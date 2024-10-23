With just less than a month until the legendary on-court career of Rafael Nadal is over, both fans and opponents alike have been joined in celebrating and reminiscing on the historic two-decade legacy that the Spaniard will leave the tennis world with.

Infamously, Nadal was one third of tennis' big three, consisting of himself, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, with the aforementioned trio's careers being incomplete without each other. Now, with Nadal's career reaching its twilight, the man himself has come out to settle the debate of who his greatest rival was.

Having turned pro at 15 years old, Nadal's career has taken him all the way up to the age of 38, when, after the Davis Cup Final in November, he will walk away from the sport as an active competitor. A man known for being one of tennis' greats, it was his work on clay that formed his legendary status, with his 90.9% win percentage on that surface making him one of the most feared players around.

Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam results Grand Slam Best result Australian Open W (2009, 2022) French Open W (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022) Wimbledon W (2008, 2010) US Open W (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

However, it would be disingenuous to pin Nadal's status onto one surface, as he will leave the tennis circuit with 92 ATP single-level titles, with that number including 22 Grand Slams, and a record 14 French Open's, with an Olympic Gold medal from 2008 also finding a place among his achievements.

Most notably, Nadal played in an era that saw Federer and Djokovic both sustain their own era's of dominance at the top of tennis, with Federer's dominance in the mid 2000s being swiftly followed by Djokovic come the turn of the decade. It made his moments in the sun all the sweeter, with all three men knowing they had to be playing their best tennis at all times.

Nadal found himself facing Serbian-born Djokovic more often than not, with the pair facing off against each other a record 60 times, with the latter edging the head-to-head with a record of 31-29. Nadal found more success against the Swiss legend, however, with a record of 24-16.

With both Djokovic and Federer having named Nadal as their greatest rival, it is finally time for the Spaniard to reveal who he believes gave him the toughest test throughout his career, and despite the 60 games shared between Nadal and Djokovic, the Spaniard has claimed that Federer was his greatest rival.

Nadal Explains Why he Considers Federer to be his Biggest Rival Over Djokovic

All three players battled hard for supremacy over the years

Speaking to Spanish outlet, AS, Nadal explained his reasoning for placing Federer above Djokovic as he remembered his early years in the sport.

"When I arrived on the circuit, it was Federer who was there and he was the first ... In the years when I was at the top of my career in every sense, it was Roger and Novak. But in the first years, which are the ones that mark you in a special way, Roger was always there."

Nadal went on to mention how Federer presented him with the pressure of facing off against a different style to his, whereas Djokovic's strength was the level of play he would always arrive with, the Spaniard knowing he couldn't have an off day against the Serb.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Nadal and Djokovic contested a professional match every year from 2006 to 2022.

"With Roger, I am clear that it is because it was a very sharp contrast in styles and ways of seeing and approaching the sport. And with Novak, of course, it has been an incredible challenge. In the end, he is a player who has managed to maintain a very high level of play and improve every year."

Three careers beautifully intertwined with each other, the tennis world will have all eyes on the Davis Cup Final in November where they will be able to witness Nadal on court for one last time.