about a move to Merseyside:

"I knew they were making a bigger offer than us (for Vidic). Therefore, we didn’t have the money to buy players, and we didn’t have the money to pay players either. "

Vidic went on to make 300 appearances for the Red Devils, captaining the side to the Premier League title in 2012/13, whilst winning four league titles prior to that. Benitez went on to stress the difficulty in attracting players from overseas to Liverpool, arguing that the city was many stars third choice place to reside in England behind London and Manchester.

"For Liverpool, it was very difficult because the families of the players preferred to stay in London because of the airport, as well as Manchester. Liverpool was the third choice because of the size of the city, and they like to go shopping in London, I heard one wife talk to another wife! "You also cannot pay the salaries. In terms of the city, I love Liverpool but if you go to London there’s the wives, families and all the people. Liverpool were also not winning trophies. Manchester was winning trophies; Chelsea was winning trophies and even Arsenal was winning trophies. So, it was very difficult - you have to convince players."