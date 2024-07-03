Highlights Rafael dos Anjos has taken a swipe at Michael Chandler, branding the American as 'embarrassing'.

Chandler hasn't won a fight in over two years, but claims he has been offered a UFC title shot.

Dos Anjos claims the offer is disrespectful to the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Rafael dos Anjos has taken a vicious shot at Michael Chandler following his claim that he has been offered a fight against Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship in October. The former Bellator standout last fought in November 2022, when he lost to Dustin Poirier via submission. That he has been offered a title shot despite not competing in 18 months has left Dos Anjos raging.

Since his defeat to Poirier, Chandler has been waiting on the sidelines to face long-time rival Conor McGregor. The pair had been due to meet last weekend at UFC 303, before the Irishman was forced to withdraw from the fight with a broken toe.

'The Notorious' insists that the clash will be rescheduled before the end of 2024, but the UFC seemingly isn't so sure - as they have floated the idea of Chandler facing off with Makhachev. Despite being offered a championship opportunity, Chandler wasn't willing to commit to the bout, writing on social media on Monday that he would still give McGregor a few more weeks to sign for a new date. Dos Anjos clearly wasn't impressed by that stance - and let 'Iron Mike' know it.

Related Dustin Poirier Teases Fights Against Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler Despite recently teasing retirement, Dustin Poirier is now hinting at two big UFC fights.

Dos Anjos' Savage Reaction to Chandler Being Offered a UFC Title Fight

"How much is the opportunity to become a world champion worth? For some of us, there is no price on a UFC belt. Mine is certainly not for sale. Chandler should stop his ‘see you at the top’ motivational speeches. It’s embarrassing…"

Chandler responded to the swipe, saying: "Cool story…See you at the top!!!!" to which former UFC Lightweight Champion replied with: "I’ve been up here buddy, haven’t seen you yet".

Dos Anjos' frustration is perhaps understandable given that Chandler hasn't won a fight since he beat Tony Ferguson more than two years ago. Despite not having his hand raised in quite some time, the American frequently signs off his social media posts with his trademark 'See you at the top' declaration.

However, in order to reach the summit of the UFC, Chandler needs to compete again. It remains to be seen whether Chandler will continue to wait for his mega-fight with McGregor or accept the promotion's offer of a shot against Makhachev. If the UFC is to make the title fight, though, they might want to run the idea past the reigning lightweight titleholder as Makhachev seemingly has reservations about facing Chandler.