Rafael Nadal has today, the 10th of October, announced his official retirement from professional tennis, with his career coming to an end after the upcoming Davis Cup, where he will represent his country for one final time.

The Spaniard, who has been struggling with injuries and his fitness over the last few years, took to his social media channels this morning to announce the news to his fans, posting a video declaring the announcement.

Rafael Nadal's Incredible Career

The Spaniard retires as a 22-time Grand Slam champion

Nadal retires from the game a 22-time Grand Slam champion, winning every single major possible, but it was in France and at Roland Garros where he truly made his name, winning the competition a remarkable 14 times. He won it every single year from 2005 to 2008, before going on yet another remarkable run from 2010 to 2014. He wasn't done there, however, winning it four years in a row once more from 2017 to 2020. His last victory in Paris came in 2022.

It's not just the clay surface where Nadal won, though, he also took home two Australian Open titles, two Wimbledon titles, and four US Open titles, ending his career with 22 Grand Slams to his name, two more than his fierce rival, but long-time friend, Roger Federer.

The 38-year-old burst onto the tennis scene when he won his first Grand Slam in 2005, unsurprisingly, at the French Open, and that set the trend for the Spaniard as the years passed on by, winning Grand Slam after Grand Slam after Grand Slam, all the while competing with arguably the greatest to ever play the game in Federer.

Arguably Nadal's defining moment, however, came in 2008, when he and Federer shared Centre Court with each other in the Wimbledon final, with the Spaniard taking home the trophy after an epic five-set marathon. After winning the first two sets 6-4, 6-4, it looked like Nadal was cruising to his first title at SW19, but Federer bounced back, winning the third and fourth sets on tiebreaks. The fifth and final set went the way of Nadal, however, winning 9-7 and his first Grand Slam in England.

Rafael Nadal's Retirement Statement

The Spaniard has admitted his body just isn't the same anymore

In the video, Nadal said: "I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations.