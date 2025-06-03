Liverpool have made recent contact with Serie A side AC Milan over a potential move to sign Rafael Leao this summer, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

It's been a busy summer for the Reds already, pushing to reach agreements for a host of players before the official summer transfer window is even open. The signing of Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong has already been confirmed, while they are also pushing to secure the signatures of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

